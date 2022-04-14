Continuing the email thread between NYT reporters Davey Alba, Sheryl Gaye Stolberg and myself from Part 1

January 28th, 2022

From Robert Malone to Davey Alba and Sheryl Gaye Stolberg

"and, my editor says, it would also be great if we could send a photographer over to where you are to take your portrait." that would be Maui at the moment. We are here for a legal deposition and providing CME medical training on the mechanism of action of the genetic vaccines and on the data supporting our current COVID-19 clinical trials involving famotidine and celecoxib. And to start writing the book. https://www.amazon.com/Lies-My-Govt-Told-Me-ebook/dp/B09R4Y6YKJ We fly back on 01 Feb. Then off to Tucker a week later, but have a large legal strategy session on the farm from 04 - 06 Feb. Davey, I am going to be frank. I keep having a situation where reporters act all nicey-nicey and then do hit pieces on me. I am getting a bit tired of this subterfuge, and quite wary of reporters that I cannot trust to- at a minimum- attempt to be objective. The Washington Post hit jobs are the latest. The Atlantic Monthly being the most egregious. Even the Nature piece was biased, mostly by not reading/citing the patents https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-02483-w . I am also getting attacks basically from concern trolls, for example these little slices of happiness: Or this "factchecker" hit from Thompson-Reuters "factcheckers", which pretty much disregarded all the evidence that we provided them to support my comments to Niel Oliver on GB News. See here https://www.rwmalonemd.com/reuters-factcheckers and here https://www.rwmalonemd.com/mrna-vaccination-in-children And I have very little faith in the NY Times running an objective "fair and balanced" piece on me at this point. Please forgive me for that. Each time, I have to waste time on addressing the criticisms of "journalists" who (typically) create a strawman argument by taking some fragment of a comment and then misconstruing it and then refuting something that I did not say. And now the the WaPo has gone over the top, lawyers are having to get involved (yet again) and write cease and decist letters, threaten lawsuits, etc. https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2022/01/24/robert-malone-vaccine-misinformation-rogan-mandates/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2022/01/25/vaccine-doubters-deserve-answers-not-dangerous-lies/ In both of these cases, the WaPo took a fragment of my speech on the Lincoln Memorial and misrepresented it, rather than addressing the actual points made. Speech can be found here And the data to back up everything I said are abundant. This was not controversial. So, can you understand why I am a bit wary of your inquiry, and why I have asked that Sheryl get involved? At least I have some confidence that she would not put out something that was so transparently slanted to just punch me in the gut. Because she would then have that on her resume. And she has a solid body of work to date. Not accusing you, just that I have had too much water under the bridge with journalists that act all nicey-nicey and then do not put out objective investigative work. And I do not know you personally. On a positive note, when NY Times put out a puff piece pushing Katie Kariko when she was gunning for the Nobel, where she claimed to have been the original inventor and then Jill objected, they deleted that part of the interview and changed the piece up a bit. So there is that. Historically, the AP hit piece on the famotidine story really hurt esprit de corps within the team that was trying to move that forward into the randomized clinical trials. These little nasty pieces about medical research have consequences which I suspect reporters rarely consider. Delaying the clinical trials was one example in this case. Looking forward to your reply. robert

January 31st, 2022

From Sheryl Gaye Stolberg to Robert Malone

Hi Dr. Malone: Just seeing this email chain. Somehow it landed in my spam! Sorry about that; my email recognizes your gmail account but not protonmail. I'm writing to encourage you to do an interview with Davey, who is cc'd here. (By the way, despite the male-sounding name, Davey is a woman.) The NYT is going to write a piece one way or the other, so you might as well have your views heard and have some input. I am not the person to write the piece for several reasons: 1. It's not really on my turf. My stories always have some kind of Washington/ Congressional/ White House angle. Davey reports to an entirely different set of editors, who have assigned her this piece. 2. I am plowed under with my own work. 3. Your request for me to partner with her is going to generate an absolutely not from Times editors, because one thing we NEVER EVER do is let a source pick the reporter. (In journo land, we call this "reporter shopping"). If you want to decline an interview with her, fine, but you can't set a condition that another reporter participate. I would also direct you to Davey's initial email, in which she says she would like to understand and potentially correct the record on what other publications have written. I've worked for The Times for 25 years and I know that we demand accuracy and fairness. I understand why you are media-shy. But I would argue that if you are going to pick one and only one outlet to work with, it should be The Times. So, that is my two cents! I will let you two take it from here.

January 31st, 2022

From Davey Alba to Robert Malone and Sheryl Gaye Stolberg

Hi Dr. Malone, Echoing what Sheryl has said in her email. The Times is committed to fairness and accuracy, and I assure you I am approaching this story from as objective a standpoint as I can. We do not republish lies in our paper. And I am willing to put in the work to understand what happened with Frontiers and your trials on famotidine, and your research on Covid over the past year and a half. I would like to hear what you have to say. I know you're traveling tomorrow. Would you be up for a preliminary phone call today (or any other day this week)? We can hash out what exactly has been misunderstood from your side, and you can also hear more about where I am coming from and how I intend to do this story. One other logistics question: could a photographer from The Times come and take portrait shots of you sometime from Feb. 2-5 or so? Just let us know where to send them, and I'll get that figured out on our end. Best,

