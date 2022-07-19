The news stories below are from events and analysis that over the past two weeks have been buried under the rubble of abortion, mass casualty events (Uvalde), the European drought and the piling on to Senator Joe Manchin.

Let’s start with Germany. In case you missed it, the Telegraph reported last week that Deutsche Bank and other major analysts are warning that Germans will have to burn wood to “stay warm” this winter. Furthermore, other outlets report that it is now impossible to buy a wood stove or even wood in Germany right now. There is talk on social media that people will need to gather wood from the forest to stay warm! The news report above blames the war in Ukraine as the reason for the gas shortage.

This version contradicts other news stories. Yahoo reports that “German Energy Prices Jump Due to Wind Drought.” A “wind drought” - a lack of wind is really the issue…” A truth bomb by Yahoo - is there ever going to be a big enough battery to store energy for those times when there is a “wind drought”?

Then The Telegraph also reports that “Rhine drought leaves Germany on brink of shipping closure: Heatwave sends water level plunging at bottleneck in Kaub”

So which is it? Are German energy and gas supply shortages due to the war or drought, or because converting the energy needs of Germany to “green” sources, as the German government has done to meet ESG scores - has caused intrinsic supply chain problems?

Main stream media make it hard to disentangle truth from fiction… fact from spin. Of course that is not a surprise to most who read this substack.

Even Forbes was writing about the issues of ESG scores last week. The context of their article was that rising “Social Unrest Over Energy, Food Shortages Threatens Global Stability.”

The nation of Sri Lanka has an almost perfect ESG rating of 98.1 on a scale of 100, according to WorldEconomics.com. But the government which had forced the nation to achieve that virtue-signaling target in recent years collapsed over the weekend because it led the country into self-declared bankruptcy, leaving it unable to purchase adequate supplies of fuel and feed its population. Thousands of angry Sri Lankans stormed the presidential residence on Saturday, forcing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down and reportedly flee the country.’

Many predict that the cause of the plight of Sri Lanka, that being sacrificing the food and energy resources of the country on the alter of ESG scores, is just the tip of the iceberg. That the “Greta-famine” phenomenon will soon spread to many other nations of the world.

A Town Hall article titled "How Big Banks Are Planning to Force Americans into the ‘Great Reset’ Trap” notes:



And do not think for a moment that these requirements will only apply to businesses, either. Some financial institutions have already started to give ESG scores to individual investment accounts, as Glenn Beck has repeatedly noted, sending a clear signal that everyone will be required to adopt the Great Reset in the coming years. If banks are allowed to collectively decide to stop financing any group of people they want, based not on financial concerns but ideological considerations, then banks and their Great Reset allies will have, in effect, near-total control over society—especially if they begin to tie lending decisions to a vast ESG system. Interestingly, in January 2021, the Trump-era Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued a finalized Fair Access to Financial Services regulation that would have made it illegal for large banks to engage in the sort of discrimination I warned about above. But just one week after entering the White House, President Joe Biden “paused” the rule’s implementation, signaling his clear intention to eliminate the rule before it ever has a chance to be published in the Federal Register. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to those of you who have been following the Great Reset closely. The Biden administration’s “climate czar,” John Kerry, as well as Biden himself, are supporters of the Great Reset. The time has come for a massive populist revolt against the Great Reset, one that will hopefully have the same success as the grassroots movement against Common Core did under the Obama administration. The fate of the free world may very well depend on it.

Word on the street is that the US government (through auditing companies - mostly owned by Blackrock) is now weaponizing ESG scores to control what leadership in corporations can and can't donate to (such as political candidates). That this election cycle is seeing far fewer corporate donations to Republican candidates due to the effect such donations might have on ESG scores.

One needs to inquire, do we even have a representative democracy anymore?

On other ESG news: under the Biden administration, proposals to require Federal retirement funds to invest in ESG funds are slowly working through the system. The article titled “Republicans Counter Woke Corporate Push: ESG Investing, documents how some Republicans (both in Congress and at the state level) are fighting both the Biden administration and a growing movement to force investments (including Federal retirement pensions) into funds that make decisions based on ESG, which system in turn has become biased by overtly political criteria.

So, I just have to ask .

A simple question. I am not an economist, and never even took Economics in college (plenty of political science, but no economics), so what do I know. But I have certainly lived through some interesting times. Please help me to understand.

To set the stage for my question, the US taxpayers bailed out the large banks when they crashed the global economy during 2007-2008 (Thanks, Obama, who was raised by a banker). I did not get a bail out. You probably also just had to suck it up. But the big banks worked with the (privately owned) Federal Reserve bank, US Government, and Blackrock and destroyed their competition (the savings and loan industry), small businesses all across the country, and decimated the finances of homeowners who had been enticed into multiple cycles of refinancing. Meanwhile, these same big banks who were largely responsible for the economic catastrophe essentially got free money (paper fiat currency printed by the Federal Reserve and injected into the economy via the big banks, which is really just another form of taxation - by the privately owned Federal Reserve!).

