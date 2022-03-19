One of the most important news stories that broke this week was about Hunter Biden’s laptop. Not because of the contents, as salacious and maybe damaging to the reputation of the President as it may be, but for a more profound and disturbing reason. The 2020 election may have been won on a misinformation campaign orchestrated by elements in the US government.

Glenn Greenwald lays this out nicely in his analysis entitled: The NYT Now Admits the Biden Laptop -- Falsely Called "Russian Disinformation" -- is Authentic.



One of the most successful disinformation campaigns in modern American electoral history occurred in the weeks prior to the 2020 presidential election. On October 14, 2020 — less than three weeks before Americans were set to vote — the nation's oldest newspaper, The New York Post, began publishing a series of reports about the business dealings of the Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in countries in which Biden, as Vice President, wielded considerable influence (including Ukraine and China) and would again if elected president. The backlash against this reporting was immediate and intense, leading to suppression of the story by U.S. corporate media outlets and censorship of the story by leading Silicon Valley monopolies. The disinformation campaign against this reporting was led by the CIA's all-but-official spokesperson Natasha Bertrand (then of Politico, now with CNN), whose article on October 19 appeared under this headline: “Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say.”

Elements of our government have been engaged in pysops campaigns designed to manipulate the beliefs and thoughts of the American people, and these campaigns started long before COVID-19.

The New York Post, who was one of the victims of the censorship and smear campaign led by democratic officials, ex- CIA “reporters” (which usually means current CIA “contractors”) acting in collusion with big tech and the legacy media, also wrote about this in a piece called:

How Dem officials, the media and Big Tech worked in concert to bury the Hunter Biden story

Everlasting, undying, soul-rending shame be upon you, Facebook and Twitter and Politico and all the others who covered up, denied and suppressed this newspaper’s true and accurate reporting about Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020. You should be hurling yourselves at the feet of the American people, begging forgiveness. You should be renting billboards saying, “WE LIED.” But most importantly, you should be hauled before Congress to answer humiliating questions. These and other information purveyors owe us — not just this paper, but this country — restitution for what now looks like the most egregious and willful fake-news scam of our time. This paper’s scoops on Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020 were labeled “Russian misinformation” (Politico), a “hoax” (Steven Brill of “fact-check” site NewsGuard), discredited by “many, many red flags” (NPR) and a “hack and leak” operation that had to be throttled (Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg)… The Post acted with transparency in explaining to readers how it got the Laptop from Hell. Moreover, nobody on Team Biden denied The Post’s report, because they knew or suspected it was true. Every news outlet in the country should have fronted the story at that point: “Biden team refuses to deny Hunter Biden laptop story.” A few months later, Hunter himself said the laptop “certainly” could be his, and the media shrugged instead of apologizing… Even in the presidential debate where the matter came up, Joe Biden’s comments were not a denial but simply a deflection, and everybody who reported that he denied the laptop story was guilty of propagating fake news all over again. What he actually said was, “There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what he’s accusing me of is a Russian plant. Five former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he’s saying is a bunch of garbage. Nobody believes it except his good friend Rudy Giuliani.”

That is what is called a lie in the real world that you and I inhabit. But not in the corridors of Washington DC or state-sponsored media.

This New York Post article documents that even in 2020, elements of the US government, which some might call the “deep state,” were engaging in misinformation (translation- lies) meant to alter the outcome of the upcoming election. And there is a good chance that their efforts succeeded, and that they swayed the election in favor of Biden.

These deep state agents have turned to using big tech, social media, legacy media, and paid “influencers” to smear, slander, censor and defame those who tried to bring the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop to the American people prior to the election.

Exit stage left: Hunter Biden - Enter stage right: COVID-19

Well, we all know what happens next. We have lived it. The censorship and defamation of any scientist or physician who questions the safety, efficacy or the data (or lack thereof) of the public policies surrounding COVID-19 has been unprecedented in modern US history.

From the CDC hiding important data to stop “vaccine hesitancy” (ergo: scientific fraud), to the CDC, HHS, and DHS using a billion dollars to fight vaccine “misinformation,” to promote vaccines by funding state-sponsored media (ergo legacy media) and to fund “influencers” is by now well known to all those who are reading these words. Then there is the state and federal government’s increasingly hysterical efforts to shut down early treatment and push more boosters by persecuting physicians and censoring anyone who speaks (such as myself) out on platforms like Twitter and Linked-in. Need I write more?

Ya think we might be starting to see a pattern?

EXIT STAGE LEFT COVID-19 - ENTER STAGE RIGHT: MAIN STREAM MEDIA, BIG TECH, RUSSIA AND UKRAINE…

Matt Taibbi wrote a compelling analysis of the situation in Ukraine, our modern history of war, and our own capacity for doublethink in an article entitled:

Orwell Was Right. From free speech to "spheres of influence" to our passion for endless war, we've become the doublethinkers 1984 predicted

It is worth the read.

Moral panics erase memories. It’s their primary function. 9/11 wiped the national hard drive of everything from the third degree to My Lai to Operations Phoenix and Condor to the Church Committee to the School of the Americas to countless other shameful episodes, and the lessons learned from them. The Trump-Russia scandal blotted out Snowden, made the spooks the good guys again. 2016 rehabilitated neoconservatives, now reinvented as never-Trumpers, cleaning away the shame of Iraq, Abu Ghraib, Afghanistan, etc. The “misinformation” panic wiped out the WMD fiasco, restoring honor to credentialed press. The DNC leak erased “Collateral Murder.” After George Floyd we hated cops, after January 6th we loved them. Ukraine now is openly being sold as a blue-pill cure for everything that went wrong during the War on Terror, including the recent defeat in Afghanistan. “Realism” is in disgrace, and “leadership,” “regime change,” and the “universal appeal of freedom” are back, only this time their primary backers are the upper-class cosmopolitan Democrats who marched against the simplistic “freedom against evil” plot neoconservatives tried to sell them twenty years ago. We’re at the end of a twenty-year cycle that has taken what was once the oppositional-skeptic portion of the American population and seen them rallied behind the people they once hated the most. This has been accomplished by keeping us in a rage that always escalates and is never watered down by contradictions, thanks to mastery of “reality control” via “an unending series of victories over your own memory.” The relentless parade of panics listed above (just a small sample; we’ve had dozens just in the last few years) makes those victories easy, and every time we switch targets, from Russians to neo-Nazis to cops to transphobes to insurrectionists to the unvaccinated to truckers and back to Russians again, the Church of Forgetting picks up new converts.

They have turned to using big tech, social media, legacy media, paid “influencers” to smear, slander, censor and defame those who hold with a different view regarding Russia and Ukraine. The goal is total information control, and total thought control.

The evidence in in. The systemic use of psyops by the American government on us is clear. We are the victims. The thought police rule.

And there you have it.

Our destiny is being chosen for us.

Orwell’s 1984 is here.

Stand up now, or your children will have to deal with the consequences of your lack of courage.

No one likes being being smeared or censored by state funded media. Turns out - Brand really doesn’t like it (linked to Rumble here).