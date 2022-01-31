The Pressure Campaign on Spotify to Remove Joe Rogan Reveals the Religion of Liberals: Censorship

All factions, at certain points, succumb to the impulse to censor. But for the Democratic Party's liberal adherents, silencing their adversaries has become their primary project.

Glenn Greenwald on Substack, January 29, 2022.

Glen is absolutely on the most important voices out there right now. Consider subscribing to his substack please.

Below is a taste of the article:

To start:

American liberals are obsessed with finding ways to silence and censor their adversaries. Every week, if not every day, they have new targets they want de-platformed, banned, silenced, and otherwise prevented from speaking or being heard (by "liberals,” I mean the term of self-description used by the dominant wing of the Democratic Party). For years, their preferred censorship tactic was to expand and distort the concept of "hate speech” to mean "views that make us uncomfortable,” and then demand that such “hateful” views be prohibited on that basis. For that reason, it is now common to hear Democrats assert, falsely, that the First Amendment's guarantee of free speech does not protect “hate speech." Their political culture has long inculcated them to believe that they can comfortably silence whatever views they arbitrarily place into this category without being guilty of censorship.

The article concludes with:

In sum, censorship — once the province of the American Right during the heydey of the Moral Majority of the 1980s — now occurs in isolated instances in that faction. In modern-day American liberalism, however, censorship is a virtual religion. They simply cannot abide the idea that anyone who thinks differently or sees the world differently than they should be heard. That is why there is much more at stake in this campaign to have Rogan removed from Spotify than whether this extremely popular podcast host will continue to be heard there or on another platform. If liberals succeed in pressuring Spotify to abandon their most valuable commodity, it will mean nobody is safe from their petty-tyrant tactics. But if they fail, it can embolden other platforms to similarly defy these bullying tactics, keeping our discourse a bit more free for just awhile longer.

UPDATE: Spotify caved…

A Public Health Reckoning Is Coming

The last two years will reveal our expert class to be anything but objective, honest, and competent.

American Greatness, By Alex Story

January 29, 2022

The postmortem of the last two years is sure to begin now in earnest. We will thereby be confronted by failure on an epic scale, orchestrated by our expert class. Nationally and internationally, too many extreme decisions were made in too short a period by too few people with far too little reflection on the broader impact upon society. In pushing for their preferred remedies of lockdowns, mask mandates, social distancing—as well as flirting with vaccine passports and mandates—our experts intervened like never before in the proper functioning of a free society. They have made themselves the inevitable target of future investigations and potential retribution.

Israel- Let’s look at some numbers.

Then DAILY NEW DEATHS