POLITICO Pushes for WHO Power Grab

Many are amazed that POLITICO would put out an expose on the role of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, CEPI, GAVI, and The Wellcome Trust in mismanaging the COVIDcrisis. And yet here it is:

When you see something like this, so unexpected, so out of character for a government controlled media outlet, the natural reaction is just to be struck by the wonder of it all. Maybe there will be justice after all! Maybe the world does make sense, and the truth will out! How wonderful and amazing that even the carefully nurtured narrative promoted by POLITICO is starting to crack!

Sorry to disabuse you of this fantasy. Well, to tell the truth, not really sorry.

So away we go.

"In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way." - Franklin D. Roosevelt

So, what is really going on here? As I said today (21 Sept 2022) on Steve Bannon’s War Room:Pandemic show, this POLITICO article is a modified limited hangout. And what is that, you ask?

PRESIDENT: You think, you think we want to, want to go this route now? And the--let it hang out, so to speak? DEAN: Well, it's, it isn't really that-- HALDEMAN: It's a limited hang out. DEAN: It's a limited hang out. EHRLICHMAN: It's a modified limited hang out. PRESIDENT: Well, it's only the questions of the thing hanging out publicly or privately.

Here is a whole webpage relating to the topic of limited hangouts that you can entertain yourself with if you wish.

"A 'limited hangout' is spy jargon for a favorite and frequently used gimmick of the clandestine professionals. When their veil of secrecy is shredded and they can no longer rely on a phony cover story to misinform the public, they resort to admitting - sometimes even volunteering - some of the truth while still managing to withhold the key and damaging facts in the case. The public, however, is usually so intrigued by the new information that it never thinks to pursue the matter further.”

Victor Marchetti, former special assistant to the Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency

Suffice to say, as I read the above POLITICO article, I found the stench of intelligence community spin to be almost overwhelming (smells like sulphur).

What is going on here?

The answer is that the HHS-proposed International Health Regulation modifications to the WHO charter are coming back up for discussion in November. Remember those? If not, please read this substack for the necessary background: Child Sacrifice, WEF/WHO Power Grab. It is incessant. They just will not stop.

Here is the key section “Cliff Notes” for those who do not have time for a deeper dive.

Summary of Selected Proposed Amendments to the IHR

The WHO intends to amend 13 IHR articles: 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 18, 48, 49, 53, 59

Increased surveillance: Under Article 5, the WHO will develop early warning criteria that will allow it to establish a risk assessment for a member state, which means that it can use the type of modeling, simulation, and predictions that exaggerated the risk from Covid-19 over two years ago. Once the WHO creates its assessment, it will communicate it to inter-governmental organizations and other member states. 48-hour deadline: Under Articles 6, 10, 11, and 13, a member state is given 48 hours to respond to a WHO risk assessment and accept or reject on-site assistance. However, in practice, this timeline can be reduced to hours, forcing it to comply or face international disapproval lead by the WHO and potentially unfriendly member states. Secret sources: Under Article 9, the WHO can rely on undisclosed sources for information leading it to declare a public health emergency. Those sources could include Big Pharma, WHO funders such as the Gates Foundation and the Gates-founded-and-funded GAVI Alliance, as well as others seeking to monopolize power. Weakened Sovereignty: Under Article 12, when the WHO receives undisclosed information concerning a purported public health threat in a member state, the Director-General may (not must) consult with the WHO Emergency Committee and the member state. However, s/he can unilaterally declare a potential or actual public health emergency of international concern. The Director General’s authority replaces national sovereign authority. This can later be used to enforce sanctions on nations. Rejecting the amendments: Under Article 59, after the amendments are adopted by the World Health Assembly, a member state has six months to reject them. This means November, this year. If the member state fails to act, it will be deemed to have accepted the amendments in full. Any rejection or reservation received by the Director-General after the expiry of that period shall have no force and effect.

