Project Veritas released another bolus of documents. I am still trying to read through them all and decide what is real, what is the important, etc. In this Substack- I am just going to link the documents here., along with some of what Project Veritas writes. I highly recommend going to the Project Veritas site and downloading the documents for yourselves.. So rather than state an opinion, I think I am just going quote Project Veritas and people can form their own opinion.
Clearly, there is some very interesting stuff in here. Including more damming evidence on Fauci’s role in all of this mess.
From the Project Veritas Website
[WASHINGTON, D.C. – Jan. 10, 2022] Project Veritas has obtained startling never-before-seen documents regarding the origins of COVID-19, gain of function research, vaccines, potential treatments which have been suppressed, and the government’s effort to conceal all of this.
The documents in question stem from a report at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, better known as DARPA, which were hidden in a top secret shared drive.
DARPA is an agency under the U.S. Department of Defense in charge of facilitating research in technology with potential military applications.
Project Veritas has obtained a separate report to the Inspector General of the Department of Defense written by U.S. Marine Corp Major, Joseph Murphy, a former DARPA Fellow.
The report states that EcoHealth Alliance approached DARPA in March 2018, seeking funding to conduct gain of function research of bat borne coronaviruses. The proposal, named Project Defuse, was rejected by DARPA over safety concerns and the notion that it violates the basis gain of function research moratorium.
According to the documents, NIAID, under the direction of Dr. Fauci, went ahead with the research in Wuhan, China and at several sites across the U.S.
Dr. Fauci has repeatedly maintained, under oath, that the NIH and NAIAD have not been involved in gain of function research with the EcoHealth Alliance program. But according to the documents obtained by Project Veritas which outline why EcoHealth Alliance’s proposal was rejected, DARPA certainly classified the research as gain of function.
“The proposal does not mention or assess potential risks of Gain of Function (GoF) research,” a direct quote from the DARPA rejection letter.
Major Murphy’s report goes on to detail great concern over the COVID-19 gain of function program, the concealment of documents, the suppression of potential curatives, like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, and the mRNA vaccines.
this was evident when the genetic sequence was first published. The serine protease cleavage site was bioengineered without any shadow of a doubt. I had encounters with fauci during med school in the mid 1980’s. He needs to be held accountable for funding, supporting and engineering this bioweapon that has been unleased in us all.
Dr Malone, I have repeatly asked NC elected officials to investigate Dr. Ralph Baric. NC is forever linked to this pandemic and no one elected in NC is interested. He is at the core of this research. Your thoughts?