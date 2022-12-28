1× 0:00 -18:19

A good friend out of South Africa by way of NYC spent a couple of days during Christmas with us. She is unjabbed, we have traveled together (Rome, Lisbon) during the COVIDcrisis, and this was our second Christmas together. She is also an equestrian, and got to see the new Christmas colt (“Thor”) before returning to NYC. She subscribes and follows this Substack, and often provides Jill and I with an alternative point of view on current events which helps broaden our horizons.

Last Monday, before returning home and after I helped get her on her way by changing her car battery and checking fluids (two quarts down!), we got to talking about the daily realities which Jill and I have to manage. New foal, feeding out hay and grain, vehicle and machinery maintenance, dealing with fifth generation information warfare. You know, the usual daily grind.

She related that, from the outside looking in, it seems like Jill and I lead a relatively quiet and simple life, traveling a lot (an understatement - about 400,000 miles in 2022), but generally pretty straightforward. But that from the inside, watching and talking to both of us while visiting, the reality was that we are dealing with a lot more complexity than she ever imagined.

I guess I just take our current reality for granted. Our friend encouraged that I compose a simple essay to convey the ground truth of our current lives.

Where to begin, without sounding like I am whining. It certainly is a bit of a roller coaster.

For example, as we were picking up the battery (had to go to a Ford dealership as all (two) of the local car parts stores (within 30 miles) were closed), I got a call from an executive film producer from Santa Barbara with a big resume and an interest in producing a film based on our new book. A bit weird to be talking about movie rights while trying to buy a battery that would fit her car (older Ford model) from a small town dealership parts department. And please add two quarts of oil to the tab. Thank you. My schizoid life. I can deal with that sort of stuff pretty well, and (to be honest) take a certain amount of perverse pleasure in having the folks at the local farmers co-op, lumber shop, and the person delivering a few tons of alfalfa square bales chat me up about the latest substack and the COVIDcrisis narrative. Helps me feel like I am actually reaching real people, not just internet denizens. So easy to get wrapped up in the world of the Virtuals, really nice to connect with other Physicals.

The complexity comes in with the efforts to communicate effectively while dealing with the complexities of the modern media and information warfare/propaganda battlefield. For example, I gave talks in Richmond and down in Florida (Ocala area) in which I discussed the realities of the influenza vaccine manufacturing and marketplace issues. Now I have been involved in influenza vaccine development, marketing, regulatory affairs, clinical research and associated issues for decades. I once served as clinical director, Influenza Vaccines for Solvay. This included oversight of about 200M$ in federal contract (BARDA) funds. I once gave an invited lecture at the World Health Organization headquarters on influenza vaccine technology and new vaccine product development. I totally understand the Influenza vaccine space, from product development through advanced development (clinical, regulatory, project management, funding, pricing, market complexities etc.). I discussed the realities of warm based manufacturing. I discussed the evolution of my concerns with influenza vaccine and vaccine strategies - in detail. And for my efforts I was rewarded for trying to share what I know with the general population with yet another attack article (with the usual defamation) from a “journalist” who publishes his little bit of uninformed and un-researched drivel in Forbes magazine. It was so superficial, and make such a small impact, that I just chose to ignore it.

It is easy to get wound up with outrage when getting attacked in either the press or social media. “HOW CAN THEY SAY THAT ABOUT ME!!! HOW CAN THEY GET AWAY WITH LYING!!” Well, sorry to say, but there is this legal precedent that the press cites which they use to provide cover for their routine defamation. Sullivan vs The New York Times is interpreted as establishing that, in the case of anyone meeting criteria as a “public figure”, the press or others can slander and defame at will. Unless they meet the criteria of “malicious defamation”, which is pretty much in the eye of the beholder. Like porn, the judicial system seems to infer that they will “know it when they see it”. Having been around the block on this a few times, I am well aware that garden variety untruths, carefully written, and even accusations of being a spreader of mis- or dis- information (or being “controlled opposition” or a “deep state” actor) if only stated once will be hard to establish as meeting criteria for “malicious defamation”. These terms essentially equate to accusing someone else of fraud, which if unproven, does meet criteria for defamation. But if only one article/publication/podcast, this is hard to establish “malice”. If repeated again and again, multiple articles despite a cease and desist letter, etc., then this gets more clear cut.

