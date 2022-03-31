“The truth is like a lion. You don't have to defend it. Let it loose. It will defend itself.”

―Saint Augustine

I met Senator Ron Johnson in person for the first time in his Senate office conference room on Tuesday November 16, 2021. I was with a group of doctors including Ryan Cole, Richard Urso, Kirk A. Milhoan, Mollie James, Katarina Lindley, Heather Gessling, and Brian Tyson.

I didn’t quite know what to expect. I knew how the media was portraying him - as a polarizing figure ready to embrace just about any conspiracy theory. But his advocacy for early COVID treatment and the vaccine injured had prompted us to request a meeting to see if the doctors might have an ally in the US Senate.

He walked in and said, “Wow, I didn’t realize this was a meeting with all the COVID heroes!”

I took that as a sign he was well aware of what we all were fighting for. Since the early stages of the pandemic, he had been part of our e-mail chains comprised of renowned doctors, scientists, and medical researchers from around the globe. As a result, he had extensive knowledge and awareness of the issues related to the pandemic that we had all been dealing with.

This really shouldn’t have surprised me. After all, as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, he was the only member of Congress who had given members of our group the platform to share our truth during Senate hearings (as early as May, 2020!). Dr. Pierre Kory testified about his group of Critical Care specialists’ use of Corticosteroids at that May hearing.

Drs. McCullogh, Risch, and Fareed testified at his first hearing on early treatment in November, 2020. For their efforts, they were labeled the “Snake-oil Salesmen of the Senate” in a column written by Biden’s new COVID Czar, Dr. Ashish Jha, published by the New York Times. That slander did not deter him as he invited Dr. Kory back to testify in December, 2020 to speak regarding the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19 disease. Dr. Kory’s passionate opening statement at that hearing was eventually censored by YouTube after receiving more than 8 million views.

In June, 2021 Senator Johnson held an event in Milwaukee where 4 vaccine injured woman and a 12 year old vaccine injured girl and her mom were able to tell their stories. Instead of showing compassion and reporting their stories, most of the media in attendance used the opportunity to attack Senator Johnson. Multiple newspapers in Wisconsin published his picture on the front page above the fold with the headline: “So Fundamentally Dangerous.”

Once again, the media attacks did not deter Senator Johnson from searching for and exposing the truth. In November, 2021, he held another event in Washington, D.C. where medical experts offered their opinions and those suffering from vaccine injuries described what they were dealing with.

His most recent public event, held in Washington, D.C. on January 24, 2022, was titled “COVID-19, A Second Opinion.” The five hour long panel discussion included myself and many of the other doctors and medical experts that have been providing the public with information that federal health agencies and the mainstream media vilify and censor. The full five hour version can be viewed on Rumble, and a 38 minute highlight video is still available on YouTube. Collectively, they have been viewed over 3.7 million times.

I have detailed these public events to give you a sense of Senator Johnson’s contribution to the public’s growing awareness of the failed response to the pandemic. Senator Johnson’s intention was to serve out his second term and then leave office. Many of us, including myself, strongly and personally encouraged him to run again so he could continue his important work. I was really grateful that he decided to do so.

Those who have been following my efforts are fully aware of the media attacks, lies, and distortions directed against me and my colleagues. Senator Johnson gets even worse treatment by the media and those who have so miserably mismanaged the pandemic response because they fear he will expose them. But that’s exactly why it is so important to help him win re-election. The power of the media is extraordinary, so he will need an extraordinary amount of financial support to counter their falsehoods.

I generally do not do this, but I am personally asking all of you who value what I have been doing to support Senator Johnson by making a donation to his campaign. We need him if we are to succeed in getting to the bottom of all of this, and to hold people like Drs. Anthony Fauci (NIAID), Rochelle Walensky (CDC), Peter Marks (FDA/CBER) and Francis Collins (NIH) accountable for their actions.

