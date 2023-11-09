

My interview with Senator Bob Hall from Texas below:

Texas Senator Bob Hall and I spoke at length this week about the new bill, TX SB7 passed in Texas outlawing COVID-19 mRNA jab mandates for employees, health care workers and students and his significant role in writing and passing that legislation. This bill has some teeth in it, as it also includes a $49,000 fine for each offense. We also spoke on as his thoughts on what has happened to the United States over the last decades, his heroic past, how he became involved in politics and the tea party. I hope you enjoy listening to him as much as I enjoyed talking to him. Personally, I can listen to this octogenarian and patriot speak all day.

I would love to see the text of this bill shared with other state legislatures or state Attorney Generals as a template for moving forward to stop the dangerous precedent of mandating medical procedures on a populace. So, anyone who has an interest, please share this video, the transcript as well as the link to the bill (basically this Substack) with your state Congresspeople and Attorney Generals.

Transcript of the Interview:

Dr. Robert Malone: So Senator Hall, thank you so much for taking the time to speak with me. I want to personally congratulate you on your leadership and thank you for your leadership on behalf of the entire community that I'm part of, and really all of United States and the world, for your leadership and really breaking through all of the challenging obstacles that have been in your way to helping enable legislation in the state of Texas to stop these mandates that have been placed on your children, your college students, your adults, your workers, your healthcare workers. And my understanding is that you've really played a central role in enabling this, and I'm hoping that today you can share with all of us what has been required to get to this point, what the legislation consists of, and where does it all go from here?

Sen. Bob Hall: Well, Robert, thank you for having me on. I appreciate the kind words. But I've got to tell you this is... I could never have done this without folks like you and Dr. McCullough and Dr. Finn and Urso and Simone and just two dozen others, at least, that had the courage to stand up. All I do is... Me, I get beat up out there no matter what I do, so I'm used to it. But you guys put your licenses on the line to stand firm in what you truly believed, as you saw, your profession. Your profession, which used to be at the pinnacle of confidence. I mean, when I was growing up, if the doctor said it, it carried more weight than if the pastor said it. I mean, there was just no questioning your doctor. They were just never wrong in the minds of the public, and the government has destroyed that.

But I was so appreciative when I didn't think things were sounding quite right, that I came across doctors like you and McCullough and Finn and others that were willing to come on and do Zoom calls with me and talk about what in the world is going on here with this COVID thing. Nothing seemed to make sense from what I was hearing from the local medical folks, and you guys shed light on it. I mean, as you told the stories in the first few times we're talking about, "Well, I've seen 50 patients and I've got 50 patients cured." That number now is, for some people, over 5,000 to 10,000 patients that they've seen doing what hospitals should have done. And it is just such a crime of the number of people that have died because of hospital policy, not because of the COVID. And so that's what got me...

You see, and government's supposed to be protecting individual rights, and there is no more precious right than life itself. And when government fails to do that job, and matter of fact takes on the role of executioner with the experimental drugs, we have lost our way as a government. And when I was on the floor this last time, both times actually, and committee, I pointed out that there is no difference between what the medical community did with the experimental drugs and what Germany did in the 1940s with their medical experiments on people. And that just has to stop. And so yes, with y'all's help of giving me just enough understanding... I'm not a doctor, I'm an engineer, but you guys gave me enough of an understanding that I could fight this issue, and I have done that since March of 2020 in various ways.

Two sessions before this that we tried to get bills passed for protection and ran into an incredible roadblocks, incredible pressure from the lobbyists for the hospitals, and TMA, and our own Texas Medical Board, which is an embarrassment to Texas. Our Texas Medical Board is nothing better than an absolute complete embarrassment, as is our Health and Human Services for their kowtowing to Washington and failure to stand up and say, "Let's get out from between the doctor and the patient and let doctors..." If they had just let doctors treat patients the way doctors wanted to treat them, you'd have had some doctors not doing it right, some doing it half right, and others doing it completely right. But we'd sure be a whole lot better off than what we were with trying to force doctors to give treatments that were absolutely wrong.

