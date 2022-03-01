Knowledge of the theory and practical implementation of mass formation psychology can and is being used by propagandists, governments and the World Economic Forum to sway large groups of people to act for the benefit of the propagandists’ objectives. Although a major crisis of some sort can be extremely useful for propagandists to take advantage of (war, hyperinflation or public health for example), these psychological theories can and often are applied even without strong evidence of a compelling crisis. For this to be effective, the leader just has to be sufficiently compelling.

One current example involves the almost global acceptance of mask use by the general population over the past two years. Because Fauci and his acolytes at the CDC insisted that masks work, public acceptance of a very intrusive element into people’s lives was almost universal. Data demonstrating lack of effectiveness of masks for preventing spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are largely irrelevant and either rejected or unable for its existence to be acknowledged by those who have become hypnotized by the mass formation process. Even the logic of masking children was accepted without question despite the clear and compelling evidence of harm.

Paul Joseph Goebbels was the chief German propagandist for the Nazi Party, and then was promoted to the Reich Minister of Propaganda from 1933 to 1945. He was truly a master and arguably the creator of the concept that the State can control people by introducing propaganda into the news to enable the State-based control of entire populations. Goebbels’ wicked brilliance was to exploit racism as a tool to promote German nationalism to the point of mobilizing and motivating Germany to engage in a globalized war for political, military and economic dominance. His writings and speeches on propaganda have been studied by leaders and governments ever since, much as the writings of Niccolò Machiavelli continue to be a cornerstone of modern interstate realpolitik. Examples of Goebbels’ insights include the following:

“There was no point in seeking to convert the intellectuals. For intellectuals would never be converted and would anyway always yield to the stronger, and this will always be "the man in the street." Arguments must therefore be crude, clear and forcible, and appeal to emotions and instincts, not the intellect. Truth was unimportant and entirely subordinate to tactics and psychology.” “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the state can shield the people from the political, economic, and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for The State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of The State.”

Goebbels applied the theories behind what is now described by Dr. Mattias Desmet as mass formation psychosis to practical politics within a nation-state. Academic writings concerning the formation of a “mass” or a crowd, otherwise known as mass formation, was an accepted discipline during the time when Goebbels was developing his insights, with many scholars including Gustave Le Bon (1841-1931), Freud, McDougal, and Canetti being leading intellectual contributors to his thinking.

Le Bon, a French social psychologist, is often seen as the founder of the study of crowd (group) psychology. Le Bon defined a crowd as a group of individuals united by a common idea, belief, or ideology, and he believed when an individual becomes part of a crowd, he/she undergoes a profound psychological transformation. The individual ceases to think independently and instead relies on the group synthesis of a set of simplified ideas. According to this theory, crowd formation requires a set of simplified ideas that the group incorporates, at which point an individual who has become integrated into the group ceases to psychologically exist as an independent mind and functionally becomes hypnotized.

Le Bon maintained that a group typically forms around an influential idea that unites a number of individuals, and this idea then propels the group (or mass) to act towards a common goal. However, he also concluded that these influential ideas are never created by members of the crowd. Instead, they are most often given to the crowd by a leader or set of leaders. According to Le Bon, in order for an idea to unite and influence a crowd, it must first be dumbed down to the level that the entire crowd can understand it. It must be easily understood by all within the crowd.

Just to provide a current example, a scientific discipline could develop a new type of vaccine as a solution to a public health crisis. That complex research and resulting technology may have required decades of effort. On average, the crowd as a whole would be incapable of comprehending such complex theories or technologies, so socially engineering acceptance of the vaccine (by a crowd or mass) would require this new concept for vaccination to be thoroughly simplified before the idea could become the focus of a hypnotic, single minded belief in the solution (the new type of vaccine). Le Bon proposed that this is where group leaders come in. Under the Le Bon model, the leader of a crowd (for example, someone like Fauci) will enable this process by distilling these complicated concepts (or technologies) down to a small set of simplified ideas that the crowd can accept, incorporate and act upon as their own. One of the most important elements of this is the requirement for a “trusted leader” to be accepted by the crowd. Once a crowd truly accepts a leader, it is almost impossible for them to reject that leader, whether or not the lies that he or she may tell are actually done with “noble” intent or purpose.

