mRNA-1083 showed strong immunogenicity against influenza and COVID-19, with an acceptable reactogenicity and safety profile, compared to licensed standalone vaccines Company to begin Phase 3 trial of mRNA-1083 in adults 50 years and above (October 4, 2023. Press Release from Moderna).

Of course, Moderna isn’t showing anyone that reactogenicity and safety profile data for this new combo mRNA COVID-19 and Influenza jab that they are working handin glove with the FDA to rush through the clinical trials… All we can do is hope that some investor decides to leak an internal slide deck summarizing the data as happened previously.

What we do know is that directly after this Moderna press release, the co-founder of Moderna sold off 15,000 of his shares (worth $100 each). It will be interesting if he continues his sell-off…

Other vaccine and pharmacy news:



CVS and Walgreens pharmacy employees are walking out (pharmacists and others). One of the main reasons is that an “increased focus on vaccinations from management has added to their workload and made it more difficult to focus on filling prescriptions and customer care.”

“Walgreens and CVS have turned into a vaccination clinic first and a pharmacy second,” said Jerominski. “Because immunizations are so profitable, filling prescriptions is almost an afterthought.” One Walgreens technician told CNN that they now spend their entire day in the “shot room” jabbing arms. “That’s the one thing that’s driving us absolutely bonkers,” they said, “the fact that management cares way more about us giving vaccines than anything else.” The technician is the only immunizer on staff and earns less than $20 per hour. -Yahoo Finance.

The question is - is this more propaganda? Or is it that those 20% who are completely in the narrative are rushing to get jabbed first?

This employee resistance appears to reveal an unanticipated complication in deploying the new pharmacy chain business model of moving into provision of health care services and competing with both the “doc in the box” providers as well as the established insurance/hospital/physician networks. Do you trust Walgreens and CVS (and their pharmacist employees) to professionally manage your health care?

Additional news relating to the new CVS and Walgreens business model of turning their storefronts, pharmacists and employees into medical care providers.

Pharmacists in at least a dozen Kansas City-area CVS pharmacies walked out or didn’t show up for work for three days in late September, citing stressful and unsafe working conditions. In response, the company sent its chief pharmacy officer to the area with promises to fill open positions and increase staffing levels. It was just one of the latest examples nationwide of workers fed up and taking action. But unlike employees in recent strikes at automakers or in Hollywood, the pharmacists weren’t demanding raises or more vacation—they simply wanted more colleagues to help them… CVS rival Walgreens is also experiencing pharmacy staff walkouts, which began Monday and were planned to last through Wednesday. Increasing demands, like administering COVID vaccines, with insufficient staff is making it impossible to do their jobs and could put customer safety in jeopardy, employees told CNN. Making matters more difficult, CVS pharmacies are experiencing “the same level of demand that we were in 2021” for COVID shots, Lynch said Monday at the Fortune conference, held in Laguna Niguel, Calif. Coronavirus vaccines became widely available to the public for the first time that year. “Some days we’re doing more per day than we were back then,” she said. “There’s been incredible demand.”

But again, I think this is just a rush for the “new” model and does not reflect most of the public’s views about these jabs.

And I do think there is an element of propaganda in these news stories.

Frankly, the CEO could HIRE more technicians to jab people. It isn’t that demand is so high, it is that there isn’t enough hours in the day to both push pills and jab people. CVS choose to expand into Doc in the Boxes, to compete with physicians, they need to either hire competent help and segregate pharmacists from nurses, or be prepared for the consequences.

And what about the corporate risk of profiting by aggressively marketing these products which are actually neither safe nor effective, in that they do not prevent infection, replication, spread, hospitalization or death from SARS-CoV-2 and may actually increase risk in the highly inoculated (negative effectiveness)?

It turns out that a lot of Americans are all in with the approved COVID-19 narrative that the virus is highly lethal and the “vaccines” are safe and effective. Sad to say, propaganda still works on most people.

We have a long battle still ahead of us.

Yes, they are making plans to also inject our pets with mRNA-based products (click on the image for the link).