And so that's what kept me in the fight, got me in it. The amount of pressure we got from the medical community was tremendous. They did not want to turn loose of mandatory vaccinations. They're in love with them across the board. And so it was a fight. They ended up, even in this last bill, which like previous session, we did manage to get a mandate that says, "If you're doing work with the state government, then you cannot mandate the experimental vaccine." And so we got a fairly large number of people covered that way, because there are a lot of people that take government money that applied to.

Well, that wasn't enough, but we got what we could then. And so we came back and Mayes Middleton took the lead on the bill. I was a joint author with him. Mayes is from down in the southern part of Texas, and a very good senator. He and I worked very closely together. And if you watch the hearings on the floor, you'll see he and I have some exchanges out there to solidify the intent of the bill. Because it was difficult to get a bill worded that we could get everybody to accept. And the last holdouts were the medical community wanting medical students to be an exemption from it. They fought really hard. For the life of me, I cannot figure out why, but they just wanted to hang on to something. And they did hang on to... They could do alternative. If someone in the hospital or the medical community did not want to get the shot, then they could require reasonable alternatives like PPE.

But for the life of me, I just can't imagine having a doctor work on me that is dumb enough to think that PPE has any effect on something like the coronavirus. I would question their competence and capability to do the right thing in all areas. Because it's such a no-brainer that, as was described recently in one of our events, a week ago Sunday, that we had in Tyler, almost 500 people showed up to hear about a dozen of our doctors, your compatriots that you have worked with, and listen to what they had to say. And one of them used the example [inaudible 00:07:34], "The mask is about trying to keep mosquitoes out of your backyard with a chain link fence."And that's about right. I've used something similar to that a number of times.

But they did. They fought for it. We finally got it around to where we did include the students. And on the floor, both Senator Lois Kolkhorst from Brenham, who is as a Chair of Health and Human Services, and she has been right there with me fighting this thing all along. We're kind of a team in that she's the good cop, I'm the bad cop, or she's the good senator, I'm the bad senator, because I don't pull any punches and she's much smoother than I am and much more political. And so she does it in a nice way and I just take out the sledgehammer and go after it.

But if you go back and watch the committee hearing, I took on both the Hospital Association and TMA that was there, that just would not answer any of the questions. Simple question. I said, "Okay, if you're going to mandate this thing, are you going to be willing to accept the responsibility for any adverse reaction?" And I probably asked the question four times and they just would not... They'd wander off into talking about something and would not address the answer to that. Because we know what their answer is. They don't want that. I mean, my gosh.

I mean, the only product in America that is so dangerous, that has such high risk to it, that the government has to give immunity to the manufacturer and to the administrator of it because we have so much damage done to people. And that was happening with vaccines before we even got to the COVID. And then with the COVID vaccine, it went through the roof with people that adverse effects. And we're still seeing people die, as you well know, and we're going to see people die and we're going to continue to see people have some very serious problems.

But wrestling to the ground the medical community, and then the other big hurdle we had to overcome with my Republican friends was the issue of telling businesses what to do. And that was their argument. "We just don't tell businesses what to do." And I looked at them and I said, "You've got to be kidding me." I said, "90% of the bills we pass here is telling a business what to do." We tell them when they can open, when they have to close, how they sell their product. We even tell them what shape their toilet seat needs to be in the bathroom with OSHA. We tell them everything about their business. But they tried to hunker down behind that, "Well, you know..." And then they wanted to get into, "Well, if you have somebody's that's compromised, it's a small business, they should be able to decide who can work for them or not." And I said, "You know, there's not a paragraph in the Constitution that talks about the rights of businesses." A business is an entity that is not human and it has no rights from the Constitution.

