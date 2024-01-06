Over the last year, it has become abundantly clear that Dr. Fauci lied and gaslit Senator Rand Paul during sworn Senate testimony during July of 2021, stating "Sen. Paul, you do not know what you're talking about, quite frankly. And I want to say that officially, you do not know what you're talking about."

But it turns out that Senator Paul did know what he was talking about, and it was Fauci that was lying and deflecting, much as he did during his sworn testimony in the case of Missouri vs Biden. Or maybe it was just a memory failure, as Fauci repeatedly claimed during his Missouri v Biden testimony.

Here is the infamous 2021 exchange, as spun by ABC News:

"On May 11, you stated that NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology," Paul said. He claimed that gain-of-function research -- which could, in theory, enhance the transmissibility of a virus -- was performed in the lab and referred to an academic paper by a Chinese scientist, which he then asked to be entered into the record and for a copy to be given to Fauci. "Dr. Fauci, knowing that it is a crime to lie to Congress, do you wish to retract your statement of May 11, where you claimed at the NIH never funded gain-of-function research and move on?" Paul said, repeating his unsupported accusation. <Note: in the paragraph above, ABC news documented that this was actually an accusation supported by a specific reference> Fauci flatly rejected Paul's suggestion. "Sen. Paul, I have never lied before the Congress. And I do not retract that statement," he said. Paul suggested Fauci and the NIH could be partly responsible for the pandemic and the deaths of 4 million people worldwide. The virology expert <Note: I would not call Fauci a virologist. He is a physician and a politician/administrator. This is a form of the logical debate error of “appeal to authority”> explained that the paper Paul referenced does not represent gain-of-function research, and when Paul interrupted, the shouting match ensued. "Let me finish!" Fauci said, when Paul tried to interject. "Sen. Paul, you do not know what you're talking about, quite frankly. And I want to say that officially, you do not know what you're talking about." <Note: and that is an classic example of diversion, gaslighting, and academic bullying.> Continuing their ongoing feud, the two argued over the definition of gain-of-function. NIH Director Francis Collins, in a statement earlier this year, warning of misinformation, said, "neither NIH nor NIAID have ever approved any grant that would have supported 'gain-of-function' research on coronaviruses that would have increased their transmissibility or lethality for humans." <Note: It is now clear that this was another lie> But Paul would not be swayed. "You're dancing around this because you're trying to obscure responsibility for four million people dying around them from a pandemic," Paul said.

Per the FOIA-based article posted below-

In the very early hours of February 1, 2020, Fauci dispatched his aide Hugh Auchincloss to investigate whether his institute had funded the gain-of-function collaboration. It had.

Fauci knowingly lied to Rand Paul under sworn testimony. If Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro are to be held in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify against their former boss Trump, what should be done with a senior Federal Employee who knowing lies during testimony under oath to a US Senator?

Recently, the public rights advocacy group “US Right to Know” published a summary of relevant freedom of information findings which it has obtained, which further document Fauci and Collins’ falsehoods. That summary article is republished below with permission from the organization, under Creative Commons 4.0 licensing terms.

US Right to Know is focused on “Pursuing truth and transparency for public health”, a mission which we share here at the Malone Institute. Like the Malone Institute, “US Right to Know” is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit investigative public health group working globally to expose corporate wrongdoing and government failures that threaten our health, environment and food system. The organization seeks to promote transparency for public health. All contributions are tax deductible.

If you wish to support the work of “US Right to Know”, their donations page can be found here.

Posted: January 6, 2024 by Emily Kopp

Scientists at the center of the “lab leak” controversy visited Anthony Fauci’s institute at the National Institutes of Health in 2017 to discuss their research — just months before NIH lifted a pause on high-risk virology, and two years before a novel coronavirus emerged near their lab in Wuhan.

Wuhan Institute of Virology Senior Scientist Shi Zhengli passed a security screening to visit National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases staffers in June 2017, where she gave a presentation about novel coronaviruses, emails obtained by U.S. Right to Know show.

Shi is known internationally as the “Bat Lady” for her work with bats and their coronaviruses. Though ostensibly a civilian lab, the Wuhan Institute of Virology has conducted research projects “for defensive and biosecurity needs of the military” since at least 2017, according to U.S. intelligence.

EcoHealth Alliance, a U.S. research organization, partnered closely with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, subcontracting NIAID funding to Shi’s lab, and arranged the meeting.

“Zhengli and I will do a double act,” EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak said of their June 2017 meeting with NIAID’s Division of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Respiratory Diseases.

Fauci himself met with Daszak four months later, in October 2017. The subject of the meeting may have been an outbreak of an animal coronavirus called Swine Acute Diarrheal Syndrome.

By December 2017, NIH had resumed funding for gain-of-function research that generates new viruses in the lab following a three year pause and debate about the possibility that such research could cause a pandemic.

Daszak arranged the meetings at NIH with the program officer overseeing his research there, Erik Stemmy, who managed coronavirus research at NIAID’s Division of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases.

U.S. Right to Know obtained the emails in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the NIH.

Together with other emails obtained through FOIA, the email demonstrates the awareness of Fauci and his top aides of the novel coronavirus research underway at the pandemic’s epicenter.

Fauci did not mention this 2017 meeting with Daszak in a 2022 sworn deposition with the attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana.

