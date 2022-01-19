OK, let’s start with JP!



Seriously, you couldn’t make this stuff up.

England Ends All COVID Passports, Mask Mandates, Work Restrictions Epoch Times, January 19, 2022

Restrictions including COVID-19 passes, mask mandates, and work-from-home guidance will be removed in England, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday. Johnson also suggested that self-isolation rules may also be thrown out at the end of March as the… pandemic becomes endemic. Effective immediately, the UK government is no longer asking people to work from home. The COVID pass mandate for nightclubs and large events won’t be renewed when it expires on Jan. 26. And from Thursday, indoor mask-wearing will no longer be compulsory anywhere in England.

Public Health Scotland COVID-19 & Winter Statistical Report As at 17 January 2022 Publication date: 19 January 2022

Public health Scotland wants to make it perfectly clear that even though unvaccinated have the lowest case rate per 100,000 of all the cohorts,



“a simple comparison of COVID-19 case rates in those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated should not be used to assess how effective a vaccine is in preventing serious health outcomes, because there are a number of differences between the groups, other than the vaccine itself, and these biases mean that you cannot use the rates to determine how well the vaccines work.”

Read the report and make your own judgement…

Moderna no longer used to vaccinate under-31s. Brussels Times, January 13, 2022

Brussels joins several Nordic countries, who also stopped using Moderna for those 30 and under, due to the the potential for heart inflammation:

Sweden’s health ministry announced on Wednesday that it was pausing injections of Moderna’s vaccine for those aged 30 and younger. Denmark announced a similar pause for those aged 18 and younger, according to Bloomberg. Finland followed suit on Thursday. Finnish health official Mika Salminen said the government was pausing injections of Moderna’s vaccine into males aged 30 and under. All three countries cited evidence that Moderna’s vaccine may be a source of myocarditis, or heart inflammation, in young people.

World Health Organization: ‘No Evidence At All’ That Healthy Children, Adolescents Need Boosters Daily Wire, January 19, 2022

The World Health Organization’s top scientist said during a media briefing on Tuesday that there is no evidence that healthy children and adolescents need booster shots and that the goal needs to be protecting specific vulnerable populations. “The aim is to protect the most vulnerable, to protect those at highest risk of severe disease and dying,” the W.H.O.’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said. “Those are our elderly populations, the immunocompromised, people with underlying conditions, but also health care workers because if a lot of health care workers get infected as we see now, they can be out sick and we don’t want them getting severely ill.” “There’s no evidence right now that healthy children or healthy adolescents need boosters,” she added. “No evidence at all.”

Choosing the right COVID-19 indicator: crude mortality, case fatality, and infection fatality rates influence policy preferences, behaviour, and understanding

