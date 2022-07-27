Not sure why Fauci continues to obfuscate about the origins of the virus… But we can all speculate why. It is nice to see Dr. Redfield not going for Fauci’s BS.

“ Former CDC Director Fires Back at Fauci’s ‘Natural’ Claim ”

The Epoch Times. July 26, 2022

(Read the whole story here)

“I’m disappointed in the [National Institutes of Health] for not leading an objective evaluation from the beginning,” Redfield (former director of the CDC) told the outlet. “I think it really is antithetical to the science where they took a very strong position that people like myself who are somehow conspiratorial just because we have a different scientific hypothesis.” A reason why the Wuhan lab leak theory has not been fully recognized, Redfield argued, is due to the politicization of the pandemic response and the pressure that was heaped on scientists who sought objective approaches while studying the origins of COVID-19. “I’ve been very disappointed in the scientific community led by [National Institutes of Health] that has really dug their heels in from the beginning to try to minimize any of us that have a different hypothesis,” he said.

In contrast to what Redfield is saying above, right on time for election season, we now have a concerted propaganda push to craft the narrative that the US Government was not complicit in the development of SARS-CoV-2. Note that the conclusions are far from definitive- “Likely” according to the authors. This article in Science has been followed by a concerted PR push, which is often the best way to detect propaganda.

Understanding the circumstances that lead to pandemics is important for their prevention. Here, we analyze the genomic diversity of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) early in the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. We show that SARS-CoV-2 genomic diversity before February 2020 likely comprised only two distinct viral lineages, denoted A and B. Phylodynamic rooting methods, coupled with epidemic simulations, reveal that these lineages were the result of at least two separate cross-species transmission events into humans. The first zoonotic transmission likely involved lineage B viruses around 18 November 2019 (23 October–8 December), while the separate introduction of lineage A likely occurred within weeks of this event. These findings indicate that it is unlikely that SARS-CoV-2 circulated widely in humans prior to November 2019 and define the narrow window between when SARS-CoV-2 first jumped into humans and when the first cases of COVID-19 were reported. As with other coronaviruses, SARS-CoV-2 emergence likely resulted from multiple zoonotic events.

From CNN (notice the wording - “New Studies Agree” (With whom? Fauci?):

And from Axios:

If you read these various articles, you will find that the actual text demonstrates that the issue is far from resolved.

Now, it isn’t like the USA doesn’t have a history of experimenting with biological and chemical weaponry… as long as it is legal, of course. So, when Dr. Fauci makes claims about the origin of the virus, it may be best to look to the past to see just what the USG has done in the past and is capable of doing.

So, here is some “old news,” that may be “new news” to most.

A 2002 CBS news articles on release of documents relating to the US bio-weapons testing during the 1960s is fascinating and more than a little scary. I have included the whole article - as I think that alerting Americans that such testing happened is very important. Mainly because I have no reason to suspect (insert sarcasm) that from time to time, they haven’t continued with such testing or had a surrogate (such as Israel) continue (as Israel has never signed the Biological weapons Convention).

CBS News - 2002

The United States secretly tested chemical and biological weapons on American soil during the 1960s, newly declassified Pentagon reports show. The tests included releasing deadly nerve agents in Alaska and spraying bacteria over Hawaii, according to the documents obtained Tuesday. The United States also tested nerve agents in Canada and Britain in conjunction with those two countries, and biological and chemical weapons in at least two other states, Maryland and Florida. The summaries of more than two dozen tests show that biological and chemical tests were much more widespread than the military has acknowledged previously. The Pentagon released records earlier this year showing that chemical and biological agents had been sprayed on ships at sea. The military reimbursed ranchers and agreed to stop open-air nerve agent testing at its main chemical weapons center in the Utah desert after about 6,400 sheep died when nerve gas drifted away from the test range. But the Pentagon never before has provided details of the Alaskan, Hawaiian, Canadian and British tests. The Defense Department planned to formally release summaries of 28 biological and chemical weapons tests at a House Veterans Affairs subcommittee hearing Wednesday. The documents did not say whether any civilians had been exposed to the poisons. Military personnel exposed to weapons agents would have worn protective gear, the Pentagon says, although the gas masks and suits used at the time were far less sophisticated than those in use today. The head of the House Veterans Affairs panel called for further investigation of the tests. "Our focus must be on quickly identifying those veterans who were involved, assessing whether they suffered any negative health consequences and, if warranted, providing them with adequate health care and compensation for their service," said Rep. Chris Smith, a New Jersey Republican. The tests were part of Project 112 (see more about Project 112 below), a military program in the 1960s and 1970s to test chemical and biological weapons and defenses against them. Parts of the testing program done on Navy ships were called Project SHAD, or Shipboard Hazard and Defense. The United States scrapped its biological weapons program in the late 1960s and agreed in a 1997 treaty to destroy all of its chemical weapons. Some of those involved in the tests say they now suffer health problems linked to their exposure to dangerous chemicals and germs. They are pressing the Veterans Affairs Department to compensate them. Earlier this year, the Defense Department acknowledged for the first time that some of the 1960s tests used real chemical and biological weapons, not just benign stand-ins. The Defense Department has identified nearly 3,000 soldiers involved in tests disclosed earlier, but the VA has sent letters to fewer than half of them. VA and Pentagon officials acknowledged at a July hearing that finding the soldiers has been difficult. The tests described in the latest Pentagon documents include: Devil Hole I, designed to test how sarin gas would disperse after being released in artillery shells and rockets in aspen and spruce forests. The tests occurred in the summer of 1965 at the Gerstle River test site near Fort Greeley, Alaska. Sarin is a powerful nerve gas that causes a choking, thrashing death. The Bush administration says it is part of Iraq's chemical arsenal.

