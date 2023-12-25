We got a late start this morning, with a few cups of coffee and one or two presents, as the big gifts were shared earlier in the week. Then Jill, Justine and I took a long walk around the farm. A sense of belonging and peace surrounded us- as hiked over the quarry path and through the pastures.

A good start to the day.

I hope that all my friends on this substack get a chance to reflect on the beauty of this earth. For me, that is where I find my inner peace and a sense of calm.

Christmas is not just a day of presents unwrapping, sweets and candy, family and friends gathering, talk and laughter. It is something much deeper.

I am reminded of a poem by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow called "Christmas Bells." It was written during the Civil war, obviously a period of great turmoil and despair in the United States. The poem speaks of a greater truth, of the goodness of civilization, peace, mankind and his relationship to God.

I heard the bells on Christmas Day

Their old, familiar carols play,

and mild and sweet

The words repeat

Of peace on earth, good-will to men!



And thought how, as the day had come,

The belfries of all Christendom

Had rolled along

The unbroken song

Of peace on earth, good-will to men!



Till ringing, singing on its way,

The world revolved from night to day,

A voice, a chime,

A chant sublime

Of peace on earth, good-will to men!



Then from each black, accursed mouth

The cannon thundered in the South,

And with the sound

The carols drowned

Of peace on earth, good-will to men!



It was as if an earthquake rent

The hearth-stones of a continent,

And made forlorn

The households born

Of peace on earth, good-will to men!



And in despair I bowed my head;

"There is no peace on earth," I said;

"For hate is strong,

And mocks the song

Of peace on earth, good-will to men!



Then pealed the bells more loud and deep:

God is not dead, nor doth He sleep;

The Wrong shall fail,

The Right prevail,

With peace on earth, good-will to men.

We are about to embark on a New Year that we all know will be fraught with external tensions, angst and frustration. We may not be in a physical war, but we are again in a battle to preserve the soul of America.

Despite that, I hope we all can find peace, solace, joy and strength on this special day.

Now, I get to ride our beautiful Jade. Who truly has a pure heart and soul of gold. I can admit it, I am very proud of this beautiful stallion.

Merry Christmas to all.