Over the last two years, we have seen clear evidence that both our government as well as those of Great Britain and many other western democracies have learned and actively apply the lessons of Gustave Le Bon and Joseph Goebbels quite well.

Going back in time, in a book titled Propaganda and Persuasion, historians Jowett & O'Donnell wrote about Hitler’s basic principles of propaganda, which were based upon Goebbels work and advice. They are:



Hitler's Basic Principles

(abstracted from Jowett & O'Donnell (Propaganda and Persuasion)).

Avoid abstract ideas - appeal to the emotions.

Constantly repeat just a few ideas. Use stereotyped phrases.

Give only one side of the argument.

Continuously criticize your opponents.

Pick out one special "enemy" for special vilification.

In looking back over the last two years, it is clear that each of these core principles have been deployed against us, and in particular have been deployed against “anti vaxxer” physicians, scientists and lawyers who have been speaking out against the totalitarian practices of western governments, CDC and WHO-approved narratives (which we now know were actually yet more propaganda), discussing early treatment, or trying to examine or explore the data concerning vaccine adverse events or the logic of universal vaccination. So was my citing Nazi Germany as an example of “Mass Formation Psychosis” during the Joe Rogan Experience podcast #1757 inappropriate? Seems to me it was absolutely appropriate. I was actually being quite conservative by not going further with that example.

Unfortunately, both national and world governmental organizations have learned more than just the lessons of mass psychosis and propaganda. World governments and large financial interests have now united to produce harmonized propaganda through a wide variety of media outlets, such as big tech, social media, and main stream media. We have entered a new era of total thought control exerted on a global scale, which is often referred to as psychological operations or psy-ops.

Before proceeding further, it is important to provide examples to illustrate what is going on in the modern psy-ops operations led by governments, non-governmental organizations, global forums such as the United Nations and World Health Organization, and the World Economic Forum. Helpful examples include the following:

Operation Mockingbird: Operation Mockingbird was organized by Allen Dulles and Cord Meyer in 1950. The CIA spent about of one billion dollars a year in today’s dollars, hiring journalists from Corporate Media including CBS, The New York Times, ABC, NBC, Newsweek, Associated Press and others, to promote their point of view. The original operation reportedly involved some 3,000 CIA operatives and hired over 400 journalists. In 1976, the domestic operation supposedly closed, but less than half of the media operatives were let go. Furthermore, documentary evidence shows that much of the Operation Mockingbird was off-shored at that time. It is rumored that British Intelligence picked up many of the duties of operation mockingbird on behalf of the US intelligence community (see the Trusted News Initiative).

The Trusted News Initiative (TNI): Is a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) led organization which has been actively censoring eminent doctors, academics, and those with dissenting voices that contravene the official COVID -19 narrative. Anything contrary to this narrative is considered disinformation or misinformation and will be deleted, suppressed or de-platformed. Misinformation and disinformation are considered anything not aligned with the World Health Organization and/or the regional Public Health Authority-approved “truth”. In the case of the USA – that “truth” is established by Anthony Fauci, the CDC and the FDA. The TNI uses advocacy journalism and journals to promote their causes. The Trusted News Initiative is more than this though; if you go back to Hitler’s basic principles, the members of the TNI are using these core principles to control the public. The known TNI partners include: Associated Press, AFP; BBC, CBC/Radio-Canada, European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Facebook (whose founders fund articles being written for The Atlantic), Financial Times, First Draft, Google, The Hindu, Microsoft, New York Times, Reuters, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, Twitter, You Tube, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post.

World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum (WEF) is one of the key think-tanks and meeting places for the management of global capitalism, and is arguably coherent enough to qualify as the leading global “deep state” organization. Under the leadership of professor Klaus Schwab, it has played an increasingly important role in coordinating the globalized hegemony of large pools of transnational capital and associated large corporations over western democracies during the last three decades. Many of its members are active in using COVID-19 to carry out a "Great Reset" (as described in the writings of Klaus Schwab) to dispossess and implement digital tracking and control of people as a step towards what many believe will institute a techno-feudalism as well as the WEF objective of a fourth industrial revolution incorporating technologies collectively referred to as “transhumanism”. Genetic mRNA vaccines have been identified by both western governments as well as the WEF as a first step towards an inevitable “transhumanism” agenda.