The number one right, are individuals, individual rights. That's what our whole government is shaped around, is protecting individual rights. And so that I kept arguing, arguing, and then finally got the last holdout. We just barely passed the bill in the Senate. It went over to the House. They tweaked it a little bit, which allowed... Going out of the Senate, it really didn't cover the medical students they way we wanted it to, and the fine was only $10,000. And so the House upped it to $50,000 if a company violates it, each incidence of violation, and they worded it so that when it came back, I can stand up on the floor and confirm with the author that the bill now covered everybody. And when I was done, a few minutes later, Senator Kolkhorst got up and asked a similar question, but she specifically pointed out the medical students and medical personnel were covered by this. And so we have a bill, as soon as the Governor signs it, that actually-

You have a bill, as soon as the governor signs it that actually prohibit. And that's COVID-19 only, I mean, it doesn't cover the next generation. And I really wasn't going to support the bill with that because as you and I both know, COVID is, if this is one of those things, we're shutting the barn door and most of the horses are out of it.

Dr. Robert Malone: Yep.

Sen. Bob Hall: But it does set a precedent. And so as I told some of my colleagues about it, I said, "We need to learn from the Democrats. And because they're very successful in some things and that they're successful in getting what they want because of the approach they take. The difference between the Democrats and Republicans. Republicans have a cow there that they want to eat and they'll try to eat the thing in one big bite and they'll be still there trying to figure out how to swallow that cow in one big bite. While the Democrats took their cow and they just ate it a bite at a time and their cow's gone. I mean, it's done." We need to learn that.

So this was the nose under the tent. We got past telling businesses what to do. We got past making this a mandate for everybody on an experimental drug. And so when the next one comes out, if it's experimental, we'll be going after the same thing. And if it's not, we'll be going after it because the guarantee there will not have been, just like we were with the COVID-19 vaccine, there was insufficient testing, insufficient monitoring. And if people in government and business had been doing the responsible thing, they would've said, "This vaccine is not ready for prime time. The risks outweigh the benefits 10 to one." At least that much and would've never brought it out.

But unfortunately, greed is in our government and greed is in pharmaceutical companies. And I could talk to you all day about what I know, and I know you know a ton more than I do, about how truly evil the pharmaceutical companies have become in the way they're focused on profit. Just like the hospitals that took people in that were getting a bonus for their patients. The longer they kept a person with COVID on their chart, the longer they kept them there, the more money they made. And the best thing to do is keep them there until they die. And that's as long as they could keep them there.

And now we're learning that the overwhelming majority of those ended up in the hospital, didn't even have the COVID. They probably had influenza A or influenza B, but the tests that you and many others were saying, that ain't the right test. The PCR test, it is not designed to do that. And it was making it look like they had COVID and that was just a cash cow for the hospitals. So our hospitals actually killed more people than did the COVID in my opinion.

But our big fight to get it passed was a medical community and the business community and the business of not telling businesses what to do, but we got over that hurdle out there. And so...

Dr. Robert Malone: What about the universities? The universities have been a big roadblock all across the country.

Sen. Bob Hall: No, no. They take state money, they take government money. And the students, there's a statement in there about contracting. And that's why I specifically asked the question because those students contract with the university for their classes. And so no university can require this.

Dr. Robert Malone: So one of the things, I just come back from a rally and working with some attorneys in the state of California because there's the L.A. Unified School District and one of the charter schools there is still mandating vaccines for high school students, as you know, particularly the young men are at particular risk for the myocarditis.

Sen. Bob Hall: Right.

Dr. Robert Malone: And one of the things that I was asked to do for that was to provide an expert witness about whether or not there are viable options that would provide better protection. Because the whole logic of this is ostensibly that people by taking the vaccine are going to avoid infecting other people in the school or in the hospitals, et cetera, including patients. But the data are that these products are very poor at preventing infection and spread of the virus.

And one of the things I was able to pull out of the literature, this is from NIH and I used only government sources, is that the NIH had published back in late 2021, that testing three times a week gave 98% detection of the presence of an infection. Whereas the vaccine's prevention was at best 60% effective and in many cases 0% effective against strains like Delta. And now we have this new HV.1 strain that is completely resistant to the new boosters.

So the whole underlying logic that these products could prevent infection or replication and spread of these viruses is false. It's false based on the government's own data. So I agree with you. The whole thing has been perplexing. Why are they so dug in on the need for this? And it's hard to come up with any other explanation other than money.