Devil Hole II, which tested how the nerve agent VX behaved when dispersed with artillery shells. The test at the Gerstle River site in Alaska also included mannequins in military uniforms and military trucks. VX is one of the deadliest nerve agents known and is persistent in the environment because it is a sticky liquid that evaporates slowly. Iraq has acknowledged making tons of VX.

Big Tom, a 1965 test that included spraying bacteria over the Hawaiian island of Oahu to simulate a biological attack on an island compound, and to develop tactics for such an attack. The test used Bacillus globigii, a bacterium believed at the time to be harmless. Researchers later discovered the bacterium, a relative of the one that causes anthrax, could cause infections in people with weakened immune systems.

Rapid Tan I, II, and III, a series of tests in 1967 and 1968 in England and Canada. The tests used sarin and VX, as well as the nerve agents tabun and soman, at the British chemical weapons facility in Porton Down, England. Tests at the Suffield Defence Research Establishment in Ralston, Canada, included tabun and soman, the records show. Tabun and soman are chemically related to sarin and produce similar effects.

Going further down this rabbit hole:

Project 112

And there you have it folks.

Is there a reason we “should” trust Dr. Fauci when he now claims that he believes that the origin of the virus were natural? Is there some reason why the Democratically controlled Congress seems in no hurry to investigate the origins of the COVID virus?

Kudos to the Republican in the Senate and the Congress who have started such investigations last year. A June 29, 2021 Select Subcommittee Republicans Expert Witness Forum on COVID-19 Origins is just a start and I believe that a full investigation into the origins of this virus is only possible if the Senate turns red in November.

However, a letter penned by Senator Mike Gallagher for the purpose of this subcommittee investigation has some very interesting ideas on how to begin these investigations. From his letter:

There are a number of steps we can immediately take to better understand the origins of the virus so that we can prevent a similar crisis from happening again. These include: • Declassifying all intelligence products, reporting, and assessments relating to COVID-19 origins and in particular those underpinning the IC assessments related to President Biden’s May 26, 2021 directive on a COVID investigation, the January 2021 State Department disclosures, and the material used to inform the April 30, 2020 DNI statement on COVID origins. • Issuing a subpoena to the EcoHealth Alliance for any and all data and files they have relating to their collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. • Auditing the records of all federal agencies for a thorough accounting of any funding that may have gone to the Wuhan Institute of Virology either directly or through third parties such as NGOs over the past decade. • Continuing the State Department’s Arms Control Investigation into potential biological weapons convention violations.

A year later, and one must wonder how many of these suggestions have been taken up by Congress and the administrative state?



Where are those old school main-stream media type reporters when you need them?

And then we have the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. The official propaganda outlet for the Administrative State on all things relating to the COVIDcrisis. Right on time. Honest, it’s all Trump’s Fault!! No-one in the Administrative State has any guilt, the bad Trump people made us do it!

(Notice the unwritten subtext behind this - tacit acknowledgment that this whole mess was grossly mismanaged from a public health perspective. Probably because the response was not really about public health?)

Let’s take a look at an example of their work product. Talk about Mass Formation Psychosis!

