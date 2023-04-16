So yesterday, I spent two hours getting thoroughly depressed reading about trans legislation and court actions across the country and around the world. The intent had been to do some sort of summary (pro and against), but…

Frankly, I am having a hard time processing it all. In the end, I feel like there is so much more to just explaining how the world got to this point. Because making sense of this mess is going to require a deep dive into some ugly history.

In 2018, Psychology Today published an article summarizing trans research and what was happening in the culture that is truly shocking. That is, a large minority of kids have developed a belief system whereby they, as a group, espouse that being a normal biological female or male is akin to being immoral and evil. This bizarre concept has spread across social media and has infiltrated even down to elementary schools. This is a set of cultural beliefs which have morphed from groupthink and rebellion on social media to going viral throughout an age cohort which is vulnerable to new concepts being permanently instilled into their mindsets.

Why Is Transgender Identity on the Rise Among Teens? A new study of social contagion raises important clinical and ethical questions. Psychology Today, 2018 “In general, cis-gendered people are considered evil and unsupportive, regardless of their actual views on the topic. To be heterosexual, comfortable with the gender you were assigned at birth, and non-minority places you in the ‘most evil’ of categories with this group of friends. Statement of opinions by the evil cis-gendered population are consider phobic and discriminatory and are generally discounted as unenlightened.”

Parents further reported being derogatorily called “breeders” by their children, or being routinely harassed by children who played “pronoun-police." The observation that they no longer recognized their child’s voice came up time and again in parental reports. In turn, the eerie similarity between the youth's discourse and trans-positive online content was repeatedly emphasized. Youth were described as “sounding scripted," “reading from a script,” “wooden,” “like a form letter,” “verbatim,” “word for word," or “practically copy and paste." Littman raises cautions about encouraging young people’s desire to transition in all instances. From the cases reviewed in her study, she concluded that what she terms “rapid-onset gender dysphoria” (ROGD) appears to be a novel condition that emerges from cohort and contagion effects and novel social pressures. From this perspective, ROGD likely exhibits an aetiology and epidemiology that is distinct from the "classical" cases of gender dysphoria documented in the DSM. Littman hypothesizes that ROGD can be cast as a maladaptive coping mechanism for other underlying mental health issues such as trauma or social maladjustment, but also for other exceptional traits like high IQ and giftedness. The peer support, prestige, and identity leveraged by the youth who proudly come out as trans certainly appears to be protective in their circles. As Littman’s study shows, this social signaling strategy also comes with strong disadvantages, particularly as it increases conflict between trans youth and the "cis" majority of the population, which, tellingly, includes a majority of the LGBT community.

Via the DSM-5, which is the 2013 update of The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition, published by the American Psychiatric Association, the prevalence rate of gender dysphoria is between 0.005 percent to 0.014 percent for males, and 0.002 percent to 0.003 percent for females.

In 2022, Pew Research puts that rate at 5% of all young adults!

So, we are all clear, the above ratio differences between the 2013 ratios and the 2022 PEW ratio argue that the “rapid-onset gender dysphoria” outlined in the Psychology Today article above has increased the rate of young adults who identify as trans from a number much less than 1% to 5% of all young people in less than a decade! This new ratio is something that has never been seen in human history. Whatever has caused this increase of almost 5% must be repaired within our culture and this age cohort. This will take a lot of hard work, conflict resolution and time, particular as transnational corporations view this transitioning process as a cash cow.

In 2021, there are a total of 64.53 million adolescents and young adults. Four percent of that number would be 2.58+ million people who now have “rapid-onset gender dysphoria contagion”. That is over 2.5 million people who now believe, based on groupthink, mass formation and social media trends, that they were born to the wrong sex.

That is over 2.58 million more people who will are or will be considering transgender surgeries!

This is big business: So who profits from this new mind contagion?

Most notably hospitals, surgeons, physicians, healthcare workers, insurance companies and big pharma are making huge amounts of profit from kids and adults “transitioning” from one sex to another.

What is the average cost of transitioning and why does it matter?

Average Cost of Transgender Surgery Transgender surgery is comprised of several surgical procedures that you can avail individually or as a package. The average transgender surgery cost for each procedure typically ranges from $1,500 to $26,000 but the total for all could be as high as $200,000 to $300,000. Replacing the core reproductive organ completes the entire sexual reassignment. The male-to-female vaginoplasty is estimated to be somewhere between $20,000 and $50,000 or even higher. For the female-to-male phalloplasty and complete testicular implantation, the total cost could climb up to $25,000 to $35,000.

Probably the best estimate of the cost to transition comes from a study commissioned by the US military. That study broke down the average cost per surgery as being around $132,000, which is a combination of the average cost of male to female ($140,450) and female to male ($124,400) surgeries. This estimate calculated that 30% of people identifying as nonbinary in the military would transition, if given the opportunity.

Transgender Surgeries Would Cost Pentagon $1.3 Billion Sex-change surgeries cost an average $132,000 each

Using these estimates for the general population of people 10-24 years of age who identify as non-binary, the initial costs can be calculated and estimated as follows:

2.58 million non-binary people divided by 30% (estimated to get surgery) = 774,360 people x $132,000 per surgery = $102 billion.