Sen. Bob Hall: Oh, absolutely. I think there's no question about it. I mean, if you look at what I've read of people who criticizing the pharmaceutical companies, they are even... Their practice of coming out with a new drug to replace an old drug that is less effective than the one it's replacing, but it costs 10 times more. And we're getting a lot of very expensive drugs that are less effective. And so it's like their obsession with profit making has caused them to lose all sight of what they're there for. And I say that, I'm a capitalist, I'm a free markets person, but there is an element of responsibility.

Dr. Robert Malone: You're a hard rock conservative. You're more than just Republican. Your bedrock belief in free markets and conservative principles is unassailable. But the people that are watching this, I've had the pleasure of being in your office and seeing the things that you have framed there about your prior service to your country and your long history of public service within the Texas legislature. But most people that are going to be listening to this don't know you like I know you. You're a remarkable individual and I appreciate your modesty in this. You're being very generous in giving everybody else credit.

But I know, because I've sat there, in testimony and witnessing what goes on in the Senate, that you have been a clear voice speaking out in seeking to protect the rights of individuals, standing on the Constitution, standing up for core principles of freedom and integrity. And you, my friend, have had the courage to speak clearly and consistently in a world in which we're just surrounded by folks that often find it more convenient to not tell straight truths.

Can you tell the people that are listening a little bit about your background so they know more about who you are? Cause I think you're a full on COVID hero and a hero in so many other ways too. And I think people ought to know more about you.

Sen. Bob Hall: Well, Robert, I really appreciate your kind words and statements. Honestly, the bottom line is I'm just doing what I feel God has led me to do. And it's not something, I never planned to be in government office. Matter of fact, all the way up through selling our business and retiring, I really didn't even know states had state governments. I mean, I knew they had them, but I didn't know that they functioned them. But as I look back here a while back, as I look back over things that had happened in my life, I realized that God had a plan because he kept messing with my life. Every time I thought I had something I wanted to go do, he came up with another direction for me.

I mean, he started messing with me right in high school because I thought I was going to be a hot shot college football player and played quarterback, was captain of the team for basketball and football until I got a back injury. That ended all of that right there. And so that never happened. It was not serious enough that it lasted forever, but it caused a hiccup in my plan.

And so I went, ended up visiting my best friend in high school. He was a year ahead of me. Got a football scholarship at the Citadel in South Carolina. And I went up to visit him one weekend. And I was so impressed with the school. I thought, well, maybe this is the place I need to go for a year to get myself grounded. Because most of my friends that graduated a year ahead of me went to the University of Florida, Florida State, and they were home by Thanksgiving or Christmas having flunked out of school for drinking too much. So I thought, well, this military school might help me. And so we did. My parents, my father was a disabled veteran and he thought it was a good idea. So we did.

And the day I got there, the first thing that I did once I signed in was go to a class on the honor code. You don't lie, you don't cheat, you don't steal, and you don't tolerate those who do. And you live by that here for the next four years or you're going to be going home. And so I said, "Well, I'm going to stay here. I'm going to get this over with."

And then near the end of the first year, I realized that what the other thing I had really learned with what we went through as freshmen is you just don't quit. You never, never quit. You may get beat, but you'd never, never quit. And so that made me realize I can't leave at the end of my freshman year, I got to stay here and graduate, or I would be a quitter. And so I did. Set my sights on being, once again an Air Force fighter pilot, and I wanted to fly something fierce.

So I worked real hard. I stayed the top cadet in my company all the way up to the senior year. And then I was a top air force cadet in the school, battalion commander and several other things. I was double E major electrical engineering, but the last physical, physical I had to take just before graduation, I couldn't pass with my eyes. I had 20/25 vision, and they said, nope, you're not good enough for this man's air force. And so again, God just messed with me. Took me off to California to work on the Minuteman Missile Program as an engineer, because I was going to be a career air force. But then I realized that if you didn't fly in those days, see, I graduated from Citadel in 1964. And so in the Air Force, if you weren't a pilot, your chances of making general officer were pretty slim. And so I got out and went into industry for a while. I thought that was where I should work. I couldn't stand working for a major corporation, so I ended up with my own businesses and pick up a number of them for years. And then when we retired, my wife, Kay, had worked with me in my engineering consulting business, but grandkids had come along.