Davey

January 31st, 2022

From Robert Malone to Davey Alba and Sheryl Gaye Stolberg

Today is booked. Recorded testimony and live-streaming to Canada Wednesday, OK for this call? Ok, I will choose to trust you, knowing the risks. Please keep Sheryl involved. Assume you saw Rogan’s statement. I posted it to GETTR with no comment and got a few hundred comments back that are illuminating, and which you might find interesting Thank you Robert

January 31st, 2022

From Davey Alba to Robert Malone and Sheryl Gaye Stolberg

Wednesday would be great for the call. What time works best for you? I’m on Eastern Standard Time and this story is my current priority, so I can be flexible depending on your schedule. Best, Davey

January 31st, 2022

From Davey Alba to Robert Malone and Sheryl Gaye Stolberg

Also seeing this now, thanks for directing me to it https://www.wsj.com/articles/spotify-publishes-content-policy-covid-19-hub-in-response-to-joe-rogan-controversy-11643572945

January 31st, 2022

From Davey Alba to Robert Malone

Let me know what time works best on Wednesday? I’m very flexible that day.

January 31st, 2022

From Robert Malone to Davey Alba and Sheryl Gaye Stolberg

roger that please allow me to land and figure out what is going on at the farm etc. and then I will get back to you on this. robert

January 31st, 2022

From Davey Alba to Robert Malone and Sheryl Gaye Stolberg

Great, thanks so much. Will await your response, and safe travels once again!

February 1st, 2022

From Davey Alba to Robert Malone

Hi Dr. Malone, Just confirming that we are on for an interview sometime tomorrow? If the timing still works, please let me know what time works best for you for a call and what number is best to reach you at. Looking forward to speaking with you, Davey

February 1st, 2022

From Robert Malone to Davey Alba

Hi Davey We arrive to Dulles airport VA via red eye tomorrow at 0800h, and then have 2h to get to the farm, then feed horses etc. so I do not know when I can come up for air. Are you interested in coming down to VA for an in-person? I have some rather explosive data from DOD whistleblowers that you will want to be aware of for this piece, and which I will be able to discuss starting Thursday. I suggest you will want to see these data to mitigate risk that your piece become obsolete prior to publication. Your thoughts? I leave for airport in 10 mins, so please have patience with me. Best wishes Robert

February 1st, 2022

From Davey Alba to Robert Malone

Hi Robert, Sure, I'd be happy to come meet you in person. I think it will make for a much better piece, too. Would you prefer that I get there on Thursday, then? If so, I can start to make arrangements. Is there a close by hotel that you'd recommend, or can you give me guidance on what your surrounding neighborhood is and I can book a flight and hotel/Airbnb? Let me know, and thanks so much -- will await your reply before finalizing the plans. Best, Davey

February 1st, 2022

From Robert Malone to Davey Alba

I have some hits on Thursday. Hannity at 9pm and one at 1:00 pm (NIH ACTIV meeting) But this should be good Charlottesville VA airport, versus Dulles with a 2h +/~ drive. Not much lodging in Madison VA but you can stay in our guest house on the farm if you wish.

February 1st, 2022

From Davey Alba to Robert Malone

Some options I'm seeing on Airbnb, are these quite close to where you are? https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/43440742?adults=1&location=Madison%2C%20Virginia%2C%20United%20States&check_in=2022-02-03&previous_page_section_name=1001&federated_search_id=d62493bc-a720-43a5-abbb-2a60a5f10f01&guests=1&check_out=2022-02-05 https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/36910443?location=Madison%2C%20Virginia%2C%20United%20States&check_in=2022-02-03&check_out=2022-02-05&previous_page_section_name=1001&federated_search_id=8b0155f7-f148-43f3-8230-e2f0b0dd1065 https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/39372063?location=Madison%2C%20Virginia%2C%20United%20States&check_in=2022-02-03&check_out=2022-02-05&previous_page_section_name=1001&federated_search_id=8b0155f7-f148-43f3-8230-e2f0b0dd1065 I'm also curious what your schedule is like on Friday -- maybe we could continue our talks then, if you've got some moments free. And I'd be glad to stay out of your way while you do those other meetings on Thursday. All best, Davey

February 1st, 2022

From Robert Malone to Davey Alba

Do not know. Heading to aIrport, recommend that you do your own diligence. Madison county is quite small, but does extend up into the hills of the shanandoah national park. Bring country clothes and walking shoes

February 1st, 2022

From Davey Alba to Robert Malone

Just FYI, I've made my plans. Flight gets in on Thursday at 8:30AM, and I'll drive over to Madison, VA and meet you when I get there. I'm also staying through Saturday early morning, so if I could grab more time with you on Friday, that would be really great. But of course, this all depends on your schedule. Hope you get in safely, take care and see you soon! Davey

SO, that is how Davey Alba and Sheryl Gaye Stolberg gained my confidence and agreement to the interview. I hope that this has been helpful for all of you that may be contacted by the legacy media at some point in the future.

My strong recommendation is just say no, no matter how nice they act, and no matter how much they speak of integrity and objectivity.

Welcome to the world of “advocacy journalism”. Best of luck - its rough out there, and you will need a thick skin if you are going to swim in these waters.

I leave you with the same quote from Janet Malcom’s seminal piece on modern journalism, “The Journalist and the Murderer” which I included in Part 1.