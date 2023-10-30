Below is the edited version of one the lectures I gave last week on “Psywar and Personal sovereignty”. Although this video covers a lot of material I have written and spoken of before, it also adds more context and detail. We are currently expanding this subject into a book and a documentary - so stay tuned.

“Who is Robert Malone” is a reader supported publication, please consider subscribing to support our work.

Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Give a gift subscription

Apologies - There was a glaring error in an earlier version of the essay title and in the video itself. It was decided that it was best to un-publish and re-load the video.