She was a native Texan, and she gave me a note one day and said, this is where I'm going to be in Texas, Rockwall, Texas if you care to join me. She felt the grandkids need to have grandparents. And I agreed with her. So we came here. It was right at the time the tea party was starting. And the deal I cut with her is that I'm going to have to move to Texas, because we were living in Destin, Florida at the beach in Destin, Florida, and I was a Florida boy, and I wasn't going to give that beach up. I wanted something. So she agreed that we could live in a little air park, so I could have my airplane at the house where we lived. And that put me in Van Zandt County, which had a tea party meeting shortly after we started building our house there. And out of curiosity, I went to it and I heard things I'd never paid any attention to it all.

It's like God led me to that meeting and where a man was talking about a book called, The Five Thousand Year Leap, written by Cleon Skousen, where he talked about this group of 50 something old white men. Their average age was 44. Matter of fact, that researched republics over 5,000 years and picked the best parts of them, blended them with biblical principles and created probably one of the greatest documents ever written, our constitution. And just between that of saying, wow, what a country we have. And someone giving me a book written by Tom Brokaw called, The Greatest Generation, where he was writing about my dad, my grandparents, my uncles, my neighbors that raised me in the community I lived in as the greatest generation. They lived through the Great Depression. They took on two mightiest armies in the world with no clue how to get out of the thing once they got into it, but they held it together and American people turned too. Women came out of the home and went into the factory and started building planes and tanks and bombs.

And when it was all over with, we'd won, but we didn't conquer anybody. First time in the history of the world, battles of that size, and we did not conquer either one of our enemies. What we did was we calmed them down, and we exported American Liberty to both of them, the men and women came home, put up their weapons, picked up their plows, their briefcases, climbed on the tractors, whatever they did. Went to work. We had God in our school, God in our government, God in our courts, God in our homes, and then they turned it over to my generation. And I realized it was my generation that had really mucked things up. We took Bible outside of the school, we took prayer out of the schools, teen pregnancy went up, divorce rate went up, drug rate use went up, and we started spending money like drunken sailors at the government level. And I looked, I said, I'm about to be remembered in history as the first generation of Americans to leave the country worse than what I inherited.

So I got involved in the Tea Party. I mean, I just had this pull because Kay and I were going to do mission work in retirement, living there in Van Zandt County. We were just going to go do mission work, and Tea Party kind of supplanted that. I started working help getting other people elected, and after a couple of elections and realized that our state senator was the most liberal Republican senator in Texas, nobody realized it. I spent two years trying to get somebody to run against him, and nobody would do it. And so finally at the last minute after Key and I, we talked about it, we prayed about it. We said, for a time such as this, if not us, who? If not now, when?. So we decided to run.

And that was kind of a joke in itself, because we had no idea what to do. I got on Amazon and got me three books on how to run a campaign, because I didn't have a clue what I was doing. We got through it. I never had a campaign manager. I never had a consultant. All I had was good grassroots folks, who were willing to help put out signs and knock on doors. We raised about $16,000. My opponent spent over a half a million in it. But soon after getting started, I'll tell you the people that showed up that just at the right time to do whatever was needed. I mean, there were in the dozens of incidents that I couldn't talk about, but the one that really stood out was when my good friend from down in Dallas said, Bob, he says, you're a Christian.

You pray, you talk with God. He said, you just need to let God know what you need, and he will take care of you and get you through this. Well, Robert, the first time I tried to pray to God thinking, okay, here's what I need. This is what I got to do. I felt like he slapped me upside the head, and he said, you think you're going to tell me what you need? Honestly, that's it. I just stopped in the middle and I said, no, I'm not going to do that. I will make ready the horse for the battle. The outcome is going to be yours. I put it in your hands. You give us the money you think you need, you give us the people or whatever it is. I would just ask that you'd help me say the right thing at the right time.

