Glad that so many of you appreciated Part 1 of this sordid tale, told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.

Immediately after I posted Part 1, two friends dropped in from Northern Virginia and took Jill and I out for lunch at the lovely local Barboursville vineyards Palladio Restaurant. And to think that people wonder why Jill and I live in Virginia. Don’t tell anyone, but living here where Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and James Barbour decided to build their farms beats the hell out of California in so many ways. Not the least of which is that we have all the water we can use on our farm. Please put that observation in the vault, as Madison county VA, USA really does not want more residents. That would require that they build another school, and that would require more property taxes.

Enough local flavor for now. To those who elected WEF young leader training/indoctrination program graduate Gavin Newsom as their governor, I hope you enjoy this photo of the Hebron Valley, looking towards the Shenandoah National Park. Now bugger off.

L et’s get going with Part 2.

Part 2, wherein we conduct a forensic autopsy on the Friday, January 27, 2023 - 08:00 pm official corporate PR drop entitled “Pfizer Responds to Research Claims”.

First off, I am indebted to one member of the “Who is Robert Malone” paid subscriber community for providing links to this STAT news article. That member is welcome to self-identify in the comments, but not my role to even slightly dox anyone, particularly a paid subscriber!

In any case, this Aug 30, 2021 article provides abundant relevant background, and I suggest is required reading for anyone seeking to make sense out of Pfizer’s mea culpa.

A quality autopsy requires clinical context.

Basically, much of what was disclosed yesterday in the Pfizer lawyers’ letter was already disclosed in the STAT news piece, but essentially no-one (or at least not me) was even aware that the piece existed. Suffice to say, as STAT is mostly an industry booster outlet, the spin can get a bit thick, and there is absolutely no sense of alarm, umbrage, or outrage in the publication. But when stripped down to the facts (and ignoring the servile, deferential and obsequious perspective of the author and her editors), much of what is covered in “Pfizer Responds to Research Claims” is already out there and cannot be denied or retracted.

Now, just in case you were wondering, these two (Drs. Phil Dormitzer and Kena Swanson, below) are the real deal, and are clearly key brains behind the Pfizer mRNA vax scientific research curtain. Serious virologist/vaccinologists. Not used to smiling much, based on these portraits. Despite the grim visage, I am sure that their mothers and their children love them.

However, that said, please keep in mind that “Cominarty” is really an in-licensed product developed by BioNTech, despite the otherwise breathless adulation of “journalist” Olivia Goldhill. Pfizer manufactures. The US Government seems glad to handle most of the marketing and distribution (and censorship, and psyops). So what they have actually contributed is a bit of a mystery to me. Just saying.

These two senior virologists are very different (in knowledge, skills, experience and abilities) from the unfortunate feckless Dr. Jordon Walker, whose personal comportment (“I am not a Scientist” being the most benign of the self-owns captured on video by Project Veritas) and maturity appears to basically be that of a young warm body with a pathologic sense of entitlement who checks key ESG boxes, and is allowed to sit in on meetings with the big dogs. Although I suspect he has seen the last of that job requirement, probably for his entire remaining professional life. I can easily imagine Drs. Dormitzer and Swanson privately grinding down personal tooth enamel whenever Dr. Walker chimed in with an insight during a Zoom meeting.

The irony of that being that the ESG obsession of Klaus Schwab (WEF) and puppetmaster Larry Fink (Blackrock) may have indirectly produced the straw that broke the back of a camel named Pfizer. Which apparently has achieved “Medium Risk ESG scores”. So they need to work on improving those, or risk the ire of Klaus and Larry. For some reason, they also are rated as having a “Significant Controversy Level” at level 3. I am completely baffled by that. As in why is the Controversy Level not rated as a category 5 “Severe”? Maybe Yahoo stocks has just not updated that score lately.

Now, where in the world might Pfizer be doing this research, one might ask. Well, we know of at least two sites thanks to STAT news.

