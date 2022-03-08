Science News: Ivermectin Is Associated with Decreased Mortality as well as improved outcomes, more data on myocarditis after vaccination.
Not holding my breath for apologies from medical boards, legacy and social media
Treatment with Ivermectin Is Associated with Decreased Mortality in COVID-19 Patients: Analysis of a National Federated Database
International Journal of Infectious Diseases Volume 116, Supplement, March 2022
Abstract Highlights:
Comparing ivermectin versus remdesivir with an endpoint of reduced mortality, using a large national database.
Patients groups were controlled for (matched) both comorbidities (unlike that NY Board of health pediatric vaccine study) as well as treatments that may affect COVID-19 survival outcomes: age, gender, race, ethnicity, nicotine use diabetes mellitus, obesity, chronic lower respiratory disease, ischemic heart diseases, tocilizumab, glucocorticoids, or ventilator use.
After using propensity score matching and adjusting for potential confounders, ivermectin was associated with reduced mortality vs remdesivir p<0.0001.
Abstract: We retrospectively identified adults (≥18 years) with a recorded COVID-19 infection between January 1, 2020 and July 11, 2021. We compared those with recorded use of ivermectin, but not remdesivir, against those with recorded use of remdesivir, but not ivermectin. We controlled for the following demographics, comorbidities, and treatments that may affect COVID-19 survival outcomes: age, gender, race, ethnicity, nicotine use diabetes mellitus, obesity, chronic lower respiratory disease, ischemic heart diseases, tocilizumab, glucocorticoids, or ventilator use. We measured association with mortality as the primary outcome, with significance assessed at p<0.05.
Results: There were a total of 1,761,060 possible COVID-19 patients based on ICD-10 diagnostic terms and confirmatory lab results. Prior to controlling, our analysis yielded 41,608 patients who had COVID-19 resulting in two unique cohorts that were treated with either ivermectin (1,072) or remdesivir (40,536). Within the ivermectin cohort, average age was 51.9 + 17.8 years, 43% were male, 60% had glucocorticoids and 1% required ventilator support. In the remdesivir cohort, average age was 62.0 + 16.0 years, 54% were male, 64% had glucocorticoids and 2% required ventilator support. After using propensity score matching and adjusting for potential confounders, ivermectin was associated with reduced mortality vs remdesivir (OR 0.308, 95% CI (0.198,0.479)),Risk Difference -5.224%, CI (-7.079%,-3.369%), p <0.0001.
Conclusion: Ivermectin use was associated with decreased mortality in patients with COVID-19 compared to remdesivir. To our knowledge, this is the largest association study of patients with COVID-19, mortality and ivermectin. Further double-blinded placebo-controlled RCTs with large samples are required for definite conclusion. In the future, if more publications are published with the similar result to the current analyses, the certainty of evidence will increase.
Myocarditis Following COVID-19 BNT162b2 Vaccination Among Adolescents in Hong Kong JAMA Pediatr. Research Letter. Published online February 25, 2022. doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2022.0101
Highlights:
In weighing the risk of myocarditis against the benefit of preventing severe COVID-19, Norway, the UK, and Taiwan have suspended the second dose of mRNA vaccine for adolescents.
Similarly, adolescents (aged 12-17 years) in Hong Kong have been recommended to receive 1 dose of BNT162b2 instead of 2 doses 21 days apart since September 15, 2021.
84% of the hospitalizations (36 of 43) occurred after the second dose.
For the second dose, one out of every 4515 children developed myocarditis-related hospitalization. Note that this is an average for both genders.
For the first dose, one out of every 32,051 children developed myocarditis-related hospitalization.
IVERMECTIN RE-PURPOSING FOR COVID-19 TREATMENT OUTPATIENTS IN MILD STAGE IN PRIMARY HEALTH CARE CENTERS
medRxiv 2021.03.29.21254554; doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2021.03.29.21254554
This article is a preprint
Highlights:
This was a cluster Assigned Clinical Trial (2:1) in outpatients, n = 234. The subjects were divided into experimental groups (EG: n = 110) and control groups (CG: n = 62). The EG received ivermectin orally 4 drops of 6 mg = 24 mg every 7 days for 4 weeks. All participants were diagnosed by positive RT-PCR for COVID-19 and were evaluated by clinical examination, at the beginning and the end of protocol.
Both groups were similar in age, sex, and comorbidities
A significant reduction in the symptom numbers was observed in the ivermectin treatment group after starting treatment (p = 0·0026).
Although, medical examination from 10th to 14th day, showed a progressive reduction of the percentage symptom numbers, these were not significative in both groups.
A higher proportion of medical release was observed in EG (98·2%) vs CG (87·1%) (p = 0·003).
The ivermectin group showed 8 times more chance of receiving medical release than the control group (OR 7·99, 95% CI: 1·64 −38·97, p = 0·003).
Interpretation
Treatment with ivermectin in outpatients with mild stage COVID-19 disease managed to slightly reduce the symptom numbers.
This treatment improved the clinical state to obtain medical release, even in the presence of comorbidities.
The treatment with ivermectin could significantly prevent the evolution to serious stages since the Experimental group did not present any patient with referral to critical hospitalization.
Notable Pfizer news: but not yet able to interpret the significance- Stay tuned for further updates. Edited - news on the street. This form is routine - not an issue.
Here is the SEC filing link
The truth is coming out and we 𝐌𝐔𝐒𝐓 hold them accountable!
Who would have thought that maybe we should use an inexpensive drug with a long history of lack of toxicity (ivermectin) rather than an expensive drug with no safety record that sometimes has the side effect of renal failure (remdesivir) against a virus whose infectious disease state (COVID-19) most affects people with renal disease.
Oh, and late at the hospitalization stage, instead of when an antiviral works best.
Sigh.
Yeah, don't wait around too long for that apology.