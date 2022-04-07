This will the first of two substack articles that I will be sending out today regarding the NYT article recently authored by Davey Alba. Ms. Alba, previously from Buzz Feed News, apparently has left the New York Times to work for Bloomberg, but previously the NYT described her desk and portfolio as “technology reporter covering disinformation and all of its tentacles”. Wish we had known that before we let her into our home and spent two days being interviewed by her. Lesson learned. So much for Mattias Desmit’s advice that we need to try to engage with all sides.

For the record, sticking to the facts, as most of you know I have never claimed to have invented the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines. In fact, I have very actively distanced myself from them. I have claimed to have invented the core technology platform. That claim is supported by patent disclosures from the late 1980s, nine issued US patents in which I am a named inventor, and highly cited peer-reviewed publications.

Here are the quotes upon which author Alba (who has unusually precise information concerning the current status of Dr. Michael Callahan’s employment status with the CIA) based her statements:

The idea that he is the inventor of mRNA vaccines is “a totally false claim,” Dr. Gyula Acsadi told me, a coauthor of your 1990 paper showing that injecting RNA into muscle could produce proteins. He also said that none of the other authors on the paper would claim that they invented the vaccine. Dr. Alastair McAlpine told me that the coronavirus vaccines are “the result of hundreds of scientists all over the world.” He said that the vaccines are not the result of one pioneering individual. A spokeswoman for Penn Medicine said in a statement, “We have been excited to witness the deployment of the vaccines in the global fight against the virus and the well-deserved global recognition for Drs. Kariko and Weissman’s decades of visionary basic science research.” Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at the University of Saskatchewan, told me that there is good faith disagreement about how to translate fast-moving science into policy, and acknowledge that health agencies have adjusted guidelines over time, as new information is collected. The guidance, she said, is “only as reliable as the evidence behind it, and thus it should change when new evidence is obtained.” Dr. Rasmussen also told me that some of your statements have exploited “the fact that data-driven course correction is inherent to the scientific process to spread disinformation.”

Lets take these potshots by scientific malcontents one by one, starting with Dr. Angela Rasmussen

Here is an example of the level of discourse associated with this individual, who the NYT appears to think is an expert (here is her Google Scholar listing). Note that Dr. Rasmussen has 3.100 instances of other scientists citing her work. No Patents. In contrast, here is my Google Scholar link. 13,508 citations. Enough said on that.

And here is another one- sounds like defamation to me!

Now, lets look at her quotes cited by the NYT-

Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at the University of Saskatchewan, told me that there is good faith disagreement about how to translate fast-moving science into policy, and acknowledge that health agencies have adjusted guidelines over time, as new information is collected. The guidance, she said, is “only as reliable as the evidence behind it, and thus it should change when new evidence is obtained.” Dr. Rasmussen also told me that some of your statements have exploited “the fact that data-driven course correction is inherent to the scientific process to spread disinformation.”

Can you make sense out of this word salad? Near as I can tell, the complaint is that I was able to interpret the emerging data at a time when she was still confused?

Moving on…

Dr. Gyula Acsadi, MD (Pediatrician).

The idea that he is the inventor of mRNA vaccines is “a totally false claim,” Dr. Gyula Acsadi told me, a coauthor of your 1990 paper showing that injecting RNA into muscle could produce proteins. He also said that none of the other authors on the paper would claim that they invented the vaccine.

This is called a straw man argument. First, I did not claim to have invented “the vaccine”. Second, I have never met Gyula Acsadi. This person worked for Dr. Jon Wolff at the University of Wisconsin, and apparently did some injections and analysis of mRNA/cationic lipid samples that I prepared and shipped to Jon Wolff. Dr. Ascadi in fact is not listed on the patents and is not named as an inventor of the relevant foundation mRNA patents because he made no inventive contribution.

The paper that he was included as a co-author on is not the one disclosing the seminal discoveries.

His opinion here has no relevance, and is inaccurate in multiple aspects. Co-authors Drs. Jon Wolff and Philip Felgner, first and last authors of the paper in question, are both listed as inventors on many of the core patents. Dr. Ascadi is not.

Now turning to Dr. Alastair McAlpine, MD.

I have never heard of this person. Is he just another Twitter star like Dr. Angela Rasmussen?

Looks like it. Clearly he is very woke.

Here is one of his defamatory statements:

So, here is his deep insight:

Dr. Alastair McAlpine told me that the coronavirus vaccines are “the result of hundreds of scientists all over the world.” He said that the vaccines are not the result of one pioneering individual.

I never said otherwise. Yet another strawman argument.

So, just for the record, what is my actual track record? Am I named as an inventor of the core mRNA technology? Did my work form the foundation upon which the current products have been developed? Well, Davey Alba apparently has no idea, because she refused to actually review my CV, to review the boxes of data and information that we offered to her for her review, and refused to read or cite the relevant patents.

This is what passes for “journalism” at the New York Times these days.

So, for the record, in case you wish to do your own diligence, you can find my actual CV here.

There, was that so hard?

Please wait for a follow-up substack post regarding the New York Times later today…..