Report is the first in a series on the Select Subcommittee’s investigation into the Trump Administration’s political interference with the federal coronavirus response

Let’s examine this propaganda piece section by section:

Washington, D.C. (June 21, 2022) – Today, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, chaired by Rep. James E. Clyburn, released a staff report revealing new evidence of the far-reaching support for a dangerous and discredited herd immunity via mass infection strategy inside the Trump White House. The embrace of this strategy enabled Trump Administration officials to justify forgoing meaningful action to curb the spread of the virus when no vaccines were available and treatments were limited, likely contributing to many preventable deaths in the fall and winter of 2020-2021.

Well, well. Acknowledgment and validation that there were many preventable deaths in the fall and winter of 2020-2021. Of course nothing here to see regarding the preventable deaths caused by the vaccine. But it was all the fault of “Trump Administration Officials”, who failed to provide “meaningful action to curb the spread of the virus when no vaccines were available and treatments were limited”. Keep in mind that it was administrative state hacks like Rick Bright and Janet Woodcock who conspired to prevent Americans from accessing early treatment using repurposed drugs by circumventing the will of the POTUS.

See for example:

DR ZELENKO EXPOSES HOW DR RICK BRIGHT'S VERY BAD MOVE SABOTAGED EARLY COVID TREATMENT KILLING MASSES

Moving on… The misrepresentations are continuous.

“The Select Subcommittee’s investigation has revealed extensive evidence of the Trump Administration’s efforts to undermine the nation’s public health response to the coronavirus crisis in an attempt to benefit the former president politically. As today’s report makes clear, senior officials in the previous Administration embraced a dangerous and discredited herd immunity via mass infection strategy promoted by non-expert advisers like Dr. Scott Atlas and recklessly allowed the coronavirus to infect Americans before vaccines were widely available. This dereliction of duty resulted in significant loss of life that could have been prevented. We must honor those we’ve lost by bringing this shameful recent history to light and ensuring that it is never repeated—politics must never again be prioritized over the health and lives of the American people.”

So I guess that Scott Atlas is to be the fall guy to cover up the fact that Deborah Birx, Tony Fauci and their intelligence community buddies forced the US Government and the WHO to implement strategies based on CCP propaganda?

For more on this, see

The Press Release continues..

Today’s staff report, titled, “The ‘Atlas Dogma’: The Trump Administration’s Embrace of a Dangerous and Discredited Herd Immunity via Mass Infection Strategy,” is available in full here and reveals the following key findings: Outspoken Proponents of a Dangerous and Discredited Herd Immunity Strategy Attempted to Influence the Trump Administration’s Pandemic Response from the Earliest Months of the Coronavirus Crisis During a transcribed interview, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx revealed to the Select Subcommittee that Dr. Scott Atlas’s “influence began much earlier than his July 2020 arrival into the White House” when he formally became a Special Advisor to the President. For instance, an email released for the first time today shows that Dr. Atlas contacted Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma on March 21, 2020, arguing that the federal government’s pandemic response was “a massive overreaction” that was “inciting irrational fear” in Americans. In the email, Dr. Atlas incorrectly estimated that the coronavirus “would cause about 10,000 deaths”—which he wrote was comparable to the toll from a normal flu season and “would be unnoticed”—and said, “The panic needs to be stopped.”

The truth is that at this point, we have no idea how many US deaths were actually due to the coronavirus because of the perverse financial incentives provided by HHS to hospitals and medical care providers, and grossly inappropriate use of PCR assays. The official mortality count attributed to the virus by the HHS is among the highest in the world. Many emerging economies have population adjusted mortality rates which are aligned with the Scott Atlas scenario. Haiti, which population chronically takes Chloroquine to prevent Malaria, has one of the lowest mortality rates in the world. Likewise the African Malaria belt countries.

Jared Kushner Secretively Hired Dr. Atlas in July 2020 and Initially Concealed His Role Before Dr. Atlas Received Sweeping Access to Top White House Officials New evidence obtained by the Select Subcommittee shows that White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner initially took steps to conceal Dr. Atlas’s July 2020 hiring for several weeks. For instance, Dr. Atlas informed the Select Subcommittee in a transcribed interview that Mr. Kushner instructed him not to announce himself on conference calls and directed him to hide his White House identification card in his briefcase before first meeting with Dr. Birx.

Later, Dr. Atlas was given an office in the White House and was granted extensive access to the highest levels of government. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Robert Redfield, Dr. Atlas “had the ear” of the president on pandemic policy. Confirming prior reports, Dr. Birx told the Select Subcommittee that she believed President Trump received “parallel data streams” from Dr. Atlas that differed from the data provided by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and that this information influenced President Trump to downplay the severity of the virus and reject many mainstream mitigation measures. Mr. Kushner also included Dr. Atlas in a series of meetings referred to as “China Virus Huddles,” which were attended by an exclusive group of President Trump’s inner circle.