But the two things I will ask you for, really, the one thing, two parts to it is if I don't win this thing, I don't want to be bitter. I don't want to be bitter like I see other people when they lose. And if I win, I don't want to be arrogant. This is not what defines me. It's my relationship with you that defines me. So that's what we did. We launched into it, raised about $16,000. As I said. And on the night that when we won, it was interesting because there were about 33,000 votes cast, and we won by exactly 300 votes, exactly 300 votes. My phone started ringing and text messages, and folks were saying, it's the Gideon win. It's the Gideon win. Because remember, Gideon showed up with over 30,000 men, and God says, if I let you fight with 30,000 men, you'll think you won this thing. So I'm going to give you 300 to show you I'm in charge.

And so that's what led me to the promises made, promises kept. The only promise I made the whole time I was campaigning was that I would go to God every day on my knees and ask for his wisdom, his courage and his strength to know and do his will, whatever it was, and that promise I've kept. And so the second time I ran, that was what people wanted to put on the signs. So promises made, promises kept. So I used that before Trump did, or before Abbott. They stole that from me. I mean, that was probably a longer answer than you wanted, but that's-

Dr. Robert Malone: No, it's beautiful. I thank you for sharing that. You had an election during Covid, as I recall.

Sen. Bob Hall: Yes.

Dr. Robert Malone: Yes. So that was a tough one, also, wasn't it? I remember visiting you in Texas when that election was still in play, and you weren't sure how it was going to come out.

Sen. Bob Hall: No. I had a house member that decided to run against me, and she picked up the same tactics that my previous opponent had in that they had incredible, it was all mudslinging, some of the gosh thoughtless things about what I was supposed to have done, none of which was true, but that didn't bother him at all. I mean, everything from being a wife beater to a tax cheat, and everything in between. And she just picked up the same thing that he had used. And what amazed me was I told people, I said, I think I only won this because people got sick and did not like his vicious attack and probably picked me up to 300 votes that I won by. And she turned around and did the same thing, but I'd beat her by several thousand votes in it.

Dr. Robert Malone: Well, that's consistent with the Senator Bob Hall that I've come to know and all of us love is a man of exceptional courage and fortitude and integrity that has stood with us, the physicians, and other healthcare providers all the way through this. And I am just full of joy in your success and that of your colleagues and fellow senators. As you know, I've done what I could to support you, but it's nothing compared to the fight that you've had to take on yourselves down there. And I also do what I can to support Jo Ladapo, and the state of Florida, in various ways. And it's been remarkable that we've had these two conservative states that have really led, not just the country, but the world in standing up to the tyranny that's been imposed on all of us over the last coming on four years now, and within the state of Texas, you have been a rock solid backbone.

And I want to celebrate that. That's one of my main goals here in having this podcast with you, is just to do what I can to help the world see this incredible individual and what he has done and his fortitude in standing up, communicating and working effectively with others, but all the way through being a voice of courage and reason. And all the way through, you have done your diligence. A lot of these politicians, they just split in and out of issues. And you have been on this, on this, on this, like you said, since 2020, you have been a man of all seasons focused on this topic area, focused on developing a comprehensive understanding of it and then taking action based on that despite all of the horrible things that have been thrown at you, as happened with many of us.

And when I speak to audiences these days, often it comes up, well, Robert, they've done all these horrible things to you. And what I always say is, I refuse to be a victim. I'm not going to do that. Yes, they do horrible things to all of us. They have no ethics, they have no boundaries in what they will do, and we all have to take on the role of being warriors or mentors or parents or whatever, but don't let them make you a victim. And with your courage and consistency and willingness to speak truth to power, I think you have given all of us an example to follow. And I just want thank you for that. And thank you for the honor of knowing you and having walked some of these roads together with you. I think your example is one that should shine really throughout the nation and throughout the world. You may feel like you're just a modest senator from this little tiny state of Texas, but I think you're a giant and I'm so grateful we've had this time. And just as I said, my heart is full of joy in hearing from my colleagues of your success in getting this through, and they tell me that they think that the governor is going to sign this landmark legislation now. Is that still your opinion?

Sen. Bob Hall: Well, he put it on the call and we can only pass what he tells us when a special session. And so it fit what he said to put on there. So if he doesn't, I'll be probably the most surprised person because we gave him what he asked for. And so I see no reason and I've heard no indication that he wouldn't sign it. And so we sign a die for this session tomorrow. And so he should be signing it pretty soon after that.

