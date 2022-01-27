Biden Surgeon General Suggests Joe Rogan Podcast Should Be Censored: Big Tech ‘Has Important Role To Play’ By Amanda Prestigiacomo Jan 26, 2022 DailyWire.com

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Tuesday on MSNBC that not only the government, but Big Tech companies have a role to play when it comes to censoring so-called “misinformation” and curating “accurate” information to the public. Murthy made the comments after he was specifically asked by MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski about alleged misinformation on Joe Rogan’s highly popular “The Joe Rogan Experience” and general Facebook posts. “What do you think are the best ways to push back on misinformation about COVID that continues to be aggressively pushed, whether it be Joe Rogan’s podcast or all over Facebook?” the host asked Murthy, according to The Blaze. “We can have the best science available, we can have the best public health expertise available. It won’t help people if they don’t have access to accurate information,” the Biden-appointed surgeon general answered, adding, “People have the right to make their own decisions, but they also have the right to have accurate information to make that decision with.” Big Tech companies, Murthy said, have an “important role to play” since they are the “predominant places where we’re seeing misinformation spread.” Legacy media, left-wing activists, and Democrat politicians have routinely called to censor Rogan as his podcast continues to succeed with the general public.

Denmark intends to lift all coronavirus restrictions, From News.am January 25, 2022

The Danish government intends to lift all restrictions imposed in connection with the pandemic from January 31, TASS reports with reference to Jyllands-Posten.

According to her sources, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen plans to announce the decision at a press conference on Wednesday. According to the publication, the head of the cabinet will also announce that from February 5, COVID-19 will no longer be classified as diseases that are critically dangerous to the public. These government decisions were made on the basis of the recommendations of a special epidemiological commission, the newspaper writes

There is an interesting piece out of the Grey Zone entitled:

“Leaked files expose Syria psyops veteran astroturfing BreadTube star to counter Covid restriction critics,” written by Kit Klarenberg and Max Blumenthal, December 24, 2021.

Leaked documents have revealed a state-sponsored influence operation designed to undermine critics of the British government’s coronavirus policies by astroturfing a prominent founder of the BreadTube clique of “anti-fascist” YouTube influencers. The project aims to conduct psychological profiling on British citizens dissenting against policies such as mandatory vaccination and lockdowns, then leverage the data to establish a YouTube channel that portrays these critics as dangerous “superspreaders” of “disinformation.” Designed “to curb the influence of pseudoscience material online, with specific emphasis on Coronavirus-related ‘anti-vaxxing’ sentiment,” the operation is run by the UK’s Royal Institution, and dubbed “Challenging Pseudoscience.”

It makes one wonder how many “influencers,” fact-checkers and reporters are being recruited to slander and liable those who do not support whatever the current narrative is about vaccines, lockdowns, masks and mandates.

For those like me, that don’t know what “breadtube” is:

Definition: BreadTube.

BreadTube, or LeftTube, is a loose and informal group of online content creators who create video content, often video essays and livestreams from socialist, communist, anarchist, and other left-wing perspectives. BreadTube creators generally post videos on YouTube that are discussed on other online platforms, such as Reddit.

The video (linked here) of Ohio attorney Thomas Renz speaking about the leaked DoD whistleblower data during during Sen. Ron Johnson’s five-hour hearing on Monday, during the “COVID-19: Second Opinion” last Monday is worth watching.

I had been hoping that Mr. Thomas Renz would get the actual whistle blower data up on his website this week, but that hasn’t happened yet. However, his testimony is so compelling and frankly shocking, I encourage everyone to listen to it.

In searching for Mr. Renz’s Senate testimony- the first hit that came up was youtube. Sadly, the link remains but that video was removed before it even acquired 50 views.

Think about this: a senator holds a five hour hearing and the video footage is immediately banned from video platforms because some of the scientific and medical opinions differ from those being espoused by the CDC and Anthony Fauci. The USG government now believes that there is only “one” science. No differing opinions or facts allowed. I do not believe in the history of our country has censorship on this large of scale happened before. As one political party appears to be getting censored by the other - who is in control of “big media”, this is extremely troubling.

BTW: Daniel Horowitz on BlazeMedia has a super write-up on this breaking story.