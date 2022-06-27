On late Saturday night, we were woken up by a telephone call from Romania. I answered and quickly discovered that someone didn’t realize I wasn’t in the EU. They called again at 7:00 AM on Sunday morning – this time I didn’t answer. Again, a phone call from the same number midmorning. This time, I picked up the phone. The call was from a Romanian woman informing me that I needed to be very careful because she had evidence that the CIA was monitoring me (no surprise there) and that she herself was under surveillance and had at some point been subjected to a CIA rendition program. Not sure why a CIA person would be interested in capturing a Romanian woman or what evidence she could possibly have from Romania about me… but there it is. Her key point apparently was that the Nazis are still in charge, and that I need to be careful. I can certainly get behind the logic that my electronic communication and various travels are being monitored. I have had repeated advice (and agreement!) on that topic from a wide range of senior security professionals.

I get these kinds of calls, messages and hand written letters (even packages) fairly frequently. Calls from people who believe that DARPA has placed an implant in their head, or that 5 G has implanted memories that aren’t theirs, or that they are being poisoned by the government, or that they were abducted by aliens. Lots and lots of people who truly believe that the government has harmed or is out to harm them. I have received a lot of strange phone calls over the past couple of years. However, since January 2020 we have all seen so many things which have been denied or attacked by corporate media and government officials that have turned out to have been true that it has become harder and harder to determine the difference between a “conspiracy theory” and actual conspiracies!

Being a little famous (or is that infamous?), I expect that many people contact me because they have become a little crazed by the fearporn and propaganda, are a lot lonely, or are very angry at what they have been through and wish to frighten me. It seems to be part of the territory. I don’t need to get into their personal stories – but both Jill and I believe that treating everyone with respect and empathy is important. We try to be polite and empathetic, but to not allow such people to take up too much of our time*. We also do not allow ourselves to get too frightened or paranoid. We are lucky in that we live on a farm that is pretty isolated, have some really scary dogs, good neighbors and when needed, security.

But this caller – well, it made me think. Maybe because of the urgency and frequency of the calls over the course of the weekend, or maybe that it was because she was not from the USA, or maybe it the intensity of her voice. But she struck a nerve.

Of course the government is monitoring me. I have been told this through back-door channels more than once (and I don’t believe I am crazy). Pegasus (and Pegasus 2) spyware is real, and I most likely have had it installed on my phone. My phone has long pauses, clicks and noise -too often for coincidence. But the bottom line is that I don’t have anything to hide, I am not a criminal, and I can’t stop the government from being the government. I can’t stop them from spying on me. BTW - I hate when state-sponsored media uses the word “monitor” for what our government is engaged in. It is spying on Americans - lets stop sugar coating it.

I know that Twitter and Linked-in ended my accounts because the US government told them too. How do I know this? Because the evidence is seems pretty clear-cut. Both corporations cut me off for literally no good reason within 48 hours of each other. Both were permanent bans. That is not the “normal” procedure for going “against” community standards. And most damning is the evidence that the government is colluding in “private-public” (fascist) deals with big tech to censor people like me.



In fact, then White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki admitted in 2021 that the White House has been working with Facebook to flag down “problematic posts” written by Americans, in what she described as “misinformation.”

listen carefully:

So, here I am. Stronger and more resilient for being censored, slandered and harassed. And yes, the state sponsored media has censored, slandered and harassed me. But I have a moral compass, a strong marriage, the benefit of decades of experience in the rough and tumble of working with both the government and the medical-pharmaceutical-industrial complex, and I can take it. I know that I only wish to see our public health system and now, our government, behaving according to traditional judeo-christian ethical and constitutional norms. The lessons learned from this pandemic are that our government is not ready for the next outbreak. That the medical-pharmaceutical industrial complex is sickening Americans. That the global elitists have taken over the hidden levers of power in the US government through the processes of inverted totalitarianism and have weaponized public health.

“Saving the world”, or some small part of it means being brave. All of us need to be brave. I am not the only person in this battle – many of us are now working to save the United States from itself and from outside influences. I am proud to know lots of superheroes working and standing with me. True American patriots.

Those of us critical of the genetic vaccines, mandatory vaccination, lock-ups, masking policies, pandemic public health policies, censorship, and propaganda have been censored, slandered and harassed ourselves. The question is how are the dissenters, which the Department of Homeland Security have deemed as domestic terrorists, being monitored? What agencies? How? What? When? Where?



Do they monitor us through our public writings and speeches, on our phones (Pegasus?), cameras, tracking, computers, or are they listening to us go about our daily lives through Alexa type devices in our homes? I don’t think anyone really knows just how deep the penetration of spying is, and who is deploying and monitoring it.

The truth is that many of the three letter agencies are spying on lots of us. We know that the CIA is illegally “monitoring” American citizens. But the American people are not allowed to know how many people are being spied upon, for what “crimes”, or how this monitoring is occurring and why.

Edward Snowden recently tweeted about this, writing:



“You are about to witness an enormous political debate in which the spy agencies and their apologists on TV tell you this is normal and OK and the CIA doesn’t know how many Americans are in the database or even how they got there anyway. But it is not ok.”

A recent newspaper article published by the Guardian entitled “Declassified documents reveal CIA has been sweeping up information on Americans: Civil liberties watchdogs condemn agency’s collection of domestic data without congressional or court approval or oversight,” shows that the CIA has been secretly collecting Americans’ private information in bulk.