It would cost 102 billion dollars for just this age cohort to transition now. This does not include older people or younger children who want to transition, or people in the future who might wish to do this to themselves. No wonder big pharma, tech, specialty medical groups and hospitals are salivating to get these people into the medical system for “transitioning”!

This also does not include the hormones at $2,000 a year per person for the rest of their lives. This would add up to $1.5 billion a year in hormone therapy costs for that 30% who wished to transition in this age cohort alone.

These estimates to not include the surgeries to repair incontinence, painful urination, infections, failed grafts, failed penile implants, cancers from long-term HRT use, etc.

Who pays?

At this time, the ACA is not requiring health insurance agencies to cover these costs, but the government ACA website clearly is encouraging people to file civil complaints to the US government about lack of coverage. From the ACA.gov website:

These transgender health insurance exclusions may be unlawful sex discrimination. The health care law prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, among other bases, in certain health programs and activities. If you believe a plan unlawfully discriminates, you can file complaints of discrimination with your state’s Department of Insurance, or report the issue to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services by email to XXX> You may also file a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office for Civil Rights. Once you’re enrolled in a plan, if your health insurance company refuses to pay a claim or ends your coverage, you also have the right to appeal the decision and have it reviewed by an independent third party.

The writing is on the wall. The government anticipates that these expenses will eventually be covered by insurance. You and I will have to pay higher healthcare insurance premiums and higher taxes to pay for these surgeries and drugs, which our government is angling to label as non-elective treatments. Ergo - necessary for the “well-being” of the individual.

Right now is the time that we must engage on social media as well as all other forums to fight this, as we all have been doing. Transparency is key to exposing

Regulatory Capture and Fifth-gen Warfare.

At some point in the last two decades, hospitals, surgeons and big pharma came to the realization that these new surgeries and drugs are big business. They appear to have lobbied medical organizations, specialty boards, insurance agencies, government institutions - including both HHS and DoJ (civil rights), state legislatures, WEF, UN and big tech to organize and coordinate the efforts to normalize these surgeries and procedures, under the banner or “transgender rights”.

This has led to deployment of a fifth-gen warfare campaign to brainwash the youth of this country that changing one’s sex is a necessary step to adulthood. That it is “cool” to rebel in this fashion. It is nothing short of brain washing.

At the heart of this campaign is the “Human Rights Campaign”, which has developed the CEI scoring system. What is the CEI scoring system? The Corporate Equality Index.

They’re handing out lucrative deals to what were once considered fringe celebrities because they have to — or risk failing an all-important social credit score that could make or break their businesses. At stake is their Corporate Equality Index — or CEI — score, which is overseen by the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ+ political lobbying group in the world. HRC, which has received millions from George Soros’ Open Society Foundation among others, issues report cards for America’s biggest corporations via the CEI: awarding or subtracting points for how well companies adhere to what HRC calls its “rating criteria.” Businesses that attain the maximum 100 total points earn the coveted title “Best Place To Work For LGBTQ Equality.” Fifteen of the top 20 Fortune-ranked companies received 100% ratings last year, according to HRC data.

The coordinated advertising campaigns are tied to CEI scores.

Go woke or lose bonuses: CEOs are ‘forced’ into Dylan Mulvaney deal system The NY Post, April 12, 2023 …companies strive to receive a perfect “Corporate Equality Index” (CEI) score from the pro-LGBTQ+ lobbying group the Human Rights Campaign to comply with progressive policies espoused by the world’s biggest asset funds — pushing them into branding deals like the one with Mulvaney. But American corporations are being strong-armed into policies that they don’t always agree with by influential nonprofit activist groups acting in concert with powerful fund managers, according to Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and other opponents. They name BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street Corp., which each own up to 5 percent of most major US companies, as the ones doing the strong-arming, which Ramaswamy called “a protection racket.” BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, among others, has been mentioned by ESG opponents as instrumental in the pressure campaigns, which they say are not in the interests of companies — or the pension fund members whose savings Fink and others invest.

But the pressure can be so intense from lobbying groups ranging from the HRC to Color of Change to the powerful Service Employees International Union that companies ultimately can’t say no. A company that rebels against playing ball with the CEI rating system will immediately feel the blowback, according to James Lindsay, a political podcaster who runs New Discourses. “Sometimes it’s little things like if a company doesn’t get a 100 CEI score, they won’t be allowed at a jobs fair at a university,” Lindsay told The Post. “Universities are suppressing companies that don’t have a 100 score by telling prospective graduates, saying they’re bigoted places to work.” Companies pay attention when they have to fill out their ESG paperwork, Lindsay said. “They are chasing these scores because if you are not found to be compliant, you could be de-listed from the portfolios of index funds and pension funds and that’s a whole chunk of money.”

The truth is that it is hard to stop writing about this, as so much has happened behind the backs of the American people.

Between the big money to be made by the pharmaceutical industry, hospitals, insurance and big tech, how do we stand a chance of turning this around?

How do we fight back, and even more importantly, how to do we protect our children and young adults from these atrocities being “marketed” using fifth generation warfare technology, strategies and tactics?

How do we get young families to recognize the danger that this poses for their children?

Music, dark humor, exposes, news stories and good scientific data seem to be the best solutions for waking people up. But will this be enough?