So that sort of stuff is constantly coming across our radar. People text us this or that latest insult from either corporate media or from those seeking to generate outrage or clicks (which are readily converted into revenue), and on pretty much a daily basis we have to watch the chatter and make decisions about how to respond- if at all. For example, “Journalist” George Webb loves to create novel word strings and neologisms which sound very technically impressive, add the acronym DARPA (which I have never worked for), attribute some fabricated nefarious action to me, and make a video about it. He is such a clown, and gets so little traction, that we just ignore it. For example, a couple of years ago he wound up posting some (fake) “news” story about what Jill and I did when we worked at the University of California, Davis, and then recorded a very ominous broadcast from what he asserted was part of the research campus. The setting looked very industrial and threatening. Only problem was that it was recorded in front of a Davis tomato processing plant that makes tomato paste and ketchup. And I did not get a bunch of amplified bots and trolls attacking me about that. So I ignored that one and all of the subsequent ones from this character that follow the same pattern. I guess everyone needs to make a living somehow.

Then there is the real battlefield. The military-grade psy-ops and propaganda campaigns deployed by our government and who knows whom else. The Twitter files have really helped in this battleground, because Jill and I no longer sound like “conspiracy nuts” when we write about what has been going on. For example, once upon a time I started using the term “totalitarianism” when few others were, because Dr. Mattias Desmit had advised me that the fear of totalitarianism seemed to be even more pressing that the fear of COVID, and that this term seemed useful in helping people transfer their “mass formation” hypnosis from COVID to this greater threat. A baby step towards getting them to become aware of how they are being manipulated. At first I was greeted with the usual “stay in your lane, Malone” trollery, but gradually discussions of totalitarianism became mainstream. Likewise the World Economic Forum and the Great Reset. I was a bit late to jump on that train, but took plenty of flack when I did. As they say, flack is the indicator that you are over the target.

When we were first “unfairly” attacked in corporate media (and social media!) for speaking what we believed to be scientific truth (based on seasoned, experienced, highly qualified assessment of data and government actions), Jill and I realized that nothing about this was going to be “fair”, and if we were going to help save lives and stop children from being jabbed with products that damage heart and other organs, we were going to have to dive into the emerging world of alternative media. And particularly the podcast. Then came the big kahuna, Joe Rogan, and everything changed. But now we have the constant complexity of which podcasts or interviews to do.

It has been a steep learning curve for us dealing with modern media. How does one assess the risk of getting bushwhacked? The notorious Fox news hit involving Alex Berenson. I was bleary eyed after a long day of filming in Spain, no coffee on board, and and it was 2:00 AM on location. How I managed to think on the fly and respond to the attack on my credibility escapes me, but somehow I survived. And then called up the Fox News booker and cussed her out. Suffice to say, not the most mature response. I have not been invited back on the Laura Ingram show since. But the story illustrates the problem. It is hard to anticipate when I might get bushwhacked while on camera by either an interviewer or a panelist. Which is why I do not do debates and am very wary of panel discussions these days. So easy to get labeled as a conspiracy nutcase by association when others on a panel start spouting off about toxins in the water or the (unspecified) global predators. So there is that.

And then we have the “journalists”. These essays describing my experiences with one “Davey Alba”, formerly of the NY Times should help inoculate and immunize all others to how the gotcha journalism game is played.

Requiem for the Gray Lady (Part 1)

Requiem for the Gray Lady (Part 2)

So, point is, I get a lot of requests for interviews, podcasts, book-tour stuff, and each one has to be evaluated by Jill and myself to assess risk of an incoming hostile. And sometimes we miss the signals, and then it is “grin and bear it” as the interviewer has me under interrogation on some recorded Zoom or Skype or Microsoft Teams or Streamyard video call.

These days, there are trolls that have seemingly made a career of dissecting the nuances of my facial expressions, the number of times I blink (have you ever spent hours with bright lights in your face while recording podcast after podcast?). One notorious “shock jock” interviewer once demanded that I disclose “all you know”, and I said I would not do so. Frankly, I do not really remember and life’s experiences are way to vast to disclose “all I know” in a single podcast. Which was interpreted and weaponized as a clear indication that I was a deep state controlled opposition bad guy. But I have signed many, many non-disclosure agreements over the decades of running a consulting business, and I have held “secret” classification clearance. Rather cheeky for a shock jock to expect me to completely unburden myself at his demand, don’t you think? Besides, that would take days, not minutes.

