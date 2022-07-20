A BASIC PUBLIC HEALTH PRINCIPLE: A basic public health principle is, “The more society can function normally during a pandemic—the better the people will manage and survive.” This policy was turned on its head into, “The more society can be frightened, isolated, controlled, and suppressed—the safer it will be from the virus.” (Breggin, Peter Roger; Breggin, Ginger. COVID-19 and the Global Predators (pp. 12-13). Lake Edge Press. Kindle Edition).

Public health has failed in the COVID-19 pandemic. How and Why?

Our government did not verify the Wuhan/China scare tactics. We now know that huge numbers of people in Wuhan were not dying in the streets and that the mass grave/cremation data was faked for reasons that we still don’t understand. That the data behind quarantine to control the spread of infectious disease for whole populations doesn’t exist. The US Government was intentionally subjected to a concerted propaganda attach from the CCP, and Deborah Birx and her cronies completely swallowed the CCP propaganda hook, line and sinker. Birx apparently continues to remain clueless that she was played! The public health response in this country did not have data showing lock-downs, masks, school closures and social distancing actually worked. The masks alone has caused decreases in speech development, IQ and social skills in our children. The masks, lock-downs, social distancing and masks have caused speech development issues, IQ and social skill delays - which may be permanent, in our children and have driven many teens and young adults to suicide. Deborah Birx re-wrote CDC guidelines on the above without CDC or White House approval (as discussed in her book, Silent Invasion). How was this allowed to happen? A Master’s in Public Health (MPH) is the training that most of these officials have. MPH are NOT trained in economics, politics, international relations. They are not accountable to anything other than lives lost FROM the disease that could be saved. This is critical. MPH graduates are trained in the “incidence and distribution of disease in a population, and uses such information to find the causes, modes of transmission, and methods for control of disease.” That is it. They do not understand medicine or disease or economics or international politics. Not part of their training. MPH graduates are often trained to treat pandemics as a “one size fits all” model and then they fall into the fallacy of most current battle: they are always fighting the last battle. For vaccines, the model of eradicating small pox is referred to as the gold standard. But small pox is a stable DNA virus. It is not a highly mutating RNA virus, that will evolve to evade single drug therapies and vaccines (two other examples of these types of RNA viruses are HIV and the common cold). Top management at the CDC and NIH again and again did not consider the pathology of the disease, treatments, overlaying political conditions, economics, child development, etc. For COVID-19, the CDC and FDA experts on topics outside of MPH issues were ignored. Experts who specialize in other disciplines that might impact global economic/development/wellness conditions were not utilized. The government has completely destroyed its reputation in clinical trials development and regulatory standards. The CDC has hidden data. The FDA did not follow their own regulations - even when there was no “emergency.” The Bayh-Dole Act has corrupted both NIH and the CDC. Federal officials should not be profiting from patents in the specialties for which they are hired. The patent revenue by Federal employees is corrupting the FDA, CDC and NIH employees. The Bayh-Dole Act must be amended to exclude federal employees from profit-sharing of publicly funded patents. The depth of the corruption is overwhelming. The government has colluded with private corporations and individuals, such as Bill Gates - who controls the infectious disease “narrative.” Corporate dollars now often control and guide government policies. This is also called fascism. They have used the CDC Foundation and the Foundation for the NIH to run faulty clinical trials and to funnel money to corporations. They have used flawed (“designed to fail”) studies to “prove” that drug treatments didn’t work for COVID. Therefore, public health officials and the FDA certified early on that a vaccine was the only option. By stating that there are no early treatment options and no multi-drug, multi-stage treatment options available, the Emergency Use Authorization could not have been signed. This is fraudulent. President Biden continues to sign the emergency powers act associated with COVID-19. This is fraudulent. Congress must act to limit his powers. CDC has spent a billion+ dollars to both promote the vaccines and to slander/libel critics. They used this money to silence what they perceived as their political critics and enemies. This is how “banana-republics” behave; the USA should do better. Public health officials, such as Tony Fauci, actively colluded with each other and foreign governments (the UK and probably France) to hide the origins of the virus. They actively tried to hide that the Gain-of-Function research that created the virus is the product of the USA - with or without active participation by China. The USG has plotted with the World Health Organization to remove sovereignty from our nation during a pandemic. This is treason. A true assessment of the adverse side effects, the damage done by vaccinating everyone with a leaky, high-risk vaccine, must conducted. When there have been crimes against humanity - there must be accountability.

There is only one thing our government wants to do right now, and that is sweep the whole stinking mess, that is rotting from the inside - under the rug. The only question is, will they get away with it?

Changing direction a bit, I wanted to give a quick review of Dr. Deborah Birx’s book, “Silent Invasion.” And yes, I am furious.

This book is not a “good look” for Dr. Birx. Her book provides a detailed analysis of what happened during the COVID-19 quarantines, as well as a detailed account of the decisions that she herself has been responsible for. In fact, she has unwittingly condemned her decisions and provided a detailed indictment her own behavior during the outbreak.

