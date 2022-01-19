OK, let’s start with JP!
Seriously, you couldn’t make this stuff up.
England Ends All COVID Passports, Mask Mandates, Work Restrictions Epoch Times, January 19, 2022
Restrictions including COVID-19 passes, mask mandates, and work-from-home guidance will be removed in England, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday.
Johnson also suggested that self-isolation rules may also be thrown out at the end of March as the… pandemic becomes endemic.
Effective immediately, the UK government is no longer asking people to work from home.
The COVID pass mandate for nightclubs and large events won’t be renewed when it expires on Jan. 26.
And from Thursday, indoor mask-wearing will no longer be compulsory anywhere in England.
Public Health Scotland COVID-19 & Winter Statistical Report As at 17 January 2022 Publication date: 19 January 2022
Public health Scotland wants to make it perfectly clear that even though unvaccinated have the lowest case rate per 100,000 of all the cohorts,
“a simple comparison of COVID-19 case rates in those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated should not be used to assess how effective a vaccine is in preventing serious health outcomes, because there are a number of differences between the groups, other than the vaccine itself, and these biases mean that you cannot use the rates to determine how well the vaccines work.”
Read the report and make your own judgement…
Moderna no longer used to vaccinate under-31s. Brussels Times, January 13, 2022
Brussels joins several Nordic countries, who also stopped using Moderna for those 30 and under, due to the the potential for heart inflammation:
Sweden’s health ministry announced on Wednesday that it was pausing injections of Moderna’s vaccine for those aged 30 and younger. Denmark announced a similar pause for those aged 18 and younger, according to Bloomberg.
Finland followed suit on Thursday. Finnish health official Mika Salminen said the government was pausing injections of Moderna’s vaccine into males aged 30 and under. All three countries cited evidence that Moderna’s vaccine may be a source of myocarditis, or heart inflammation, in young people.
World Health Organization: ‘No Evidence At All’ That Healthy Children, Adolescents Need Boosters Daily Wire, January 19, 2022
The World Health Organization’s top scientist said during a media briefing on Tuesday that there is no evidence that healthy children and adolescents need booster shots and that the goal needs to be protecting specific vulnerable populations.
“The aim is to protect the most vulnerable, to protect those at highest risk of severe disease and dying,” the W.H.O.’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said. “Those are our elderly populations, the immunocompromised, people with underlying conditions, but also health care workers because if a lot of health care workers get infected as we see now, they can be out sick and we don’t want them getting severely ill.”
“There’s no evidence right now that healthy children or healthy adolescents need boosters,” she added. “No evidence at all.”
Choosing the right COVID-19 indicator: crude mortality, case fatality, and infection fatality rates influence policy preferences, behaviour, and understanding
Highlights:
This study was conducted to address ways to modify population behavior by using more fear-based language.
The authors suggest using language, such as crude mortality rates to raise more anxiety. The authors believe that this will lead to more compliance by the general population for lock-downs, CFRs and other such measures.
The authors believe that when people’s ability to cope with anxiety is low, it is more likely that people will comply with preventive measures such as social distancing.
Risk avoidance (preferences) can be connected to not gathering in public, staying at home, and avoiding going to grocery shops as individuals avoid unpredictable situations.
The authors state that another recent study shows increasing risk perception from public health communications helps contain the virus
(Factcheck: this was not actually what other study concluded:
“the present study found that geographical regions and behaviors in using social media have a positive impact on the risk perception of COVID-19 epidemic in Vietnam.” The study did not address whether these communications would actually cause containment of the virus”
The authors recommend policy makers to regularly provide clear definitions of the various COVID-19 indicators to compensate for the lack of objective information often provided by the media.
The authors favor the usage of the crude mortality rates during normal pandemic times, when the objective is to make people used to wearing masks indoor and regularly use disinfectants.
Increase people’s understanding of the pandemic’s gravity in order to increase the usage of CFRs. This is especially useful when governments seek people’s support of measures that limit the organization of social events.
Do I need to say anything more about this “study”?…
.. listening to Boris "grant people their freedoms back " was quite disturbing. It should have been an apology with acknowledgment of how foolish and wrong they were. It struck me in a frightening way.. that our governments have the power to control us at their whim. Am I wrong?
JP said it beautifully about Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough--by participating in two extended Joe Rogan episodes, close in time, the two single-handedly caused a shift in consciousness. So true. Gratitude to you both. Your influence and mass earning of people's trust well deserved, acquired the right way through a lot of hard work, patience, authentic caring for others, and consistent attention to scientific detail and the totality of the evidence.