“I don’t even remember meeting him, but I do know that someone showed me a picture at a meeting where somebody said, here, take a picture with him,” Fauci said of Daszak. “But that is not unusual, when you go to a scientific meeting, you run into hundreds of people. And I believe that this Dr. Daszak is one of the people that I almost — well, I did run into him because I believe I’ve seen a photograph of he and I together at a meeting.”

NIAID did not respond to questions.

The revelation comes just days before Fauci will give sworn testimony to congressional investigators. Fauci is slated to testify in a closed door transcribed interview on January 8-9.

Shi’s visit

“Our Chinese Co-investigator, Zhengli Shi from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, will be visiting the US in June to give a talk at a conference here. I’d really like to come and visit you and your colleagues at NIH with her while she’s here,” Daszak wrote on April 24, 2017.

Shi’s security screening to visit the NIAID in was not included in the documents provided to U.S. Right to Know, and it’s not clear what it entailed.

A May 24, 2017, email shows Daszak seeking a security clearance for Shi as well as Peng Zhou, an associate professor at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, ahead of a June visit to the U.S.

The title of a joint talk by Daszak and Shi was billed as “SARS, MERS and the risk of novel viral emergence from bats,” the email shows.

A June 16, 2017, email shows an EcoHealth Alliance staffer sharing security screening information with Stemmy.

A June 29, 2017, email from Daszak suggests that Chinese collaborators on the project were present at the NIAID.

“Thanks for hosting us as NIAD [sic] today … nice to have a chance to introduce our collaborators to you personally,” Daszak said.

It’s not clear whether ties between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Chinese military factored into Shi’s security screening.

Highly redacted State Department cables obtained by U.S. Right to Know last year show that the U.S. possesses “cyber evidence” of military “shadow labs” at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

A 2021 State Department fact sheet stated that “despite the WIV presenting itself as a civilian institution,” it has conducted classified research on behalf of the Chinese military “since at least 2017.”

PLA researchers conducted virological research at the Wuhan lab, and the lab’s civilian scientists have worked alongside scientists associated with the PLA, according to a declassified assessment released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence last year.

Biosecurity concerns

The emails raise yet more questions about the rigor of U.S. regulations on virology experiments that may generate new pandemic viruses, including how and why high-risk research was outsourced to a rival nation.

The year before, in 2016, Stemmy and Daszak carved out an exemption to a pause on gain-of-function research, allowing EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology to move forward with research that generated new SARS-related coronaviruses with enhanced transmissibility and virulence, according to reporting by The Intercept.

EcoHeath would run afoul of even these ad hoc rules with gain-of-function experiments that enhanced the transmissibility and virulence of SARS-related coronaviruses, including a tweak that increased the viral load of a virus by up to 10,000 times, NIH acknowledged in 2021.

Last month, U.S. Right to Know revealed that Daszak misled the Pentagon about planned research to generate new coronaviruses with furin cleavage sites, a genetic motif shown to make viruses more transmissible. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is the only sarbecovirus with a furin cleavage site.

A formal research proposal submitted by Daszak and Shi in 2018 stated that this research would occur in the U.S. in a biosafety level three lab, a relatively rigorous level. But private drafts indicated this language was designed to placate grantmakers at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and that key tests would in fact occur in Wuhan at a biosafety level two lab, an inadequate biosafety level, apparently to save on costs.

What Fauci knew

Fauci has dismissed the relevance of this research to the worst pandemic in a century. He falsely claimed in Senate testimony in 2021 that NIAID did not fund gain-of-function research in Wuhan.

In an interview last year with Australian media, Fauci downplayed the significance of NIAID’s funding to EcoHealth and its collaborators in Wuhan.

But emails obtained through FOIA show that Fauci was alerted by January 27, 2020, that his institute had funded “among the biggest players in coronavirus work,” namely EcoHealth Alliance and its collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Fauci had been alerted by February 1, 2020, that this research included gain-of-function experiments.

In the very early hours of February 1, 2020, Fauci dispatched his aide Hugh Auchincloss to investigate whether his institute had funded the gain-of-function collaboration. It had.

Hana Mensendiek contributed reporting.

Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) announced that Dr. Anthony Fauci will appear before the 118th Congress for the first time for a two-day, transcribed interview on January 8, 2024 and January 9, 2024. Additionally, Dr. Fauci has agreed to testify in front of the Select Subcommittee at a public hearing later next year. The full terms of his testimony are detailed below: A transcribed interview to occur on January 8 and 9, 2024;

Seven hours of testimony, excluding breaks, per day;

Attendance by two personal and two government counsel; and

A public hearing at a date to be named later.

“Dr. Fauci was the face of America’s public health response during the COVID-19 pandemic, and his testimony will serve as a crucial component of the Select Subcommittee’s investigations into the origin of COVID-19, coercive mandates, gain-of-function type research, scientific censorship, and more. It is time for Dr. Fauci to confront the facts and address the numerous controversies that have arisen during and after the pandemic. Americans deserve trusted public health leaders who prioritize the well-being of our people over any personal or political goals. Thankfully, retirement from public service does not shield one from Congressional oversight nor accountability to the American people. During Dr. Fauci’s upcoming testimonies, honesty is non-negotiable.” Representative Brad Wenstrup, Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman

