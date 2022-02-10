Time Is Running Out for the COVID Coverups American Greatness, By Adam Mill. February 5, 2022

Joe Rogan and Spotify aren’t in trouble for disseminating false information. They’re in trouble for embarrassing the media and government officials who themselves have pushed false information and bad policy. That’s why the powers that be are resorting to censorship instead of rebuttal. It’s easy to understand their panic. As I wrote in 2020, “If social media wants to play doctor, they should prepare to be sued for malpractice.” Hundreds of thousands of Americans died from COVID, some of whom might have lived if social media hadn’t blocked legitimate information about therapeutics. When COVID finally abates, they will no longer be able to justify censorship to “protect” public health. Let the lawsuits begin.

Trail site published the following news article last week:

Healthy 33 Year Old Dies After Second Pfizer Vaccination Leads to Severe Autoimmune Disorders Trial Site News, by Trial site staff, January 31, 2022.

In this article, they had the following information taken from the VAERS database:

“In any other normal situation, the number of deaths reported in the CDC adverse event reporting system (VAERS) would have tripped the stop switch.” Again, based on what has been an unprecedented mass vaccination, the total number of deaths in VAERS according to this CDC website (11,657) would be considered rare. The CDC includes a statement denoting that just because they are reported doesn’t mean that such deaths relate to the vaccine. TrialSite reminds readers that the COVID-19 pandemic response mass vaccination was done under the protective umbrella of the PREP Act, a questionable FDA approval, and attempted mandates.

Covid Cruelty. Published by Issues and Insights. By the Editorial Board. February 9, 2022

The full article is worth the read, but below are some of the cruelties that have done to people in our country. Please remember these events and so many more as we the people, our courts and our legislative bodies move forward with bringing accountability to local, state and federal government for their extreme overreach during this period.

The line between being overly cautious and just plain cruel has been crossed repeatedly. This is where we are today in what had previously been thought of as civilization: Hospitals across the country are removing unvaccinated organ transplant patients from waiting lists. Medical ethicists are fine with this, because the patients need to be protected from illnesses while their bodies accept the new organs, and they are prioritized based on their chances of survival. These “ethicists,” however, come off as vindictive, “othering” the unvaccinated in line with the narrative. Moving these patients lower on the list based on a risk they assume seems acceptable, dropping them altogether is not. It’s intentionally punitive and ghoulish. The decisions reinforce, as well, the naked fact that the vaccine mandates are authoritarian power plays.

A Virginia hospital that refused to provide Ivermectin prescribed by a doctor to a dying COVID patient was found in contempt of court before it finally relented and allowed the drug to be administered. It was too late, though. The woman died five days after the judge’s ruling.

At Georgetown University,​​ “fully vaccinated students are randomly tested for COVID each week,” the Daily Mail reported last month, “and even those who are asymptomatic are ordered to stay in a room in a designated building where they spend 10 days in confinement.”

The more than 100 students who had been moved into a separate residence for COVID isolation at the University of Pennsylvania reported mental health declines, wretched food options, loss of their sense of time, and the prospects of having nothing to look forward to.

Emerson College students are tested twice a week and have to obey “stay-in-room orders.” They’ve been told they can “leave their residence halls or place of residence” only “for testing, meals, medical appointments, necessary employment or to get mail.” In other words, they are under a form of house arrest.

In California, where the pandemic restrictions have been particularly repressive, one high school reportedly barricaded unmasked students – who took off their face coverings to bring attention to their governor’s mask hypocrisy – in an unheated gym. For the record, officials said there were no barricades, just folding tables that had somehow ended up blocking the exits.

Also in California, a school district told parents that if they sent their kids to school without masks, the students would be labeled a “clear and present danger to the life, safety, or health of a pupil or school personnel,” and considered “abandoned.”

Another California school forced maskless students to leave school grounds and sit on a curb, while a charter school in Los Angeles denied entrance to a small group of unvaccinated teens who tried to show up for class with proof of negative tests. They were eventually herded into a cordoned-off area outside of the building, denied “chairs and bathroom breaks” and paid a visit by police.

According to PJ Media, “Loudoun County, Va., students who attempt to enter school maskless could face arrest.” The report is based on a leaked email in which a Loudoun County Public Schools security official “coached principals on obtaining a warrant to arrest” any student who dared to attend school with an uncovered face.

The ​​Oregon Health Authority has ordered a permanent mask mandate in all K-12 schools which may be lifted apparently at whim. (Yes, we know the argument: It’s not the kids, who rarely become seriously ill from COVID, that are being protected, it’s the teachers who are more vulnerable who need to be safeguarded. But rather than work out solutions, which are not unattainable, educators have widely adopted the position that students are simply “vectors of diseases.” The ugly truth is that teachers and professors no longer want to instruct and train kids as they once did. They just want to immerse their students in the left-wing rot that they wallow in themselves every day.)

The Minnesota ​​ Board of Medical Practice has demanded a physician there provide “copies of medical records for the most recent three to five patients to whom you’ve prescribed Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.” Just the News reports that Dr. Scott Jensen believes the board “has been weaponized for political purposes by people who don’t agree with my positions politically. … I think people are clamoring to try to make my life miserable professionally.”

A University of California Irvine medical school professor was fired for declining the COVID vaccine. He has natural immunity after having contracted and surviving the disease.

Benito Mussolini, who is often credited with being the founder of 20th century Facism, once wrote:

“Fascism should more properly be called corporatism, since it is the merger of the state and corporate power.”

Without getting too personal, yesterday was not an easy day for Jill and I and our farm.

First, I wish to acknowledge hearing through the grape vine that my dear friend Professor Dr. Luc Montagnier, Nobel Prize winner (for discovery of the Lymphadenopathy Virus LAV - now called HIV), virologist, truth warrior, critic of the genetic vaccines for COVID-19, died yesterday. I first met him when I was an undergraduate student at UC Davis working as a lab rat at the Department of Pathology under Drs. Murray Gardner and Robert Cardiff. Dr. Montagnier and I have spoken many times, for many, many hours over the course of the last year. I will miss his council greatly.

Secondly, we said our good byes to a beloved family member. This member was our dog Aura (out of Luna by Rojo). I helped birth her almost 14 years ago. I was the first thing she saw in this world, and I helped her birth her two litters of puppies. Notable offspring includes JD, who is an amazing dog that has performed frisbee routines at NFL halftime games. Jill and I had the sad duty of ending her suffering with the help of our veterinarian.

Loosing her feels like another turning point in our lives, and yet another marker of passage of time. We will all pass at some point. At 62 years, I am very aware of death as a councilor looking over my shoulder, and I really feel the pressure and burden of watching what is happening to my country and the world these days. Please keep in mind that the only true legacy is through our children, and try to leave them a better world?

Run free Aura - we miss you.