STAT was granted a rare look inside Pfizer’s Pearl River research center, which has remained a place of frenetic activity for its 900 workers through the pandemic. The long, squat red brick buildings have operated as a laboratory for more than a century and played a role in past international emergencies, producing penicillin and typhus vaccines in World War II and the major oral polio vaccine in the ’60s. The site is now adapting to the current crisis, as unprecedented numbers of patient specimens crowd its loading bays. Inside the white, fluorescent-lit corridors, Pfizer built a high-security laboratory with enough safety protocols and air locks to create copies of the variants and contain SARS-2.

That would be Pearl River, New York, in case you were wondering.

“Our system is very different from a lot of other labs, and I think we’re the only one in the world doing it this way,” said Pei-Yong Shi, a molecular biology professor at the University of Texas Medical Branch who’s working closely with Pfizer to study the variants.

OK, so we have at least two sites identified. Worth looking into the UTMB bio for Professor Shi. Just saying.

Pre-pandemic, Pfizer’s Pearl River research center didn’t have a biosafety level 3 lab required to grow Covid-19 — with an air lock and scientists clothed in hooded white suits, gloves, impervious gowns, and using an air-purifying respirator. (Such a lab didn’t open until March 2021.) And so the spike protein is packed in ice and flown to Texas, where Shi inserts it into the existing SARS-2 virus to create the new variant.

Frankly, this does not inspire confidence.

Back on point, let’s dive in with scalpel, saw and tongs, crack open the chest, and dissect the text of this cadaver.

First off, after an initial examination of the body, we notice a complete lack of denial of pretty much everything that this gentleman said. Including a lack of denial that he holds the position that Project Veritas asserted he holds. Sorry, chaos agents. You lose.

New York, N.Y., January 27, 2023 – Allegations have recently been made related to gain of function and directed evolution research at Pfizer and the company would like to set the record straight.

<Sitting on the edge of my seat for this one! Let’s go girls!>

In the ongoing development of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer has not conducted gain of function or directed evolution research.

<OK, fascinating. What do these words mean?>

Lets check in with the US Government for their definition:

Gain-of-function (GOF) studies, or research that improves the ability of a pathogen to cause disease, help define the fundamental nature of human-pathogen interactions, thereby enabling assessment of the pandemic potential of emerging infectious agents, informing public health and preparedness efforts, and furthering medical countermeasure development. Gain-of-function studies may entail biosafety and biosecurity risks; therefore, the risks and benefits of gain-of function research must be evaluated, both in the context of recent U.S. biosafety incidents and to keep pace with new technological developments, in order to determine which types of studies should go forward and under what conditions. Department of Health and Human Services Framework for Guiding Funding Decisions about Proposed Research Involving Enhanced Potential Pandemic Pathogens

Well, that seems like a pretty broad definition. What about Directed Evolution?

Here is an example of directed evolution with comparison to natural evolution. The inner cycle indicates the 3 stages of the directed evolution cycle with the natural process being mimicked in brackets. The outer circle demonstrates steps in a typical experiment. The red symbols indicate functional variants, the pale symbols indicate variants with reduced function. Source: Wikipedia, encyclopedia of the approved narrative.

Looks to me like “Directed Evolution” is a technology which may be employed when performing Gain of Function Research. Do you agree? If we are to create a Venn diagram, Directed Evolution is an overlapping subset of Gain of Function. That would be new math, by the way. In case you were wondering. Maybe neither Dr. Walker nor the geniuses at PfizerMediaRelations@pfizer.com had to take training in that sort of logic beginning in the third grade. Yeah, thats the ticket.

Returning to our forensic autopsy…

Working with collaborators, we have conducted research where the original SARS-CoV-2 virus has been used to express the spike protein from new variants of concern. This work is undertaken once a new variant of concern has been identified by public health authorities. This research provides a way for us to rapidly assess the ability of an existing vaccine to induce antibodies that neutralize a newly identified variant of concern. We then make this data available through peer reviewed scientific journals and use it as one of the steps to determine whether a vaccine update is required.

I think we can now identify the cause of death.

