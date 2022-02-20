Press Release: American Truckers are launching The People’s Convoy, a peaceful and unified transcontinental movement
February 23 from Adelanto Stadium in Southern California
ADELANTO, Calif., (Feb. 20, 2022) American truckers are launching The People’s Convoy, a peaceful and unified transcontinental movement, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from the Adelanto Stadium in Southern California. Starting at 10:00 a.m., hundreds of truckers will hear words of encouragement and blessings from a group of speakers including FLCCC President Dr. Pierre Kory and Godspeak Church Pastor Rob McCoy. The truckers and blue-collar workers of the United States will be joined by freedom-loving supporters from all walks of life – frontline doctors, lawyers, first- responders, former military servicemen and women, students, retirees, mothers, fathers and children – on this peaceful and law-abiding transcontinental journey toward the east coast. The truckers encourage one and all to come out to the stadium in the heart of Adelanto, California to wish them well, see them off and join in the journey.
This convoy is about freedom and unity: the truckers are riding unified across party and state lines and with people of all colors and creeds – Christians, Muslims, Sikhs, Mormons, Agnostics, Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, Native Americans, Republican, Democrats. All individuals are welcome to participate by either attending the launch gathering – at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday February 23, at Adelanto Stadium – or by getting in their own vehicles and following the big rigs from Adelanto toward the east coast!
The message of The People’s Convoy is simple. The last 23 months of the COVID-19 pandemic have been a rough road for all Americans to travel: spiritually, emotionally, physically, and – not least – financially. With the advent of the vaccine and workable therapeutic agents, along with the hard work of so many sectors that contributed to declining COVID-19 cases and severity of illness, it is now time to re-open the country. The average American worker needs to be able to end-run the economic hardships of the last two years, and get back to the business of making bread – so they can pay their rents and mortgages and help jumpstart this economy. To that end, it’s time for elected officials to work with the blue collar and white-collar workers of America and restore accountability and liberty – by lifting all mandates and ending the state of emergency – as COVID is well-in-hand now, and Americans need to get back to work in a free and unrestricted manner.
The People’s Convoy is a non-partisan, trucker-led effort supported by a cross-cultural and multi-faith contingent of supporters including
Dr. Pierre Kory and the doctors of the Frontline Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC)
Liberty-minded lawyers such as Tom Renz and Joey Gilbert (Gubernatorial candidate – Nevada)
Pastors like Rob McCoy and Rick Brown of Godspeak Church
Transportation workers including rail workers and pilots
A broad consortium of organizations including
The Unity Project
The America Project
Advocates for Citizens’ Rights
U.S. Freedom Flyers
The American Foundation for Civil Liberties & Freedom
Faith groups from every spectrum
Newsmax and Eric Bolling have indicated they will do a ride along and live daily updates from the convoy with Maureen Steele. The Epoch Times and a variety of other journalists, media outlets and podcasters will also be embedding. Children’s Health Defense’s CHD.TV will be covering the convoy – and the activists on the ground and across the country – with live updates every day at 10 am EST at https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/.
The convoy is being assisted by retired military personnel and security experts, who are spearheading logistics in order to ensure a 100% safe, lawful, and peaceful journey.
The People’s Convoy Route*
*Route subject to change
Day 1: Wednesday, February 23
Morning – Depart Adelanto Stadium, CA
Evening – Arrive in Kingman, AZ for overnight stay
Day 2: Thursday, February 24
Morning – Depart Kingman, AZ head east on I-40, toward Lupton, AZ Evening – Arrive in Lupton, AZ for overnight stay
Day 3: Friday, February 25
Morning – Depart Lupton, AZ on I-40 eastbound thru New Mexico Evening – Arrive in Glenrio, TX for overnight stay
Day 4: Saturday, February 26
Morning – Depart Glenrio, TX
Evening – Arrive in Elk City, OK area for overnight stay
Day 5: Sunday, February 27
Morning – Depart Elk City, OK area
Evening – Arrive in Vinita, OK area for overnight stay
Day 6: Monday, February 28
Morning – Depart Vinita, OK area
Evening – Arrive in Sullivan, MO area for overnight stay
Day 7: Tuesday, March 1
Morning – Depart Sullivan, MO area
Evening – Arrive in Indianapolis, IN area for overnight stay
Day 8: Wednesday, March 2
Morning – Depart Indianapolis, IN area
Evening – Pause for rest in Indianapolis, IN area for overnight stay
Day 9: Thursday, March 3
Morning – Depart Indianapolis, IN area
Evening – Arrive in Cambridge, OH area for overnight stay
Day 10: Friday, March 4
Morning – Depart Cambridge, OH area
Evening – Arrive in Hagerstown, MD area for overnight stay
Day 11: Saturday, March 5
Morning – Depart Hagerstown, MD area Evening – Arrive in the DC Beltway area
The People’s Convoy will abide by agreements with local authorities, and terminate in the vicinity of the DC area, but will NOT be going into DC proper.
Stay tuned for opportunities for elected officials and regular folks to go “Ridin’ Shotgun” with an actual trucker for a day – as well as an opportunity to bid on one seat that will be sold on our Operations Vehicle – for a similar ride-along opportunity. Details will be posted to the website soon.
To support the truckers, see the routes, or find out more, please visit: www.ThePeoplesConvoy.org This website and the official social media handles are the ONLY source of accurate data about this
peaceful, law-abiding convoy – we hope to see America there!
