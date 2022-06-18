People have been asking me what I think of the CDC approval of these vaccine for babies and young children, and I have to ask them, do you really not know what I think?
I mean, seriously?
Have you looked at the VAERS data lately? The CDC apparently has not. In the USA alone, there have been 831,801 adverse events, of which 12,776 are life threatening. There have been 63,978 hospitalizations. There have been 13,293 deaths and 14,232 permanent disabilities from these vaccines. True, these are “unverified - but previous research has shown that the VAERS system under-reported adverse events associated with vaccines, not over-reported. Physicians and health care professionals rarely report adverse events past the 30 day window, so the true number of adverse events are unknown. But we do know that they are higher than reported. Remember that the mRNA in these vaccines continues to produce spike protein for at least 60 days. Then there are the international post-vaccine adverse event summaries.
The CDC, under Freedom of Information Act Request (FOIA) has now admitted that even though they had promised to analyze the VAERS data before advising about these vaccines for children, they did not. The VAERS data were NOT taken into consideration before the authorization of these genetic agents for babies and young children. Frankly, this is shocking. So shocking, it is hard for me to even write about it.
Now, approximately 430 children with other severe illnesses have died with COVID in the last 2.5 years (that would be 172 per year). Plus there have been 2,600 hospitalizations of children, most with underlying conditions - over that 2.5 year period. These numbers show that even before Omicron, in the case of children, COVID is less severe than flu. By way of comparison, on average influenza virus infection kills about 200 children yearly (the H1N1 pandemic 2009-10 had 358 pediatric flu-related deaths). Just like with COVID, 78% of those deaths were in children with other co-morbidities.
Omicron in children is much less severe. We know this. The scientific evidence is clear. Yet the FDA goes back to data from the DELTA variant when discussing the effects of this virus.
Now that omicron is here, the vaccine is completely mismatched for the circulating variant. Further vaccination with this mismatched product will continue to drive development of viral escape mutants that evade both monoclonal antibodies as well as vaccine-induced antibodies, and the effects of the vaccine are minimal at best at stopping transmission or disease in children and healthy, young adults. The adverse events and death rate are quite significant with these genetic vaccines, and there is some evidence of enhanced disease in the “fully” inoculated (three, four, five doses?). Something that our government refuses to research. In fact, there is evidence in countries such as Portugal, that there is more disease in the vaccinated. Remember that other nations, such as those in Africa, with very low vaccination rates, have had the least amount of death and disease.
Needle Phobia
Giving children booster after booster, injection after injection, week after week is not only a bad idea for control of the virus, it is also psychologically unhealthy for children. Just stop and think for a minute, the Pfizer vaccine is a THREE dose regime as an initial prime-boost. There will be more, because we know that three doses is only going to last for a very limited time. Of course, this research was also not conducted before authorization.
A chronically ill child, that requires many visits to the doctor’s office can develop phobias, such as needle phobia, Nosocomephobia (or "white coat syndrome"), Hemophobia or even Latrophobia. What does it do to a child to be taken to a clinic to be vaccinated - a painful procedure, week after week? To endure side-effects from a vaccine week after week? Then top this off with the 70+ other vaccines on the pediatric schedule? When does it end? To go through these procedures for a disease that is no more severe than the common cold?
Governor DeSantis again has it right.
It is time to stop. Parents must stop. The time is now to just say no.
I'm a surgery resident working in a large medical center in Texas. Over the last six months, I have personally treated six patients who had major clotting episodes within 1-3 weeks following either dose of the Pfizer vaccine or after the booster. Not a single event was reported to VAERS. The few times I tried to register with VAERS I lost the patients to follow up (these were patients who were either too poor to afford reliable phone access or homeless).
The most egregious was a patient I operated on for a carotid endarterectomy. A few days before I was looking through his chart and noticed he was on life-long blood thinners. It turns out a year earlier he had a massive PE after his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The PE was large enough that he required ECMO. Luckily he recovered.
Even though the patient had developed the clot within 24 hours of the vaccine, the PE was determined to be "spontaneous," meaning it had not occurred after an inciting event. Inciting events are anything out of the ordinary that is a known risk factor for clotting (for example trauma, prolonged flights or car rides with little walking, and yes, even vaccines). I was absolutely dumbfounded when I saw the original Hematology note. It stated "the etiology of PE likely not related to to Pfizer vaccine since published studies show low incidence of blood clotting after vaccination."
For the non-medical people, the logic of saying this PE was not related to vaccine even though it occurred 24 hours after the vaccination is like saying a car accident involving a drunk driver is not related to the alcohol because all the previous times the driver had driven drunk he had not been involved in a car accident. A observation period (duration the course of the study) was used to examine for the potential adverse event. Once that study was over any future adverse events were discounted.
Even worse is that once the clot was determined to be spontaneous the patient is prescribed life-long anticoagulation. This significantly increases his risk for future life-threatening intracranial bleeding events. Especially since this guy is a sickly vasculopath and prone to falls.
This is all to say that in my limited experience I have encountered six patients in six months who suffered adverse events that were not reported to VAERS. If you estimate the average number of patients I see on a monthly basis, it becomes frightening to think that in this relatively short period of time I encountered six patients who had major clotting events very soon after the vaccine/booster. This makes me very suspicious the extent of this problem is monumentally more severe that even Dr. Malone is estimating.
What is most frightening is how many of my colleagues are unwilling to even ask the question. They will see the vaccination occurred within a few days of the PE or stroke. Not a single one thought of bringing up this as a possible cause. Instead they let that patient believe these clotting events were spontaneous events. Of course many of these people went on to get boosted for a second or third time.
We are truly living in crazy times. I am thankful for those of us who are willing to speak truth. G-d Bless.
Praying that parents love their kids more than they love 'obedience to authority' or worshiping 'The Science'. Thank you for continuing to put out the message so clearly and persistently, Dr. Malone.