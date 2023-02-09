Jill and I are in Florida this week. Traveling for a number of private events. From there, we go home for a day and then we are off to the UK for three days to attend an important meeting with a number of members of parliament, and while there I will also have an in-studio interview on London Real. Then home for a day and we turn right around to go to a Brownstone Institute symposium for two days. From there, we have ten days at home before we hit the road again for CPAC, Washington DC - where I will be speaking.

But back at the farm, over the past two months, we have had four colts born, and we have been lucky enough to be on the farm for all of the births so far. We have one more birth left to go and unfortunately, this time we are going to miss it. That birth, will be managed by Olivia, our farm manager. All I can say is how lucky we are to have such a capable person working for us.

The last foal born on Feb 2nd was a little premature. So last week, in-between interviews, writing and doing more set-up for the studio, we were taking care of this little guy.

Lusitano colt: Travertine CAL (Travers). By our stallion Jade and Maeve CAL

“Travers” is a double dilute (he has two creme genes), so his coloration will always be light and his eyes will stay light blue.

In the meantime, our neighbor’s son needed a part-time job, so we have a bit more help with farm chores. Always a good thing, and he has picked up some of the stall cleaning duties. Jill ended up with a fair amount of shoveling last week. Baby horses and their dams make big messes. Stall cleaning seems like good exercise, but the truth is, after reaching 60 years and beyond, it gets a little hard on the back. However, Jill hates leaving all the stalls for the staff, so she will often clean stalls to lesson their load. Farm chores don’t do themselves, that is for sure!

Other winter jobs still will need to be done, and we are working through them. This month, we need MUST get dormant oil sprayed on the fruit trees. Dormant oil is a non-toxic way to control bugs. The idea being that oil, when sprayed on fruit trees before the buds swell, will suffocate insects and their eggs. This cuts way down on insect damage to the fruit trees.

Over the course of the past five years, we have planted about 50 fruit trees, as well as many other trees and bushes on the farm and the back forest. We have a long-term vision and goal of creating a of a walking path that winds by the creek and up through the forest and quarry pond, that is more like a botanical garden. So, each year we plant a unique tree here or native bush there. It is a slow process. But highly rewarding.



So it is on the farm. Winter chores are easier, the birthing season is hard, now we have to start to breed the newly open (fertile) mares, and soon the planting, weeding, bug patrol, fence mending, raking, mowing, weed whipping and bush hogging will all need to be done. Jill wants new raised planters for her vegetable garden this year. It never ends.

Jill has arranged for more guinea fowl to be purchased, as our flock has dwindled to four thanks to the appetite of the local red foxes which most definitely includes fresh poultry. She is on the hunt for some Icelandic chickens also. The Japanese beetles were horrendous last year, and we have had good success with guineas in the past. Not to mention, the guineas help reduce our tick population.

The idea of Galt’s Gulch is very real for us.

When we built our houses, and yes – we do have two houses on the farm- we didn’t build big, fancy houses. Instead, we built modestly sized, well appointed, energy efficient homes. By having two such houses on the farm, we can host other physicians, attorneys, film crews, people in the movement, and we even have had a whistleblower or two come stay at the farm. It is a retreat and a workspace for not only us, but for others too. The farm and the forest are a canvas to be creative and rejuvenate. Not by relaxing or having spa time but by working, creating and having a space to talk and strategize.

Now, the idea of Galt’s Gulch has much to offer as a thought experiment. A community of productive people, working to build a community based on the intellectual and physical treasures of its peoples. People who respect personal sovereignty above all else.

There is at least one key thing that Ayn Rand’s version of Galt’s Gulch fails to promote, and that involves development of a sense of selflessness and empathy as one of the core tenets of life. Selflessness and empathy have to be voluntary, these personality traits cannot be forced. Of course we must all hold ourselves personally responsible for both our own actions and the welfare of our families. That comes first. But I also believe that we also must respect that reciprocity is something that benefits all involved. Personal and organizational integrity, respect for human dignity, commitment to building community. You can come at this from the standpoint of empathy, or merely as transactional commerce. By helping my neighbor build his barn, one day he may help me fix mine. Not through a formalized contract, but by having a long-term relationship built on trust and work. Either way, we must all hang together or we will surely hang separately.

Galt’s gulch must always begin with personal sovereignty, hard work and trust in community of minded people can build something bigger than themselves. I can remember when President Reagan said:

“For those who’ve abandoned hope, we’ll restore hope and we’ll welcome them into a great national crusade to make America great again,” -President Reagan, 1980

Now is a time when America needs hope. But more than hope, we need to restore our Constitution and Bill of Rights as the foundation of our republic. It is these documents that support and protect our personal sovereignty, that are at the core of our fundamental rights as Americans. We need to work to make this country great again. All of us in this movement need to pick up the oars and row this boat to freedom once again. No time for slackers.



The right to be free is ours, we were born with it here in this country. But the right to be free is like a muscle, it has to be exercised to stay strong. Otherwise, this right atrophies.

Stay strong. Build your own personal wealth and security. Built your own community. Take care of your family. Work hard.



Make your own personal sovereignty a reality.





People have asked for more baby photos - so for those that need a baby horse fix, here you go! This years fearsome foursome. So far.