And so, if you cut through the breathless hyperbole, Kushner brought in someone who disagreed with Fauci, Birx and Redfield. We already know, by Birx’ own admission in her book, that Birx and Redfield were actively overruling the guidance and advice of seasoned CDC personnel, and doing so without consultation with others.

To my eye, it appears that Kushner was doing precisely what he should have been doing- getting a second opinion!

Dr. Atlas Successfully Pressed the Trump Administration to Weaken CDC’s Coronavirus Testing Guidance, Resulting in a Reduction of Tests New evidence obtained by the Select Subcommittee shows that Dr. Atlas set in motion significant changes to CDC’s testing guidance within days of arriving in the White House. On August 3, 2020, Dr. Atlas prepared a memorandum titled “Specific Notes on Prioritized Testing,” which claimed that it was “harmful to do massive testing,” and argued that “people have been convinced that ‘testing, testing, testing’ is urgent for everyone—that is false.”

In retrospect, as far as I am concerned, Atlas was the voice of reason here.

Director Redfield revealed in a transcribed interview that “significant people” inside the Trump Administration made clear shortly after Dr. Atlas arrived that “there needed to be some curtailment of the amount of testing that was done.” Director Redfield and other Trump Administration officials told the Select Subcommittee that Dr. Atlas spearheaded changes to CDC’s testing guidance made on August 24, 2020, which resulted in CDC no longer recommending that all close contacts of individuals infected with coronavirus get tested. A recommendation that such individuals isolate for 14 days, after being included in a draft, was also deleted before publication. Dr. Atlas became enraged after CDC, on September 18, 2020, restored its original recommendation that all close contacts get tested. Director Redfield told the Select Subcommittee that Dr. Atlas “aggressively spoke to me in loud terms” and accused him of not having the approval to make the changes. HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir, the Trump Administration’s “Testing Czar,” told the Select Subcommittee that he recognized the potential that “somebody wanted to fire me” for his involvement in restoring the original testing recommendation.

Again, please keep in mind that by Birx’ own admission, she worked directly with Redfield to re-write and circumvent the recommendations that the CDC were providing. Again, in retrospect, as we have seen in so many other countries, mass testing and contact tracing were not useful in curtailing the spread of this highly infectious respiratory virus.

As to Giroir, he had been previously fired from his appointment in Texas, largely because he acted like an arrogant jerk.

Dr. Birx told the Select Subcommittee that the August 24, 2020, guidance ultimately resulted in a “dramatic decline of the number of tests performed during the end of August and the beginning of September.” In a September 16, 2020, email obtained by the Select Subcommittee, Dr. Atlas acknowledged to other senior White House officials that testing had decreased, but argued that “pushing more testing is destructive to opening” and proposed a further “ACTION” calling to make PCR tests less sensitive.

Which is to say that Atlas sought to make the PCR tests more specific. That is the way testing works - one has to choose between sensitivity and specificity. What a load of bollox. It is now widely acknowledged all over the world that the PCR testing cycle number policies resulted in a huge number of false positives, which of course was to the benefit of the hospitals and health care providers who were financially incentivized to over-diagnose COVID.

Dr. Atlas Advanced His Dangerous and Discredited Herd Immunity Strategy Within the Trump Administration The Select Subcommittee’s investigation uncovered internal memoranda used by Dr. Atlas to push the Trump Administration to jettison proven mitigation measures and deliberately reduce testing—months before the first coronavirus vaccines were available to the public. One undated memorandum criticized the pandemic response strategy advocated by mainstream public health officials and argued: “Stopping all cases is not necessary, nor is it possible. It instills irrational fear into the public.” The memorandum also argued that widespread testing “sets up an unattainable goal that is harming this president.”

What can I say. Scott Atlas was correct. The history of the CORONAcrisis clearly demonstrates this. And Scott Atlas had a mission which included protecting the POTUS. Seems to me that he was just doing his job.

In a newly released email to senior White House officials on October 4, 2020, Dr. Atlas mocked then-candidate Joe Biden’s embrace of then-prevailing public health practices, writing: “Joe Biden’s policy is mask mandates and lockdowns. That is also the CNN and MSNBC attack narrative.” Dr. Atlas falsely told the senior White House officials that “the research studies, the best data, indicates that general masks are not effective.”