Social Credit systems: China’s social credit system is a combination of government and business surveillance that gives citizens a “score” that can restrict the ability of individuals or corporations to function in the modern world by limiting purchases, acquiring property or taking loans based on past behaviors. Of course, how one uses the internet directly impacts the social credit score. This is the origin of the social credit system that appears to be evolving in the United States. Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics are a kind of social credit system designed to coerce businesses—and, by extension, individuals and all of society—to transform their practices, behaviors and thinking. Many government leaders in USA who have been trained by the WEF Young Leaders or Influencers programs are pushing this scoring system and actively promoting the idea in the USA. Already, financial institutions such as Paypal and GoFundMe, as well as some more mainstream banking systems, are actively deciding who can use their services based on a social credit scoring system (Haskins, 2022).

WEF Young Leaders Program: is a five-year World Economic Forum training program that hand-picks individuals most likely to succeed in politics, corporate governance and as key influential royalty. The WEF helps connect these graduates with leaders and capital to ensure that they rise in the ranks of national or world politics and/or corporate governance. The training program agenda is kept secret, and it is very rare that a graduate will discuss the program publicly. However, the benefits of global corporatism, combined with social engineering are main components of the program. The Young Leaders program started in 1992 (under a different name) and has graduated close to 4,000 people. They include a “who’s who” of leaders and influencers in politics, big tech, media, the pharmaceutical industry, and finance.

A small subset of the graduates from the Young Leaders Program in the United States include:

Politics and Policy: Jeffrey Zients (White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator since 2021), Jeremy Howard (co-founder of lobby group “masks for all”), California Governor Gavin Newsom, Peter Buttigieg (candidate for US President in 2020, US secretary of transportation since 2021), Chelsea Clinton, Huma Abedin (Hillary Clinton aide), Nikki Haley (US ambassador to the UN, 2017-2018), Samantha Power (US ambassador to the UN, 2013-2017, USAID Administrator, since 2021), Ian Bremmer (founder of Eurasia Group), Bill Browder (US-British financier), Jonathan Soros (son of George Soros), Kenneth Roth (director of Human Rights Watch), Paul Krugman (economist), Lawrence Summers (US Secretary of the Treasury, 1999-2001), Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza, Ivanka Trump, and Tulsi Gabbard.

Legacy Media: CNN medical analyst Leana Wen, CNN Sanjay Gupta, Covid Twitter personality Eric Feigl-Ding, Andrew Ross Sorkin (New York Times financial columnist), Thomas Friedman (New York Times columnist), George Stephanopoulos (ABC News), Lachlan Murdoch (CEO of Fox Corporation, co-chair of News Corp), Justin Fox (Bloomburg), Anderson Cooper (CNN).

Technology and Social-Media: Microsoft founder Bill Gates, former Microsoft CEO Steven Ballmer, Jeff Bezos. Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, Elon Musk, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, eBay co-founder Pierre Omidyar, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla (a WEF Agenda Contributor), and Pfizer VP Vasudha Vats.

Note: The agenda of the WEF, the WEF Young Leaders graduates and WEF affiliates must be made public. When the reader encounters people on this list, please remember that they have been trained by the WEF. The alliance of these graduates is not to the USA, but rather to corporatist globalism and the WEF agenda.

The Great Reset: Economist Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he has worked for over 30 years on water and environment around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He describes a plan, commonly known as “The Great Reset”, which the Rockefellers, the Gates, the WEF and the Rothschilds are implementing as the domination of a small minority of corporate globalists over the majority of the population. They are using the cover of anti-COVID measures and an overstated public health crisis to push through these measures.

Koenig claims to have coined the term in October 2020 as shorthand to represent a plan designed as the “the antidote to 'democracy'. The Great Reset would be the total corporate takeover of all aspects of life. As defined by Koenig, the Great Reset involves using the global technocratic biosecurity state (otherwise known as the global public health system) to implement these changes. The end results will mean extensive restrictions on the physical environment around people, a forced digitization, and a loss of bodily autonomy (having a say in your own health decisions).

