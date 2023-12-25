We got a late start this morning, with a few cups of coffee and one or two presents, as the big gifts were shared earlier in the week. Then Jill, Justine and I took a long walk around the farm. A sense of belonging and peace surrounded us- as hiked over the quarry path and through the pastures.
A good start to the day.
I hope that all my friends on this substack get a chance to reflect on the beauty of this earth. For me, that is where I find my inner peace and a sense of calm.
Christmas is not just a day of presents unwrapping, sweets and candy, family and friends gathering, talk and laughter. It is something much deeper.
I am reminded of a poem by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow called "Christmas Bells." It was written during the Civil war, obviously a period of great turmoil and despair in the United States. The poem speaks of a greater truth, of the goodness of civilization, peace, mankind and his relationship to God.
I heard the bells on Christmas Day
Their old, familiar carols play,
and mild and sweet
The words repeat
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
And thought how, as the day had come,
The belfries of all Christendom
Had rolled along
The unbroken song
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
Till ringing, singing on its way,
The world revolved from night to day,
A voice, a chime,
A chant sublime
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
Then from each black, accursed mouth
The cannon thundered in the South,
And with the sound
The carols drowned
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
It was as if an earthquake rent
The hearth-stones of a continent,
And made forlorn
The households born
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
And in despair I bowed my head;
"There is no peace on earth," I said;
"For hate is strong,
And mocks the song
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
Then pealed the bells more loud and deep:
God is not dead, nor doth He sleep;
The Wrong shall fail,
The Right prevail,
With peace on earth, good-will to men.
We are about to embark on a New Year that we all know will be fraught with external tensions, angst and frustration. We may not be in a physical war, but we are again in a battle to preserve the soul of America.
Despite that, I hope we all can find peace, solace, joy and strength on this special day.
Then pealed the bells more loud and deep:
"God is not dead, nor doth He sleep;
The Wrong shall fail,
The Right prevail,
With peace on earth, good-will to men.
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Now, I get to ride our beautiful Jade. Who truly has a pure heart and soul of gold. I can admit it, I am very proud of this beautiful stallion.
I think it was another great poet who wrote:
Green Acres is the place to be.
Farm living is the life for me.
Land, spreading out so far and wide!
Keep Manhattan and give me Merry Yuletide.
Merry Christmas to you and yours!
Love to see a great man on a great horse!
You included this twice, so I will do it thrice:
"Then pealed the bells more loud and deep:
God is not dead, nor doth He sleep;
The Wrong shall fail,
The Right prevail,
With peace on earth, good-will to men."
To paraphrase something I heard often in childhood: "From Wadsworth's mouth to God's ears." May right truly prevail -- and SOON, please.