According to Wikipedia, Neurolinguistic programming is pseudoscience:

Neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) is a pseudoscientific approach to communication, personal development and psychotherapy, that first appeared in Richard Bandler and John Grinder's 1975 book The Structure of Magic I. NLP asserts that there is a connection between neurological processes (neuro-), language (linguistic) and acquired behavioral patterns (programming), and that these can be changed to achieve specific goals in life.[1][2]: 2 According to Bandler and Grinder, NLP can treat problems such as phobias, depression, tic disorders, psychosomatic illnesses, near-sightedness,[3] allergy, the common cold,[a] and learning disorders,[5][6] often in a single session. They also claim that NLP can "model" the skills of exceptional people, allowing anyone to acquire them.[7]: 5–6 [8]

NLP has been adopted by some hypnotherapists, as well as by companies that run seminars marketed as "leadership training" to businesses and government agencies.[9][10]

There is no scientific evidence supporting the claims made by NLP advocates, and it has been called a pseudoscience.[11][12][13] Scientific reviews have shown that NLP is based on outdated metaphors of the brain's inner workings that are inconsistent with current neurological theory, and contain numerous factual errors.[10][14] Reviews also found that research that favored NLP contained significant methodological flaws, and that there were three times as many studies of a much higher quality that failed to reproduce the "extraordinary claims" made by Bandler, Grinder, and other NLP practitioners.[12][13]