The surveillance program was exposed by two Democrats on the Senate intelligence committee in February 2022. The Senators Ron Wyden of Oregon and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico allege, in an official letter sent to the CIA, that the agency has long concealed their domestic spying from the public and Congress.

Their press release details elements of the CIA program:



Wyden and Heinrich requested the declassification of a report by the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board on a CIA bulk collection program, in a letter sent April 13, 2021. The letter, which was declassified and made public today reveals that “the CIA has secretly conducted its own bulk program,” authorized under Executive Order 12333, rather than the laws passed by Congress. The letter notes that the program was “entirely outside the statutory framework that Congress and the public believe govern this collection, and without any of the judicial, congressional or even executive branch oversight that comes from [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] collection.” “FISA gets all the attention because of the periodic congressional reauthorizations and the release of DOJ, ODNI and FISA Court documents,” said Senators Wyden and Heinrich in response to the newly declassified documents. “But what these documents demonstrate is that many of the same concerns that Americans have about their privacy and civil liberties also apply to how the CIA collects and handles information under executive order and outside the FISA law. In particular, these documents reveal serious problems associated with warrantless backdoor searches of Americans, the same issue that has generated bipartisan concern in the FISA context.”

The original letter from Senators Wyden and Heinrich to the CIA is linked here.

Of course, it is perfectly legal for the FBI and now the CIA, to spy on Americans, and those powers have recently been reauthorization in the Patriot Act by Congress. This allows law enforcement agencies such as the FBI, CIA and DHS to continue to look through the browsing history of American citizens without the need for a warrant. The COVIDcrisis has been used to usher in new surveillance measures, as well as new definitions as to what is a domestic terrorist. Hint: being critical of the public health response can now considered an act of domestic terrorism by the US government.

Computers, smartphones and smart speakers armed with microphones, cameras, and tracking abilities all have the ability to tract and monitor what we write, where we go, everything we say, contacts for our friends and family, and who we meet. Pegasus even has the ability to turn on video cameras and microphones.

The U.S Constitution supposedly safeguards the rights of Americans to privacy and personal autonomy. But here we are. Congress has utterly failed at making this a reality for many Americans, and even more freaky is that we do not have any way to know who or for what reason we are being watched.

It doesn’t feel particularly good to think of the US government listening in on my private life. It certainly feels like a major intrusion.

Where does it end? How will this information being collected on me and others be used in the future? What happens when there is a data leak? Has there been a data leak? Who would inform us? Somehow I doubt the FBI and the CIA would!

About a decade ago, I held an active security clearance. To get that clearance, I had to answer a lot of questions on Form 86 about my personal life, which I answered honestly.

Form 86 is an 127-page document that delves into intimate questions about prior brushes with the law, drug use, psychiatric health, and info on friends and family members. It requires the applicant to put his or her Social Security number on nearly every page of the document.

Questions frankly, that were nobody’s business but my own. Certainly not some bureaucrat’s business in DC. The government then took my answers and placed them on a cloud-based server somewhere . A while later, I was informed through a letter sent through the post, that government security had been breached and my data had been leaked. The government then offered me the opportunity to get credit reporting access, credit monitoring and recovery services. The whole experience left me with a lingering sense of being used and violated. Subsequent news reports then linked the hacking attack on China. So now, in the face of being labelled a domestic terrorist, I also know that foreign governments around the world know more about me than most of my family and friends do. This is not a comfortable feeling.



There have been enough cloud-based hacks and backdoor data collection bots to think that it is only a matter of time before those of us whose personal lives have been completely upended by government spying will see that data being used by state-sponsored media, hackers and foreign governments for nefarious purposes.

An early case study of this happening was what happened to Jeff Bezos. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) placed Pegasus on Bezos’ phone during a WhatsApp conversation. MBS probably wanted to spy on what Jamal Khashoggi, who was a reporter for The Washington Post was going to publish next about the kingdom. Of course, Pegasus was also placed on the phone of Jamal Khashoggi’s wife by United Arab Emeritis (MSB) and most likely helped in his assassination.

Eventually, The Enquirer used the Pegasus data of Bezo’s affair to try to blackmail Bezos to stop the investigation into the origins of Pegasus on his phone. With that, Bezos announced his affair to the world, rather than be blackmailed. Which of course, led to his divorce. This is one small case study - of how two phones infected with spyware, ultimately led to the death of a reporter and in the case of Bezos, completely upended his life.

Pegasus has been sold to governments, including our own.

For me personally, I like to think that I am not so important that a foreign government would wish to kill me. But on the other hand, somewhere between 300,000 and a million people read my Substack posts daily, and I don’t hold back in my writing. My podcasts and TV appearances have reached hundreds of millions of people. So, maybe I am naive. Maybe it isn’t such a good idea that I visit China or Egypt in the near term….

Knowing the my government is most likely actively spying on me and directing state sponsored media to censor, slander and harass me is certainly upsetting if I think about it too much. This is why I never “google” myself. Because if I was a paranoid person, I would think they were out to “get me.” And of course, our government only has my best interests at heart, right?

Of course, this all gets back to why a few phone calls from Romania warning me about the CIA can send chills down my back. Because there is that tiny chance the threat of harm from my government may just be real…

*On a a personal note - we have had so many wonderful notes, cards, letter, books, care packages and communications from supporters. Some who have become friends. I just want to personally thank people who have (and that includes those in the comments section). Your kindness gives me strength.