Approval of these amendments (proposed by the US HHS) during the first go around, as well as approval of the proposed linkage to the World Trade Organization as the new enforcement arm for the WHO (can you say “unilateral economic sanctions” There, I knew you could) was blocked by - (wait for it…) a coalition of African states concerned about loss of national sovereignty. So further debate was postponed until after the November US elections. Are you starting to get the picture here yet?

At the current moment, the global biodefense/pharmaceutical/industrial complex is starting to pivot to “the next big thing”. Monkeypox apparently failed to meet expectations. It is clear that, despite best efforts, it is going to be very hard to sustain the “Declaration of Public Health Emergency” for COVID much longer, and the current update will expire (surprise!) relatively soon after the November election. See how that works?

And what do they want? Well, only 0.1% of all of the developed worlds income. For the poor, of course. Well, that And unilateral power over all nations. And global sign off on the IHR modifications summarized above.

"One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them."

Watch carefully as Economist Jeffrey Sachs provides his explanation and justification in the clip at the top of this substack (here is the source). Listen carefully to the fawning sycophant praise which he graciously ladles on glorious leader WHO Director General Tedros.

How many times are we going to fall for this “we just want to help the poor” story line? Under the guise of Crocodile tears (notice the pregnant pause as Sachs makes his pitch?), we are once again asked to give up national sovereignty, allow the WHO (!!) to bypass the US Constitution, and put Mr. Tedros in charge of all the world. For our own global good. Because WE are the ones that failed so miserably to manage the (quite modest) threat posed by SARS-CoV-2 over the last couple of years??

If you are not familiar with this ploy, please read this book about “Davos Man”. Authored by a star NY Times reporter. Not some aged psychiatrist with anger control and frontal lobe issues.

Please remember, Tedros is there because Bill Gates and the CCP put him there.

For those who prefer reading words to watching video, Jeffrey Sachs stated the following on September 15, 2022, regarding the conclusion of the Lancet COVID committee report (as transcribed by Dr. Meryl Nass):

“We don’t want laboratory-created pandemics, and yet there is a lot of hidden, dangerous research underway and it needs to be regulated and supervised.

Remember, I warned you. Repeatedly. In writing and on the Glenn Beck show.

I am sorry to put even more burden on our dear director general of WHO. But we need WHO to oversee the biosafety. Because we don’t have any global oversight of biosafety right now. And I can tell you surely, whatever the origin of this virus, there is a lot of hidden, dangerous work underway that is not properly controlled, and we need to know what’s happening, to monitor it, and make sure it is being safely and properly done. And that is not the case right now. Then we recommend several steps for strengthening WHO. WHO is the cornerstone of our global health and safety. It was made for a reason in 1948. It has done round the clock very difficult work. Including in the most recent hours, as I’ve been hearing, in this. We need WHO to have a full, proper, adequate budget. We need it to have the backing of political leaders and the global scientific community. We need it to have the powers to investigate as necessary. We can't let it get caught in geopolitical conflict between the US and China or anyone else. It needs strong global backing. This is the main message of our report. We want an absolutely strong WHO. We have strong leadership but we need to back the strong leadership. Finally we need financing. To meet the urgent needs of vulnerable populations. Especially poor people around the world. We live in a world of vast inequality as I have emphasized. But justice is that everybody has the right to life and health. And we’ve also realized that since the Declaration of Human Rights and the Constitution of the WHO itself. So we call for a global health fund, based in Geneva, working alongside WHO. Of tens of billions of dollars, not a trickle. Roughly 0.1% of the rich world income. That’s absolutely manageable. So that we have the funding to ensure health systems that function everywhere in the world."

Uh, yeah. Maybe in some alternative universe. THAT is the new narrative that the POLITICO article is designed to support!

Notice that POLITICO provides not a mention of the suppression of early treatment? Notice the breathless, non-critical assumption that the genetic vaccines were safe and effective? Notice the non-stop suck up to African nations’ leadership?