So there is that sort of stuff that has to be managed on a daily basis.

And then back to the stuff that matters. When 5G warfare is being waged against the truth, how can you fight back? By trying to master 5G warfare strategy and tactics, of course. That takes time and a lot of thought. It is sort of intuitive to me at this point, but still so much to learn. In 5G Warfare, there are no “leaders”. These people who are caught up in 20th century information warfare metaphors are frustratingly clueless. All of the scrambling to be top dog is SO last century. “Dr. ___ is the true leader, so Malone should be taken down!” Blah, blah, blah. In 5GW, no clear leaders, get it? As little energy as possible should be expended as possible to yield maximum penetration of ideas into the minds and thought space of the aggressor/opponent. A bit like martial arts. Use the energy of the opponent and turn it back on him/her. Did you see the fun little clip that Rebecca Misterreggin and her film crew from Norway put together in which they cut a little impromptu comedy skit involving Drs. Richard Urso, Ryan Cole and myself edited into the CNN piece in which Anthony Fauci claimed to have jabbed Santa and the Elves? Took almost no time, effort or resources. This is a perfect example of 5GW in action; making fun of the opponent while also inserting medical truth into the minds of viewers. Personally, I am really proud of that.

JP Sears is actually becoming a zen master of 5GW, whether or not he knows it. Jill’s “Friday Funnies” and “Sunday Strip” are now a required deliverable for our subscribers, but they are also actually 5GW weapons. Are you understanding now?

Like I said before, in 5G Warfare, the goal is not gaining territory. It is influencing minds and thought. In ways that the opponent is not even aware of. The more subtle the better. Low energy, high impact. And when one is at the top of one’s game, the opponent is not even aware of what is happening. Like Tony Fauci complaining that the spreaders of “mis and disinformation” about the vaccines seem to be winning, as people are not lining up for the boosters for themselves or their children. He seemed confused and perplexed.

In the ideal 5G Warfare campaign, “influencers” share general information relevant to the topic at hand - think of these as strategic influencers- and then others pick up on the information and thoughts and spread it in a decentralized way. So re-posts, re-tweets, and others taking the ideas or thoughts and expanding on them, writing their own substack essays, all of that sort of stuff is absolutely the objective. Nothing is “owned”. There is no “leader”. Just a decentralized swarm.

This is what they tried to do to us by paying all of the “influencers” in music, arts, dance, Tictoc, Instagram, etc. (not to mention “Medical Professionals” and media celebs) at the outset of this massive (and massively expensive) propaganda campaign that we have all been subjected to. We took the hits, and we are still standing. And now, with the help of the Twitter files and the flood of data on the harms and lack of effectiveness that are coming in from all over the world, and the hubris/overreach of the self-styled unelected and illegitimate “global leaders” of the WEF, UN, WHO, NGOs (Bill Gates, I am looking at you), we have the data and information on our side. We just have to get smart and understand the new information battlefield.

And with that, I hope you have some sense of what our daily lives are like. Today started with that darned spunky foal running around and refusing to follow his dam through the pasture gate. A lot has happened since then.

And now I have to go feed and water as the sun is slowly setting.

I hope that this essay has been entertaining and helpful to all of you, our valued subscribers. I think we can turn the tide here, but we have to be aware of the battlefield, strategy and tactics. There are no leaders, just a decentralized and growing network of influencers.

Welcome to 2023. It is not about fairness or justice. It is not about territory. It is about minds and emotions. And a centralized world government versus a decentralized network of communities. They think that they can bend the very nature of reality and thought to their objectives. I say “hell no”, this will not stand.

And please, no more fragging in 2023? It may be a good way to get clicks, a good business model, but it is extremely counterproductive in terms of the overall battlefield objectives. Those who employ this strategy need to be shut down, in my opinion, and if they will not stand down then they need to pay a price. We have no time for petty vindictive behavior and academic infighting. No leaders. Drop the ego stuff. Low energy, high impact, stealth information warfare. Read, learn, deploy. The times have changed. This is not the 20th century, not the 1960s. Get with the program, run with the big dogs, or stay on the porch.

Now let’s get to work. For the sake of our children, if nothing else.

