Below is the edited version of one the lectures I gave last week on “Psywar and Personal sovereignty”. Although this video covers a lot of material I have written and spoken of before, it also adds more context and detail. We are currently expanding this subject into a book and a documentary - so stay tuned.
Apologies - There was a glaring error in an earlier version of the essay title and in the video itself. It was decided that it was best to un-publish and re-load the video.
This is one of the most important lectures I’ve ever heard regarding our freedoms: medical, personal, religious, political and psychological.
Hi Dr. Ma-Lion/ess! I read the latest Off-Guardian and they recommended the John Carpenter film "They Live". It's the source of the awesome meme of Roddy Piper and the sunglasses that show him how the world really is. The Mouth of Madness is on my to watch list as it's a story about how people can't distinguish fantasy from reality. There's "Escape From New York" from Carpenter as well - a giant open air prison.
These are films from the 80's and are non-Woke. LOL.