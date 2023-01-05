Getting serious now. This was just sent to me from a colleague. She was extremely concerned. I can't imagine what would happen if Jill (my wife) saw something like this when I am away somewhere. Seriously... Who does this kind of stuff?

I did want everyone to know - if you see this post or something like it on social media somewhere, that this is just more fake news.

Just like the false stories about me, this is truly evil.

I am alive and I am well.