Dr. Robert Malone: Okay. Well, I hope that there is a hell of a big party with fireworks and everything else when that happens because it's been a long hard road. You have been on this and on it for now years in your leadership and that of some of those other key senators that you mentioned.

Sen. Bob Hall: But probably credit that is, I couldn't have done this without people. I mean, I appreciate when you came down and testified here when you've been down, have called you a couple of times about with questions I had, you and Lynn Finn and Richard Urso and Richard Bartlett and what's come out of the conversations with those folks that spread a lot of really good information. I couldn't have done this without the confirmation from you guys other than I just thought something was wrong, but I couldn't have said anything, even semi-intelligent about it without the help.

And then the conviction with which y'all talked about it, like we ain't guessing at this. We know. And in an environment in which not everything is cut and dried. As you well know, science does not have a bright line drawn around it. It's a very murky line in it. But the conviction with which you and the others were willing to step up and say, keep beating on me, but this is what we believe. We're not going to back down. And so I just felt an obligation to step up and do what I could in it. And I appreciate you guys with all the help you gave.

Dr. Robert Malone: Well, this is also a very Texas approach to things. DC always wants to come top down and mandate this and mandate that and tell us all how we should live our lives. And these more libertarian states, these more freedom loving states, like a more bottoms up approach. And this was the essential difference here is you had a few high profile scientists bureaucrats mandating what the entire United States should do. And as you know, that's not constitutional. It's the right to regulate the practice of medicine vests with the states, not with the federal government.

The federal government uses its various tricks through deciding whether or not to give our tax dollars back or not. But it's the states that have the right to regulate the practice of medicine. And Texas in particular with McCullough and Urso and Lynn and so many others has led in this bottom up approach of physicians trying out things with their patients, trying to save their lives and identifying existing pharmaceuticals instead of this top down, oh, you have to use the patent medicine that turns out to be toxic. Or you have to take these medical products that they call vaccines that turned out to neither be safe nor effective.

And I think this is a very Texas story that we've seen play out in terms of your leadership and also the medical leadership of McCullough, Urso, and so many others that have... But remember, they have all nucleated around you. That's not a small thing. That is the sign of leadership when you see this clustering of people around. Just because you're a humble leader doesn't mean you're not a leader. And I appreciate your modesty, but I just want to acknowledge very explicitly to anybody listening that you have been a consistent, outspoken, courageous voice and I think have done an amazing service to your country, to the medical community, and particularly to your citizens within your district and throughout the state of Texas. And really, as I said throughout the world. I can tell you from all my travels and I'm about to go to Romania and Croatia and testify in their legislatures and they all look back to two states in the United States, Texas and Florida, for their leadership throughout this and their courage in standing up against the tyrannical forces that have been arrayed against us.

So I think this is entirely consistent with your entire history that you just shared with us of somebody that's committed to these bedrock principles of freedom and hard work and integrity, honesty, God, humility. I mean, you are the humble warrior that Christ teaches all of us that we should be. I think you live it and you embody it and I honor that. So are there enclosing Bob, are there other things? What about the future now? What happens next after the governor signs this, you just go drink a beer and hang out and fly your plane or what?

Sen. Bob Hall: No, no. We got work to. This session, their special session will end on Tuesday. We expect him to call us back on Wednesday for another 30 day session to address school choice.

Dr. Robert Malone: Oh, good. So, continuing this theme of liberty and protecting students and responding to these new initiatives that are coming down from the governor, it takes a lot of time and effort and commitment to carry on like this. You're not a spring chicken, but you have this fortitude and drive that I think you won't find in a 20 something these days. So I just want to thank you for taking the time to speak and know that any opportunity I have to support you, my friend, all you got to do is pick up the phone and I will try to schedule the flight.

Sen. Bob Hall: Yeah. But I appreciate it and keep up to work and you let me know what I can do to help you.

Dr. Robert Malone: Yes sir. Okay, so look forward to our next chat.

Sen. Bob Hall: Absolutely. And thank you for the kind words.

