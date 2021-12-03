Friends, I write to you as a physician and scientist. We are all in this together and we need to protect physicians, medical scientists and other health care providers working on the front lines. We are utilizing knowledge of medicine, science, epidemiology, pathophysiology and pharmacology to treat our patients. Each patient is unique, with a unique set of conditions that requires a unique treatment plan. Physicians are often first to identify new, potentially life saving treatments.

Physicians and others in related professions are increasingly being discouraged from engaging in open professional discourse and the exchange of ideas about new and emerging diseases, not only endangering the essence of the medical profession, but more importantly, more tragically, the lives of patients.

Physicians and people of conscience all over the world must act with a single voice to stop the authoritarian behavior directed at the medical profession.

Please go to the link below and read the Physicians Declaration to the Hippocratic Oath. Consider signing the document linked. If you would pass this email onto others, so that they can also support the physician’s right to treat patients, it would mean a great deal to the cause.

So, please join myself and 16,000 other physicians and scientists in signing the declaration (link below)!