Nothing against Africa, thank heavens they stood strong and resisted the national sovereignty grab during the last round of discussion and voting on the new, revised, <warning: sarcasm> improved and strengthened WHO IHR regulations. But one of the key “tells” in this POLITICO article is the sycophantic bootlicking. This is about sucking up to African leaders so that they will feel comfortable (or at least have plausible deniability) with allowing the WHO and globalists to have their way with them.

According to POLITICO, if only the “one ring” of the BMGF had more effectively included more diverse external input (particularly from African nations - the same ones that blocked the passage of the IHR last time around), and had been more effective in controlling the Wellcome Trust (remember, the leader of that organization actively conspired with Collins and Fauci to suppress the lab leak hypothesis), GAVI (the organization that said we would see 10% case fatality from Monkeypox) and CEPI (which is essentially a joint venture between the US Intel community and the Norwegian government), THEN this would have all gone just great!

I could go on and on. This POLITICO piece is just chockablock crammed with spin designed to support the push for transferring more power and treasure to the WHO.

Here is the inconvenient truth. Almost without exception, the countries with the lowest case fatality rate for COVID were the countries that did not get access to the genetic vaccines. And the ones (like the good ol’ USA) that had the most genetic vaccines had the highest COVID mortality rate. And the countries with the most booster use are experiencing the unpleasant reality that the majority of their morbidity and mortality attributed to COVID is in the highly boosted populace. Explain that one away, Einstein. Must be due to global warming, right?

And, if they have their way with us, Mr. Tedros can then unilaterally declare a public health emergency about whatever he wants (gun violence?) whenever he wants. For our own good, of course, and to protect the poor. Cue the tears now. Think he won’t do it? Remember the 9 against 6 for “tie” on the WHO advisory committee regarding declaration of a global health emergency for Monkeypox? The 9 against 6 for vote that Mr. Tedros overruled because it was a tie, and he had to step in to resolve it? Please. Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.

My friends, please do not be naive. Not after all that we have been through together since January 2020. Do not rely on me to tell you how to think, read the POLITICO piece again, carefully, now that you are aware of the above. Learn to recognize limited hangouts when you see them.

And before you re-read the POLITICO piece, please read Dr. Meryl Nass’ substack titled “Jeff Sachs and giving the W.H.O. mo' money. The Lancet COVID Commission and One Health are important parts of the globalists' narrative”. Meryl is even more cynical than I am, probably because she has been aware of this manipulation game for at least a decade longer than I have been. She is truly battle hardened when it comes to dealing with the biodefense/pharmaceutical/industrial complex. She may look like your grandmother. Don’t be fooled. She is a truth warrior of the highest order. And a national treasure, as far as I am concerned.

I am pleading with you. Do it for your children. Do it for all of us. Just do it.

Bill Gates made huge amounts of money off of his investments in vaccine companies. You have all seen the clip of him bragging about it. He sponsored Event 201, which was basically a US intelligence community planning/wargaming exercise. Another inconvenient fact somehow overlooked in the POLITICO piece.

The POLITICO narrative is not cracking. It is being reoriented as part of the “Great Reset” “Build Back Better” repositioning that is in progress throughout the world now. This is our intelligence community in action. You pay taxes for the privilege of being lied to, censored, propagandized and manipulated. The five eyes alliance is really quite skilled. Even the devil deserves his due.

But once you know the signs, you can see through the clouds which they seed to obscure their footprints. You can detect the limited hangouts by what they say and what they avoid saying.

Go forth, truth warriors. Do battle. We are far from winning. We have not yet begun to fight. But be smart. And don’t let them fool you. This is unrestricted 21st century information and media warfare. Our opponents believe that the ends justify the means. Hold your head high, and act with honor, cunning and boldness, Patriots. No quarter. But never forget your commitment to integrity, human dignity, and community. And please, no fragging? Thank you.

Give a gift subscription