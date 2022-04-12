Last January, we took the Belgian film company Headwind (Tegenwind) up on their offer to include Jill and I in a documentary (one of a series) featuring scientists whose voices have been censored. In this series, these amazing film makers combine the beauty of Andalusia with the stories of scientists who have not followed the approved governmental party line. Physicians and scientists who think and speak independently, as they should. Researchers who actually evaluate the data, and whose work and voices have been censored or de-platformed. People who have been defamed by the legacy media for speaking out. Of course, we now know that the US government has been paying the legacy media to do this, which makes it all the more sinister. The preceding videos of “Headwind 1” can be found here, including the trailer for the upcoming episode with Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche.

Below: Jakobien Huisman, Jill and Myself in Rhonda, Andalusia - Spain.

Jill and I flew to Andalusia in late January to make the film, and spent five days there. This was a full on movie production, and we were kept busy from the moment we woke up until late at night. I have never worked on anything like this. Multiple takes of the various scenes, with A roll, B roll and drone shots. Under the direction of Mark Sanders, the four (full 8K video) camera crew paid special attention to capturing cinematic beauty. The locations were all across Andalusia. Jackie (Jakobien Huisman) was the principal interviewer and film maker - she donated her own horses for us to ride in the film! This project was the brain child of Alain Grootaers together with Jackie.

To be able to ride miles and miles by horseback with Jill through the olive groves and mountains of Andalusia is one memory that I will always cherish.

Jackie did much of the interviewing, and she was masterful at asking the right questions. The film is almost 1.5 hours long, and the cinematography is excellent. I was told recently that that the film was nominated for a big prize in a competition in Belgium, and had more votes than any other film in its category- until the nomination committee decided to ban the film from the competition. Here is Jackie’s version of these events:

“Headwind was nominated for the Ultima Audience Award of the Flemish Government. The Prize is presented by Prime Minister Jan Jambon. The Headwind documentary was nominated, received an avalanche of votes, and…. was promptly removed from the nomination list. Admittedly, it would also have been fairly bizarre had we received the award from Minister Jan Jambon in the name of the censoring Flemish Government.”

More censorship - no surprise there.

Once produced, The Epoch Times picked up the distribution rights, and the movie can now be viewed on their channel. It is behind a paywall - one has to be a monthly subscriber to The Epoch Times in order to watch it. However, a shout out to Epoch - they truly have been the most supportive and most objective fact-finding media group during COVID. They are truth warriors, and I find their subscription to be one of the most valuable that I support.

Making this film was a bit uncomfortable for me. I actually try hard to make this not all about me. I work to NOT build a cult of personality, as I don’t think it is helpful to the objective of bringing integrity back into science and medicine, and exposing the corruption that has occurred.

Anyway, if you want to see some amazing footage of Andalusia and watch a documentary featuring Jill and myself - you can’t go wrong on this one (if I do say so myself).



Photos from our time in Andalusia below:

At a monument to Ernest Hemingway in Ronda.

Some of the crew at the finca having true stone oven pizza!

Geert, Mattias and I with unknown dog around a camp fire at the finca.

Our hosts and Jill in their wonderful house in a small village.

Finally, the film crew made a movie of their “wrap” after party and sent it to us a while back. These people are the best!