And these are the same banks, managers and hedge funds who think that they have the wisdom, knowledge, and skills to manage the entire world. And they apparently believe that they just need to be able to digitally track everyone’s behavior, purchases, political activities, bank accounts, and all other aspects of our lives so that they can properly manage us via social credit scores, ESG scores, etc. These large banks and investment funds (Larry Fink/Blackrock, State Street, Vanguard etc.) seem to believe that if they have all of this individual level data and tracking capabilities on all of us, together with a centralized world digital currency, then they will be able to properly manage all of us.

So the question.

Who put the bankers in charge of the world?

This is crazy. It must stop. They have repeatedly demonstrated their incompetence, hubris, arrogance and greed. Somehow, the power of the Billionaires, Privately Owned Central Banks, Massive “Investment/Hedge funds”, and all of their cute little clubs and private societies needs to be curtailed or (preferably, in my opinion) destroyed.

We need to confront the truth which has been hidden behind all of this. The truth which has been revealed by the gross mismanagement of COVID-19. The world has empowered monopolists (such as Bill Gates) and monopolies to capture far too much power and control. They need to be brought to heel. For the sake of all of us. For the sake of humanity. For the sake of our children, if nothing else. Bill Gates is just another human, albeit a human with a stupidly large amount of wealth which he has accrued by monopolistic practices. And he has used that wealth to exert control by corrupting institutions all across the globe. No one elected him to rule the world. And he must be stopped.

I always enjoy reading Matt Taibbi’s Substack. His recent article below, although a bit of a mis-mash, mainly focuses on what has now become extreme censorship in the corporate media. For those who still care about corporate media, how it presently operates, and the groundswell of awareness that it is primarily becoming a way for transcoastal elites to signal to each other, this is well worth the read:

With censorship soaring and real reporting all but taboo, the major dailies have just one important function left: being a political signaling system

A bit of interesting news from the UK. It turns out that the front runner for the Prime Minister’s job is another WEF hack, and has advocated for a CCP style social credit scoring system for Great Britain.

Would-Be British PM Rishi Sunak’s Family Runs A China-Linked, World Economic Forum Partner Company Pushing Digital ID and Social Credit Scores.

SUNAK'S WIFE IS A FOREIGN CITIZEN WITH A SHAREHOLDING IN THE WEF-LINKED COMPANY.

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak – a frontrunner to become Britain’s next Prime Minister – has family ties to a technology partner of the World Economic Forum that has advocated for a Chinese Communist Party-style economy complete with trackable, digital identities and currency.

Finally, Judicial Watch is doing some great work in ferreting out the role of NIAID in creating the COVID-19 virus:

Judicial Watch received 1651 pages of records from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) revealing an FBI “inquiry” into the NIH’s controversial bat coronavirus grant tied to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The records also show National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) officials were concerned about “gain-of-function” research in China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology in 2016. The Fauci agency was also concerned about EcoHealth Alliance’s lack of compliance with reporting rules and use of gain-of-function research in the NIH-funded research involving bat coronaviruses in Wuhan, China.

NIH is busy releasing records showing that NIAD was “concerned about “gain-of-function” research in China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology in 2016 and that Ecohealth, the NIAID funded “non-profit” was trying to hide the data from the public because of January 6th. Literally, Ecohealth requested that NIH deny the FOIA request, because of January 6th. One has to wonder - what does January 6th have to do with gain-of-function research and why would be government deny a FOIA request on the Wuhan lab for that reason?

Interesting that at this point in time, NIAID is busy throwing EcoHealth Alliance under the bus. NIAID funded the Ecohealth alliance “gain-of-function” research, but CLEARLY NIAID and Dr. Fauci weren’t responsible… LOL.

From the FOIA documents -

In an email dated August 3, 2021, EcoHealth Alliance Chief of Staff Aleksei Chmura sends an email to NIH officials with the subject line “5 ROl AI110964 (Interim Report),” which is the grant number for the “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence” program. The report, which seems to detail gain-of-function research, is attached: To analyze which viruses were a potential public health risk, we managed to cultivate three strains of SARSr-CoVs from bat feces… We used the genetic codes of some of the other viruses we found in bats and inserted spike protein genes of those viruses (the proteins that attach to cells) into the cultured viruses. By doing this experiment we showed that other viruses may also be able to infect human cells, and were able to do this safely without the need to culture large amounts of virus…. This work proves that there is a clear and present danger for future emergence of novel SARS-like viruses in people.

