Bombshell: U.S. General Accounting Office Finds Evidence of Political Interference Occurring at CDC & FDA During COVID-19. Trial Site News reports (Behind a Paywall)

The US GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABILITY OFFICE: REPORT TO CONGRESS documents that the FDA, CDC, NIH and ASPR have been compromised during the pandemic by allowing political interference.

Trial Site News has also documented “that ‘political interference’ associated with scientific reports and possibly even tampered with study results to skew or bias the results has been ongoing throughout the pandemic (see the trial site news article for more details).”

Read the GAO Report Here

The 37-page GAO report issued a warning that American federal agencies who have managed the pandemic public policy response (including vaccine and drug development) don’t have any mechanism to stop political interference. That they also don’t have reporting mechanisms for whistleblower allegations involving political interference. Furthermore, despite the leadership of these organizations (CDC, FDA, NIH and ASPR) asserting that there have been no political interference during the pandemic, an investigation by the GAO found multiple examples of such within the agencies.

FROM THE “US GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABILITY OFFICE (GAO): REPORT TO CONGRESS”:

SCIENTIFIC INTEGRITY HHS Agencies Need to Develop Procedures and Train Staff on Reporting and Addressing Political Interference