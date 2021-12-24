Please watch this movie. The Time is Now.

The underlying truths of the grossly mismanaged globally coordinated response to the COVID-19 outbreak are becoming increasingly apparent to common citizens throughout the world. The United States Health and Human Services (HHS) system, once considered the world standard for medical research and for insuring purity, safety and effectiveness of drugs and vaccines, is now being seen by many as corrupt and compromised. Over the next year, additional data documenting and supporting this corruption will continue to emerge. The growing tide of whistleblowers, truth tellers and their lawyers will swell to the point that it will overwhelm the censorship and propaganda which the guilty and their accomplices are desperately using to try to hide their duplicity.

Looking forward into this new year that is now upon us, I predict that a broad global consensus will emerge that the integrity of our entire western health care systems, our media, big tech, and western political systems has been breached by the corrupting influence of a financial system that has lost integrity and become decoupled from any sense of morality, and which perceives no economic value in either fundamental human dignity or community. A financial system which has become completely decoupled from the historic concept of the nation-state. One that defines and thereby degrades human beings as mere economic units to be exploited for rents and profit using a wide range of innovative strategies.

This globalized financial system exists for one purpose only: to maximize return on investment. And those who control this system see centralized global totalitarianism as a more efficient management structure for extracting value from you and me. To them, the logic of a digital social credit system is compelling, as it will optimize population control and maximize profit. In a sense, we already have a version of this in operation- your credit rating score. Now imagine a world in which not just your access to capital (“credit”), but your every financial transaction is subject to approval, control, and various forms of taxation based on a rating score which is dependent on your behavior, political views and speech.

Do you remember a time when you had pity for those who have to live in countries such as the People’s Republic of China (PRC) where the internet is censored, free speech is forbidden, and arbitrary government bureaucrats determine what you are allowed to think and do? A political structure where one’s financial assets and property can be seized at a moment’s notice based on the whims of a totalitarian state bureaucracy? Please keep in mind that the whole reason that this virus got out of control in Wuhan is that local PRC apparatchiks suppressed the warnings which local physicians had been issuing concerning a worrisome respiratory virus.

If there has been one constant throughout these last two years, it has been the gross mismanagement and incompetence of government officials tasked with the public health response. How can we trust them to make intelligent, data-based decisions in the future? How can you trust them to decide what is best for your children? No, you have to personally own these decisions now. They will not be there to help if you or your child are damaged by these vaccines. And you will get no legal or financial relief. Both Pfizer and governments have been absolved of all legal accountability. You will have to bear that burden, financially and psychologically, for the rest of your life and that of your child.

In short, the issues here are much larger than just the specific examples of data manipulation, propaganda, censorship, advanced character assassination techniques, misrepresentation of the safety and effectiveness of these genetic vaccines, and suppression of the early treatment protocols empirically developed and tested by front line physicians from all over the world.

Among the many unanticipated blowbacks will be lasting damage, not just to overall public trust in government, but to the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. What will happen is that the world will turn to India and China for pharmaceuticals and vaccines. Because the US HHS and other western regulatory authorities have succumbed to regulatory capture by Big Pharma. What were previously globally trusted regulatory organizations have been corrupted due to the undue influence of the pharmaceutical industry that they were designed and intended to both promote and to regulate. The growing pharmaceutical industries of India and China have cost and performance advantages relative to the United States, UK and Europe, and will now be able to legitimately claim equivalence or superiority in quality and safety. But from the point of view of globalized transnational capital, this is largely irrelevant. Because the concept of nation-state is considered by those who manage these large pools of capital to be outdated, antiquated, and inefficient. This works just fine for Big Capital, because migration of the pharmaceutical industry to India and China will enable the transnational funds to extract more profit, and a greater return on investment.

Unfortunately, the damage has already been done. Now it is just a question of the end game, of how long and by what means the Federal Government of the United States and other western nations will continue to attempt to cover up their gross mismanagement, corruption and dereliction of duty.

At this point, the unresolved outstanding issue is whether or not the citizens of the United States and western countries will rise up, resist and overthrow the globalist overlords, coercion and agenda which is being forced on us, and which is continually reinforced by a massive propaganda and censorship campaign the likes of which the world has never seen before. This is modern twenty first century media warfare, and the common man is almost hopelessly outgunned.

We must rebuild Integrity, Dignity, and Community. Speak now, or you will be forced to forever hold your peace. But be smart about this. Read and understand the ancient wisdom of Sun-Tzu regarding strong and weak points when engaging with the enemy. Choose when, where and how to resist.

The Time is Now. Our lives, the lives of our children, and our ability to exercise free will are at stake.

United we stand, in peace we march.

We want to be...free.

Free to work. Free to travel. Free to learn. Free to question. Free to speak. Free to pray.

Free to say no.

The mandates are un-American.

Stop the mass firings.

Stop segregating by vaccination status.

Stop calling Americans "unpatriotic" for making a personal medical choice.

We’re coming home.

Americans of every class and color.

Democrats and Republicans.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated.

United we stand, in peace we march.

#DoNotComply

Please join us.

The Unity Project

The Unity Project, a non-partisan, non-profit educational organization, promotes a “children-first” agenda focused on integrity, care, rationality, and evidence-based motivation.

Children’s Health Defense®

Children's Health Defense is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Its mission is to end childhood health epidemics by working aggressively to eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable, and to establish safeguards so this never happens again.

Global Covid Summit

Global Covid Summit is the product of an international alliance of physicians and medical scientists, committed to speaking truth to power about Covid pandemic research and treatment.



