Republicans are supporting a bill, called the SAVE Act (Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act), which would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote, citing concerns about open borders and declining confidence in elections.

During a Wednesday press conference in front of the Capitol, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) summarized the GOP position on this bill:

Since our elections are so razor thin these days—just a few precincts in a few states decide the makeup of Congress and who is elected to the White House—this is a dangerously high number and it is a great concern to millions and millions of Americans. It could actually change the outcome of our elections”

“Due to the wide-open border that the Biden administration has refused to close, practically engineered to open, we now have so many noncitizens in the country that if only one out of 100 voted, they would cast hundreds of thousands of votes.

The SAVE Act, or the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, has been brought forth in both the House and Senate by Republican representatives Chip Roy (R-Texas) in the House and Mike Lee (R-Utah) in the Senate.

Statement by Senator Mike Lee:



Congressional Democrats insist that the SAVE Act—which requires proof of citizenship to establish eligibility to vote in federal elections—is unnecessary because federal law (18 USC § 611) already prohibits non-citizens from voting in federal elections.

Those making this argument ignore a glaring problem: the government officials who register voters and conduct federal elections aren’t allowed to require proof of citizenship.

It’s therefore shockingly easy for non-citizens to vote in federal elections, leaving our elections dangerously vulnerable to foreign interference.

Anyone—even an illegal alien or other non-citizen—can register to vote in federal elections, just by checking a box and signing a form.

This is all on the honor system. No proof of citizenship is required.

It’s not just that state officials—who are responsible for federal voter registration and elections in our country—*don’t* verify citizenship in this context; it’s that the Supreme Court has told them that they’re not allowed to do so.

In Arizona v. Inter Tribal Council of Arizona, 570 U.S. 1 (2013), the Court held that the National Voter Registration Act (“NVRA,” known as the “Motor Voter” law) prohibits states from requiring proof of citizenship when processing federal voter-registration forms.

The SAVE Act would fix this gaping loophole by requiring anyone registering to vote in federal elections to provide proof of citizenship.

It would also require states to review existing federal voter-registration files and remove all non-citizens.

Remember: every state except South Carolina issues driver’s licenses to non-citizens, and 19 states issue them to illegal aliens.

This, coupled with the Motor Voter law and the Supreme Court’s ruling, makes it shockingly easy for aliens—legal and illegal—to vote in federal elections, even though they’re prohibited from doing so.

Considering that there are now nearly 30 million non-citizens in the U.S., including about 12 million who have entered illegally since the last presidential election, we desperately need the SAVE Act.

While Democrats are already mocking the SAVE Act, they don’t dispute that non-citizens shouldn’t vote in federal elections.

Rather, they insist that there’s no need for the bill because non-citizens—being prohibited by law from voting in federal elections—categorically *do not* vote in such elections.

That argument fails for one simple reason: it implausibly assumes universal compliance with a law that has become breathtakingly easy (and correspondingly tempting) to violate.

Some say that non-citizens wouldn’t dare register to vote in federal elections, as doing so is illegal and could adversely affect their present or future immigration status.

Even if this assumption were correct with regard to many (or even most) non-citizens in the U.S., that still wouldn’t disprove the need for the SAVE Act.

If even a tiny percentage of America’s 30 million non-citizens were to vote, they could change the outcome of a close federal election.

And, as noted by the @I_A_Project, it’s odd for the left to insist so vehemently that illegal aliens don’t vote, given that congressional Democrats have inserted language “to waive inadmissibility for illegal voting in all [their] amnesty bills.”

Democrats can’t have it both ways; they can’t (1) credibly say that illegal aliens don’t vote in federal elections and then (2) expect us to forget their own proposals, which assume the opposite is true.

In any event, and regardless of how many (or few) non-citizens may have voted in the past, why not take steps to prevent it from happening in the future?

The sanctity of your vote is at stake.

Now more than ever, we need to make sure that our elections are fair, lawfully conducted, and free of foreign influence.

To do that, it’s imperative that Congress pass the SAVE Act.

If you agree, please share this (Substack)—and ask your members of Congress to cosponsor the SAVE Act today!