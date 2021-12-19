I was in Puerto Rico last weekend to help parents understand the mRNA vaccines in regards to children. This was important because the governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi has mandated by executive order that children 5-11 will have to be vaccinated in order to go to school or access public places beginning January, 2021.

This video was made from that “question and answer” session about the vaccines. Of note, I learned a lot about the politics of the island, as parents educated me on the facts of these mandates. I also was witness to many terrible stories about how these vaccine mandates, masks and lock-downs are affecting our youth. The video follows what took place when Rob Nelson interviewed me in front of a diverse audience of parents, physicians, medical caregivers, and others from Puerto Rico.

I believe that this video has very powerful talking points and explanations about vaccinating with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and children.

PLEASE WATCH

I wish to sincerely thank Rob Nelson and all the parents who participated in this video.