“Working with collaborators, …” <that sounds like a euphemism for subcontractors or academics or both. Who might those be?>

Turning to the STAT news article cited above, once again-

“Our system is very different from a lot of other labs, and I think we’re the only one in the world doing it this way,” said Pei-Yong Shi, a molecular biology professor at the University of Texas Medical Branch who’s working closely with Pfizer to study the variants.

<it is reasonable to infer that these collaborators would include Professor Dr. Pei-Yong Shi of UTMB>

“… we have conducted research where the original SARS-CoV-2 virus has been used to express the spike protein from new variants of concern.”

<This is pretty much precisely the type of “Gain of Function Research” which was being done at Boston University. What are they actually talking about in this Pfizer letter? Lets turn back to STAT news>

Most other research centers insert the spike protein into a different, non-pathogenic virus, creating what’s called a pseudovirus, which requires a lower lab security level, but is also less accurate. And so Pfizer’s scientists use another method: The company has samples of the virus from the first Covid-19 case in the U.S., back in January 2020. To create a new variant, its scientists insert the new spike protein into the old SARS-2 virus.

<Roger that. Quod erat demonstrandum. Precisely what was being done at Boston University. Pfizer lied. They have been doing gain of function research. That is the autopsy-confirmed diagnosis.>

<Moving on….>

In addition, to meet U.S. and global regulatory requirements for our oral treatment, PAXLOVID™, Pfizer undertakes in vitro work (e.g., in a laboratory culture dish) to identify potential resistance mutations to nirmatrelvir, one of PAXLOVID’s two components.

<woopsie. What happened here? We just shifted gears from vaccines to discussing the drug Paxlovid. And we have an unforced error, in which PfizerMediaRelations@pfizer.com and Pfizer legal appear to have fessed up to yet more gain of function research!>

With a naturally evolving virus, it is important to routinely assess the activity of an antiviral. Most of this work is conducted using computer simulations or mutations of the main protease–a non-infectious part of the virus. In a limited number of cases when a full virus does not contain any known gain of function mutations, such virus may be engineered to enable the assessment of antiviral activity in cells. In addition, in vitro resistance selection experiments are undertaken in cells incubated with SARS-CoV-2 and nirmatrelvir in our secure Biosafety level 3 (BSL3) laboratory to assess whether the main protease can mutate to yield resistant strains of the virus. It is important to note that these studies are required by U.S. and global regulators for all antiviral products and are carried out by many companies and academic institutions in the U.S. and around the world.

<applying the secret decoder ring, that translates to read “hell yes we do gain of function research for our drug development and testing, but the govies made us do it”>

Fact-based information rooted in sound science is vitally important to overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and Pfizer remains committed to transparency and helping alleviate the devastating burden of this disease.

<Yeah, thats the ticket. If this is Pfizer’s idea of transparency, then I would hate to see what they think that lack of transparency would look like.>

I rest my case, your honor. Guilty as charged.

<Then, in an act of pure marketing genius, PfizerMediaRelations@pfizer.com kindly provides confirmation that the vaccines sold to your government using your tax dollars (or borrowed Federal Reserve printed Fiat Currency, to be more precise) and distributed in the USA by your government are under Emergency Use Authorization. And they are associated with a shitload of adverse events. But do you notice any known and well documented AE that are missing?>

U.S. INDICATION & AUTHORIZED USE



Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent (Original and Omicron BA.4/BA.5)



AUTHORIZED USE



Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent (Original and Omicron BA.4/BA.5) is FDA authorized under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for use in individuals 5 years of age and older as a single booster dose administered at least 2 months after either:



• completion of primary vaccination with any authorized or approved monovalent* COVID-19 vaccine; or

• receipt of the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent* COVID-19 vaccine



*Monovalent refers to any authorized and approved COVID-19 vaccine that contains or encodes the spike protein of only the Original SARS-CoV-2 virus.



COMIRNATY® (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA)



INDICATION

COMIRNATY® (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) is an FDA-approved …

<note the sleight of hand? EUA authorized is conflated as FDA-approved, but this is not the case>

Pfizer Contact:

Media Relations

PfizerMediaRelations@pfizer.com

