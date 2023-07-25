I suggest that with the recent RFK Jr congressional testimony concerning censorship which turned into a case study in how the censorship and smear Kabuki theater is played out in the Nations Imperial Capital (Washington DC), we have had an important event in the timeline of how the Democratic party went from a defender of free speech to Barack Obama defending federal government censorship in a pivotal April 2022 speech at Stanford University (“Challenges to Democracy in the Digital Information Realm”), to the present full throated efforts to suppress conservative voices and points of view.

The pendulum swings, and as usual, political overreach appears to be reaching its apogee.

If nothing else, RFKjr deserves to be heard, and not just have his voice drowned out by political opponents who do not want others to hear his words. For those who are so concerned about equity and fairness, please keep in mind that Mr. Kennedy has a vocal impediment that requires an effort with every word.

As Bobby notes, “Once you start censoring, you're on your way to dystopia and totalitarianism.”

So, without further ado, I hope you find the following video and transcript useful and informative.

The transcript of the above video:

Debbie Wasserman Schultz:

In discussing COVID public health measures, you made light of the genocide against Jewish people by saying, and I quote, "Even Hitler's Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did."

Robert F. Kennedy:

What we're seeing today is what I call turnkey totalitarianism. They are putting in place all of these technological mechanisms for control we've never seen before. It's been the ambition of every totalitarian state from the beginning of mankind to control every aspect of behavior, of conduct, of thought, and to obliterate descent. None of them have been able to do it. They didn't have the technological capacity. Even in Hitler, Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland, you can hide in an attic like Anne Frank did. I visited, in 1962, East Germany with my father and met people who had climbed the wall and escaped. So it was possible. Many died doing it, but it was possible. Today the mechanisms are being put in place and will make it so none of us can run and none of us going to hide.

Cenk Uygur:

Now, it's interesting because Snowden at one point said in his original interview with the Guardian that look, the NSA has set up turnkey totalitarianism, that if they want to, they can just flip the switch and they've got all of our info. And fascinating enough, the guy who confirms that is the former head of the NSA, Michael Hayden, goes on TV this weekend. Let's show you video C15 here and see how he's confirmed it.

Michael Hayden:

This is no one's proposal. All right? But you've got this metadata here. It's now queried under very, very narrow circumstances. If the nation suffers an attack, there are other things you could do with that metadata. There are other tools. So in that kind of an emergency, perhaps you would go to the court and say, "In addition to these very limited queries, we're now allowed to do, we actually want to launch some complex algorithms again."

Yuval Noah Harari:

We now seeing mass surveillance systems established even in democratic countries, which previously rejected them. And we also see a change in the nature of surveillance. Previously, surveillance was mainly above the skin. Now it's going under the skin. Governments want to know not just where we go or who we meet. Above all, they want to know what is happening under our skin. What's our body temperature, what's our blood pressure? What is our medical condition? This is of course, necessary to deal with the epidemic. But if this remains in the long run, there is a danger of establishing new unprecedented totalitarian regimes because if you constantly gather biometric information on people, what's happening inside their body, that can create a much more dangerous dictatorship than anything we've seen before in history.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz:

You floated a baseless conspiracy theory that the coronavirus was bio-engineered to target Caucasians and black people, but to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people. Mr. Kennedy, your bizarre unproven claim echoes that same historic slander of labeling Jews and Chinese people as a race and that Jews, and in this case, Chinese people, somehow manage to avoid a deadly illness that targets other groups for death. You do see that? Yes or no?

Robert F. Kennedy:

You're misstating.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz:

No, no, no, no.

Robert F. Kennedy:

You are.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz:

I quoted what you said earlier and it is directly what you said, so just-

Robert F. Kennedy:

I was describing an NIH funded study.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz:

No, no, no. You didn't cite any-

Robert F. Kennedy:

I was describing an NIH funded study by Cleveland Clinic scientists.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz:

Reclaiming my time. You did not reference... reclaiming my time.

Robert F. Kennedy:

Published in USC Medical, which is-

Debbie Wasserman Schultz:

The time is mine. I'm reclaiming it. Please ask the witness to stop talking.

Robert F. Kennedy:

You asked me a question.

COVID 19 attacked certain races disproportionately. The races that are most immune to COVID-19 are because of the structure of the genetic structure of genetic differentials among different races of the receptors of the ACE2 receptor. COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.

Speaker 6:

No doubt the COVID-19 pandemic has affected African-Americans vary differently than other races.

Speaker 7:

Doctors have noticed a worrying trend. Many of the patients are people color, specifically African-Americans.

Speaker 8:

Represent 41% of COVID-19 deaths. The next closest race, Caucasian.

Robert F. Kennedy:

We don't know whether it's deliberately targeted that or not, but there are papers out there that show the racial and ethnic differential and impact to that. We do know that the Chinese are spending hundreds of millions of dollars developing ethnic bioweapons, and we are developing ethnic bioweapons. That's where all those labs in the Ukraine are about. They're collecting Russian DNA, they're collecting Chinese DNA so that we can target people by race.

Speaker 9:

There are now weapons under development and developed to that are designed to target specific people. That's what this is, where you can actually take someone's DNA take their medical profile and you can target a biological weapon that will kill that person. So we have to have an open and public discussion, and this is going to have to be a political discussion about what does the protection of healthcare information, DNA information and your data look like. Because that data is actually going to be procured and collected by our adversaries for the development of these systems.

Ms. Garcia:

But yet, we give a platform to one of the biggest spreaders of anti-vaccine propaganda in the country. He has claimed that vaccines have caused widespread death. They have not. He has claimed that vaccines are unsafe for pregnant people. They are not.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo:

It is a fact that that really around the nation, stillbirths have increased in the last two years or so, and that's something that should be investigated rather than swept under the rug or assumed to be unrelated to any new products.

Bill Posey:

The public concerns are still there. Mercury is in fact, a neurotoxin. Babies, unborn and newborn, are at a critical stage of neuro development. The one change is what flu vaccine became a recommended shot. Manufacturers were automatically protected from all liability and accountability via lawsuits. Now they have no incentive to remove mercury. I read over the flu vaccine package insert for flu vaccine, and each one says it has not been tested for safety in pregnant women.

Ms. Garcia:

He has claimed that vaccines cause autism. They do not.

Katie Couric:

Hey everyone, welcome to Eye To Eye. Is there a link between childhood vaccines and autism? The CDC says no, but a new court case is raising some doubts about that.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta:

We are here with Dr. Jon Poling. First of all, he's a neurologist. He's also the father of Hannah Poling, as you just mentioned. Her case of autism diagnosis was conceded by the federal government as having been contributed to by vaccines. That was a pretty startling thing I think for a lot of people to hear. We talked to a lot of experts about this. They say, "Look, vaccines in no way cause autism." You're a neurologist. You're also the father of Hannah. What do you say?

Dr. Jon Poling:

Well, I think you bring up a really important point is that the government, actually, the Department of Health and Human Services conceded that my daughter's medical problems, which are autism, encephalopathy, seizures, were brought on by vaccination.

Bernadine Healy, MD:

This is the time when we do have the opportunity to understand whether or not there are susceptible children, perhaps genetically, perhaps they have a metabolic issue, mitochondrial disorder, immunological issue, that makes them more susceptible to vaccines plural, or to one particular vaccine or to a component of vaccine like Mercury.

The fact that there is concern that you don't want to know that susceptible group is a real disappointment to me. If you know that susceptible group, you can save those children. The reason why they didn't want to look for those susceptibility groups was because they're afraid that if they found them, however big or small they were, that that would scare the public away.

Speaker 17:

It sounds like you don't think the hypothesis of a link between vaccines and autism is completely irrational.

Bernadine Healy, MD:

So when I first heard about it, I thought, well, that doesn't make sense to me. The more you delve into it, if you look at the basic science, if you look at the research that's been done in animals, if you also look at some of these individual cases, and if you look at the evidence that there is no link, what I come away with is the question has not been answered.

Dr. Paul Offit:

You can never really say MMR doesn't cause autism. But frankly, when you get in front of the media, you better get used to saying it because otherwise, people hear a door being left open when a door shouldn't be left open.

Robert F. Kennedy:

A government that can censor its critics is licensed for every atrocity. It is the beginning of totalitarianism. There's never been a time in the history when we look back and the guys who were censoring people were the good guys. All of us grew up reading Arthur Koestler, Robert Heinlein, Aldous Huxley, George Orwell, and they were all saying the same thing. Once you start censoring, you're on your way to dystopia and totalitarianism.

