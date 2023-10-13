What is the proper role of the US Federal Government? Is it currently or should it be the servant or the master of US Citizens? Facilitator or ruler? Was the Federal government designed to protect the states from all threats (foreign and domestic), serve the people and promote commerce and science, or was it crafted to rule over and shape a “just” society? I believe that this is the central question, the central dilemma of our time. Everything flows from this one issue.

The Tenth Amendment to the US Constitution The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.

Does the Federal government have the right, under the Constitution, to seek to shape (or “nudge”, using a modern euphemism for propaganda) society? Does it have the right to deploy technology designed for psychological warfare against foreign opponents on US citizens in an effort to shape and control their thought, emotions, behavior and speech? Does it even have the right to define how our children are to be educated, and what they are to learn?

Lets see if we can find anything in the US Constitution which delegates to the US Federal Administrative State the power to shape and control the education, thought, emotions, behavior and speech of US citizens.

Section 8: Powers of Congress The Congress shall have Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defence and general Welfare of the United States; but all Duties, Imposts and Excises shall be uniform throughout the United States; To borrow Money on the credit of the United States; To regulate Commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several States, and with the Indian Tribes; To establish a uniform Rule of Naturalization, and uniform Laws on the subject of Bankruptcies throughout the United States; To coin Money, regulate the Value thereof, and of foreign Coin, and fix the Standard of Weights and Measures; To provide for the Punishment of counterfeiting the Securities and current Coin of the United States; To establish Post Offices and post Roads; To promote the Progress of Science and useful Arts, by securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries; To constitute Tribunals inferior to the supreme Court; To define and punish Piracies and Felonies committed on the high Seas, and Offenses against the Law of Nations; To declare War, grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal, and make Rules concerning Captures on Land and Water; To raise and support Armies, but no Appropriation of Money to that Use shall be for a longer Term than two Years; To provide and maintain a Navy; To make Rules for the Government and Regulation of the land and naval Forces; To provide for calling forth the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections and repel Invasions; To provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining, the Militia, and for governing such Part of them as may be employed in the Service of the United States, reserving to the States respectively, the Appointment of the Officers, and the Authority of training the Militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress; To exercise exclusive Legislation in all Cases whatsoever, over such District (not exceeding ten Miles square) as may, by Cession of particular States, and the Acceptance of Congress, become the Seat of the Government of the United States, and to exercise like Authority over all Places purchased by the Consent of the Legislature of the State in which the Same shall be, for the Erection of Forts, Magazines, Arsenals, dock-Yards and other needful Buildings;-And To make all Laws which shall be necessary and proper for carrying into Execution the foregoing Powers, and all other Powers vested by this Constitution in the Government of the United States, or in any Department or Officer thereof.

Does not look to me like Congress has been assigned powers to propagandize US Citizens or to shape, nudge, influence or control their behavior. Do you see any such powers so assigned?

What about POTUS?

Article II Section 2 The President shall be Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, and of the Militia of the several States, when called into the actual Service of the United States; he may require the Opinion, in writing, of the principal Officer in each of the executive Departments, upon any Subject relating to the Duties of their respective Offices, and he shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offenses against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment. He shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur; and he shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, Judges of the supreme Court, and all other Officers of the United States, whose Appointments are not herein otherwise provided for, and which shall be established by Law: but the Congress may by Law vest the Appointment of such inferior Officers, as they think proper, in the President alone, in the Courts of Law, or in the Heads of Departments. The President shall have Power to fill up all Vacancies that may happen during the Recess of the Senate, by granting Commissions which shall expire at the End of their next Session.

Nope, nothing there about shaping or nudging the culture or propagandizing the electorate.

Federal Judiciary? What does the US Constitution say about those assigned powers?

Article III Section 2 The judicial Power shall extend to all Cases, in Law and Equity, arising under this Constitution, the Laws of the United States, and Treaties made, or which shall be made, under their Authority;--to all Cases affecting Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls;--to all Cases of admiralty and maritime Jurisdiction;--to Controversies to which the United States shall be a Party;--to Controversies between two or more States;--between a State and Citizens of another State;--between Citizens of different States;--between Citizens of the same State claiming Lands under Grants of different States, and between a State, or the Citizens thereof, and foreign States, Citizens or Subjects. In all Cases affecting Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, and those in which a State shall be Party, the supreme Court shall have original Jurisdiction. In all the other Cases before mentioned, the supreme Court shall have appellate Jurisdiction, both as to Law and Fact, with such Exceptions, and under such Regulations as the Congress shall make. The Trial of all Crimes, except in Cases of Impeachment; shall be by Jury; and such Trial shall be held in the State where the said Crimes shall have been committed; but when not committed within any State, the Trial shall be at such Place or Places as the Congress may by Law have directed.