Oh, please. Give me a break. This is pure propaganda. The masks do not work. There are so, so many studies now. Furthermore, there are three main routes of infection by the virus. Mouth, nose and eyes. Cloth or paper dust masks do not protect your eyes, last time I checked.

Dr. Atlas also used his newfound position of power to recruit herd immunity proponents to meet with multiple senior Administration officials, including President Trump, Vice President Pence, and Secretary Azar. Director Redfield said that Dr. Atlas arranged these meetings “to convince people that herd immunity was going to save us, and this thing was going to go bye-bye.” Following one of these meetings, Secretary Azar tweeted that the herd immunity proponents provided “strong reinforcement” of the Trump Administration’s ongoing response strategy.

Yes, we have heard from these dastardly “herd immunity advocates” who were pushing “dangerous” ideas such as those of the Great Barrington Declaration. Which Fauci and the administrative state did everything that they could to discredit. But they were right. Early treatment should have been made widely available and should have been particularly focused on the high risk populations. Likewise, when the (rushed) vaccine products became available, they should have been focused on the highest risk populations rather than the general population. If these had been the policies, we probably would have long been over this whole CORONAcrisis and the ensuing massive economic and other collateral damage and preventable loss of life.

Top Trump Administration Officials Ignored Multiple Warnings and Embraced Dr. Atlas’s Herd Immunity Strategy, Resulting in Preventable Illness and Death Dr. Atlas told the Select Subcommittee that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Assistant to the President Hope Hicks, Chief of Staff to the Vice President Marc Short, and HHS Deputy Chief of Staff Paul Mango, among others, came to support at least some of the pandemic policy views he was urging the Administration to adopt. He also said that he inferred that President Trump “was in agreement” with his views on the pandemic, given President Trump’s “own words.”

Uh, yeah, because Scott Atlas was the objective grownup in the room. It is to their credit that these staffers listened to him instead of Debora Birx, who was parroting CCP propaganda and policies which resulted in massive damage to virtually all of the western nations.

Director Redfield said that Dr. Atlas “successfully got a lot of people within the Task Force and the White House to believe that all we had to do was get to herd immunity” in order to contain the virus. Dr. Birx similarly said that Dr. Atlas’s herd immunity approach gained steam inside the White House throughout the fall of 2020. Doctors on the Task Force said they raised their concerns with Vice President Pence, Mr. Kushner, and Mr. Short, but no action was taken. With Dr. Atlas’s influence fully entrenched, the Trump White House made little attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the fall and winter of 2020 and early 2021—even as outbreaks surged across the country. With Dr. Atlas providing a veneer of scientific backing to justify inaction, the Trump Administration instead focused on downplaying the threat of the virus leading up to the November presidential election and on advancing the Big Lie in the weeks that followed. Dr. Birx informed the Select Subcommittee that, in her view, more than 130,000 American lives could have been saved after the first wave of the pandemic if President Trump and his Administration had implemented “optimal mitigation across this country.”

How many lives were lost due to the conspiracy of the Administrative State, working with Birx, Fauci, Redfield et al to suppress availability of early treatment using existing licensed drugs? Hard to say, because the overall mortality figures were grossly overinflated due to the PCR testing set points resulting in poorly specificity, together with the perverse financial incentives to designate all persons hospitalized or dead who were “PCR positive” as deaths due to COVID.

But the record clearly demonstrates that the real sin here was the active suppression of early treatment by the HHS Administrative State and its leading bureaucrats. Greater than 90% of deaths actually attributable to COVID were probably preventable.

And that is the real “Big Lie”.

The history of the Omicron infection waves and the data from all over the world (previously summarized here) validate Dr. Scott Atlas and his actions. My interpretation of all of this is that Dr. Atlas came to DC in an earnest attempt to serve his nation, and he ran into the nest of vipers which have come to run the entire HHS system. His primary sin was being naive about the viper pit that he was stepping into, but it was not that he made the wrong calls during the heat of battle. In my opinion, he deserves a Purple heart for his service, not vilification by a bunch of self serving wankers and propagandistic spin meisters.

I am often asked whether Fauci, Birx, Woodcock, Peter Marks, Rochelle Walensky and that whole crowd will ever come clean. Will they ever admit their mistakes?

Hell no.

They will just double down in their efforts to hide their complicity in destroying our economy, the legitimacy of the entire HHS enterprise, bioethics, clinical research and regulatory affairs norms, hiding the toxicity of the genetic vaccines, and compromising the education and health of our children.

The only remedy will be at the ballot box. God help us all.