On face value, “The Great Reset” is also the title used for the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, which was held during June 2020. The event brought together high-profile business and political leaders, and was convened by Charles, Prince of Wales and the WEF, with the theme of rebuilding society and the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic. The above description is what one finds on your basic search engine and again, but the motives are less than pure. A less flattering definition of The Great Reset would be Capitalism with Chinese characteristics: A two-tiered economy, with profitable monopolies and the state on top and socialism for the majority below.

With these basic terms in our toolbox, let’s return to the central topic. In the coordinated propaganda and censorship response to the COVID-19 public health crisis, globalists and corporatists are directly incorporating Hitler’s own principles for crowd control. If we look closer, we can clearly see coordinated actions by the BBC-led Trusted News Initiative, various Scientific Technological Elite, large financial groups (such as Vanguard, BlackRock and State Street), and the World Economic Forum acting in real time to suppress a growing awareness by the general public of having been actively manipulated. It is increasingly becoming clear that these organizations and aligned nation-states have been using crowd psychology tools to generate significant fear and anxiety of COVID-19 to advance their agendas on a global scale. They have used COVID to drive a planned and coordinated agenda, the Great Reset.

Multiple governments have now admitted to actively using fear and 'Mass Formation'-related theories as a tool for totalitarian population control during this outbreak. These are basically psychological operations aimed at populations of nations. One glaring example has been operating in the UK:

“Scientists on a committee that encouraged the use of fear to control people’s behavior during the Covid pandemic have admitted its work was “unethical” and “totalitarian”. SPI-B warned in March last year that ministers needed to increase “the perceived level of personal threat” from Covid-19 because “a substantial number of people still do not feel sufficiently personally threatened”. Gavin Morgan, a psychologist on the team, said: “Clearly, using fear as a means of control is not ethical. Using fear smacks of totalitarianism. It’s not an ethical stance for any modern government. By nature I am an optimistic person, but all this has given me a more pessimistic view of people.”

(Published in The Telegraph “Use of fear to control behaviour in Covid crisis was ‘totalitarian’, admit scientists Members of Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviour express regret about ‘unethical’ methods” by Gordon Raynor, Associate Editor, May 14, 2021)

Of course all of this has been occurring at the same time that Omicron is destroying the legitimacy of government and WHO propaganda concerning the “Safe and Effective” mRNA vaccines and associated mandates. In fact, the various “factchecker” and “advocacy journalists” seem to have doubled down on this form of “digital hate”.

So where do we go from here? Many suspect that Joe Biden will use the state of the union address to move towards normalization and pivot to another major propaganda effort focused on Russia and the Ukrane. Saturday Night Live is now making light of the impact of the effects of the “behavior control” that we have all been subjected to, which I suppose is another sign that this is finally winding down. But the damage done has been profound. Lives unnecessarily lost, businesses decamated, careers distroyed, and I do not even know where to begin with our entire healthcare system and associated federal health and human services bureaucracy.

Long ago when I had twitter and Linked In accounts, before being deplatformed for posting the Canadian COVID Care Alliance video documenting the Pfizer clinical research malfeasance, I warned of the potential public health consequences of data revealing that Ivermectin was safe and had some effectiveness against COVID, that the “lab leak hypothesis” had merit, and that the genetic vaccines were not completely safe and effective. Instead of coming clean, the propagandists doubled down. And now we have not only profoundly damaged the vaccine mission and public health in general, but we have distroyed public trust in Physicians, academic medicine, and the entire hospital system. That damage is going to take decades to rebuild, and I hardly know where to start or how to think through what steps will be required.

While composing this, I have also been corresponding with a colleague who happens to be a lawyer and a mother. I think her last text provides an excellent summary of my position. There must be accountability.

Well, we are not going to let them “just move on” - they will pay for what they did. We will legally challenge everything they did to prevent it from happening again and then we will reform education so that our children know how to recognize the signs of tyranny in the future.

Roger that.