Once again, strike out. Judiciary does not have the right to seek to modify or shape the culture of the citizens of the United States.

What about the Bill of Rights? Does it allocate power to the Federal Government to shape, nudge, censor, control thought and opinion, or in any other way seek to influence the opinions of the States or the Citizens of the United States?

First Amendment Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

That reads to me like a specific prohibition on the Federal Government seeking to influence culture, ethics, or beliefs of any kind. After all, what is religion? I submit to you that the Constitution specifically prohibits the Federal Government from intervening in the spiritual (and cultural) rights of US Citizens. It prohibits the Federal Government from advocating or establishing a religion - including false religions such as Scientism, Globalism, Transhumanism, or Wokeism.

The Federal Government is prohibited from intervening in the spiritual affairs of US citizens. Full stop.

Ninth Amendment The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.

Shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people. Yet this is precisely the tactic most commonly used by the PsyWar propagandists. The current US Government seeks to deny our right to independently think, feel, and believe as we wish.

Fourteenth Amendment Section 1 All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.

No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law. I argue that this means that no state can deny citizens the right to develop their own opinions and think their own thoughts.

In Conclusion

I argue that, based on review of the US Constitution, Bill of Rights and all subsequent amendments, in their actions seeking to manipulate the information, thought, opinions and emotions of the Citizens of the United States by deploying the tactics of disinformation defined by US Government's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and by deploying the advanced psychological manipulation technology defined by the US Army Psychological Operations Manual of 07 January 2010 against the Citizens of the United States, the US Federal Government and associated Administrative agencies are in breach of multiple constitutional clauses.

These unlawful breaches have resulted in imposition of physical, psychological, and financial harms to the Citizens of the United States. Furthermore, I assert that these unlawful activities of the Federal Government and its agents constitute actions which have deprived the Citizens of the United States of life, liberty, property, and have included the unlawful seizure of private property (our minds) for public use.

Fifth Amendment No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of War or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.

Admittedly, this perspective and these opinions discussed above are not widely held, and may be rejected by many. If they are deemed to have merit, then the entire foundation of the modern US Federal administrative state, often referred to as the “Nanny state”, must be re-evaluated.

I assert that the US Federal Government has no right to regulate, infringe, or otherwise influence educational policy. I assert that the US Federal Government has no right to deploy propaganda, nudge technology, PsyWar or Military Psychological Operations technologies, tactics or strategies, censorship, or related manipulative mis- dis- or mal-information actions or activities as defined by the Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or in any other way seek to manipulate the psychological state, availability of information, thought, speech or emotions of the Citizens of the United States.

If we, as Citizens of the United States and our separate individual States are to retain our individual sovereignty, religious and spiritual autonomy, and free agency, we must be granted relief from these egregious overreaching, arbitrary and capricious actions by the US Federal Government, its Administrative Agencies, and their employees.

A free electorate must be treated as adults, not as children or serfs to be ruled over, and to be allowed to freely analyze all information, form their own opinions, and communicate their decisions (via direct and/or representational vote) regarding the most appropriate methods and policies by which they should be served by the US Federal Government, its agencies and their employees.

Nowhere in the US Constitution are powers or authority assigned to the US Federal Government to act in some way to fashion, shape, nudge, propagandize or in any other way manipulate the information availability, thoughts, religious morality, feelings and beliefs of US Citizens. In fact, multiple clauses in the US Constitution indicate that performance of such activities are forbidden to the US Federal Government, its agencies and their employees.

The US Constitution is designed to protect the rights of both States and Individuals from arbitrary and capricious Federal overreach, and to prohibit what is essentially the imposition of any religions, including false religions, on the Citizens by their Federal Government.

On the question of whether the US Federal Government is to be servant or master of the Citizens, the US Constitution is clear that the States and Citizens of the United States are master, and the Federal Government is servant. The proper role of the Federal Government is to protect and serve, and it is absolutely forbidden to act as the unrestricted ruler and shaper of US society.

Balance must be restored, and the Imperial Administrative State brought to heel.