In her recent book, Dr. Birx has demonstrated that she has lots of blame to spread around. She blames Trump. She blames the CDC. She blames the media. She blames Scot Atlas. She blames everyone - but herself.

She does not blame Xi Jinping, who is the top leader in the Communist Party of China and the President of the People's Republic of China. She does not question his motives of bringing lockdowns to the western world. She never even mentions his name in her book, despite her praise for his develop of governmental policies to quarantine whole populations.

Michael Senger, writes about Birx’s book:

Virtually every page of Birx’s monstrosity of a book, Silent Invasion, reads like a how-to guide in subverting a democratic superpower from within, as could only be told through the personal account of someone who was on the front lines doing just that. Notably, though Birx’s memoir has earned relatively few reviews on Amazon, it’s earned rave reviews from Chinese state media, a feat not shared even by far-more-popular pro-lockdown books such as those by Michael Lewis and Lawrence Wright

Dr. Birx was the one who pushed social distancing, lock-downs (ergo: quarantines), the stopping of social gatherings, school closings and masks. She did this without ANY data of substance. She did this based on what she saw as successes in China. She never questioned that Chinese data. And that “Chinese data” was active CCP propaganda specifically designed to influence her decisions and behavior. It is hard to understand the significance of this. Whether or not she knew it, Dr. Birx functionally became an agent of weaponized CCP propaganda. Functionally, she became an intelligence asset. And her actions deeply damaged the health and economy of the United States. Read that again. Slowly. Let it sink in. And she is still unaware that what she took at face value was weaponized propaganda. In terms of evidence for failure to integrate the intelligence community into public health policy decision making, I am stunned by this reality. What the hell were they thinking!

Dr. Birx and Xi Jinping are almost single-handedly responsible for the COVID-19 global economic downturn.

By her own admission, it is Deborah Birx who convinced the world that they had to shut-down, that lock-downs (that is, quarantines) would work as well as all the other crazy policies of the past 2.5 years. Just look at the evidence in the USA. During the quarantines, there was almost 14% unemployment. Food lines were everywhere. Now, indictors like that U.S. foreclosures are up 39 percent from the previous quarter in 2022 Q1 and they are up 132 percent from a year ago. The economic damage our people and our country sustained due to these policies is enormous.

A large, Johns Hopkins study concluded:

"While this meta-analysis concludes that lockdowns have had little to no public health effects, they have imposed enormous economic and social costs where they have been adopted," the authors advise. "In consequence, lockdown policies are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument."

Dr. Birx has admitted her guilt for many sins, she just doesn’t recognize it yet. She has directly harmed our children and their future.

The masks alone has caused a. significant decrease in speech development, IQ and social skills in our children. The lock-downs, social distancing and masks have driven many teens and young adults to suicide. The school closures have been a huge failure - with so many horrible outcomes, that it is hard to begin to list them in a single paragraph (domestic violence, starvation of children, IQ and speech development issues, suicides, etc).

Read these paragraphs from the book and weep:

Government officials and citizens across Asia knew both the pervasive fear and the personal response that had worked before to mitigate the loss of life and the economic damage wrought by SARS and MERS. They wore masks. They decreased the frequency and size of social gatherings. Crucially, based on their recent experience, the entire citizenry and local doctors were ringing alarm bells loudly and early. Lives were on the line—lots of them. They knew what had worked before, and they would do it again.

No sooner had we convinced the Trump administration to implement our version of a two-week shutdown than I was trying to figure out how to extend it. Fifteen Days to Slow the Spread was a start, but I knew it would be just that. I didn’t have the numbers in front of me yet to make the case for extending it longer, but I had two weeks to get them. However hard it had been to get the fifteen-day shutdown approved, getting another one would be more difficult by many orders of magnitude.

Deborah Birx has bought into the public health school of pandemic control the idea that when a population can be “frightened, isolated, controlled, and suppressed—the safer it will be.” She developed her ideas that quarantining (locking up the US population over a period of months) from copying what the Chinese have done over the past two decades.

Many believe those Chinese policies are more about governmental control, than public health… Not only do these policies have no real science behind them, they have damaged our economy, our sovereignty, the health and well-being of our children, as well as adults and our nation. Unfortunately, this governmental over reach not only doesn’t work, it is a recipe that a totalitarian regime, even an inverted one, knows best. Is that really the road this country wants to take?

If you aren’t horrified yet, you haven’t been paying attention.

Finally, I wish to call attention to another book - a book that is worth your time.

Snake Oil: How Xi Jinping Shut Down the World

by Michael Senger

As I am still in the middle of reading this one, I am not going to do a full review at this time. Instead here is the Amazon Description:

In March 2020, liberal democracy ground to a sudden stop.



Like the Reichstag Fire of 1933, historians may never know how SARS-CoV-2 came about. For scientists, exploring its origins would be a rewarding endeavor if it weren’t precluded by an immovable force—the jackboot of Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party.



But while intelligence agencies spent months investigating the virus’s origins, the world employed an unprecedented response that proved far more devastating than the virus itself, leading to the greatest economic collapse since the Great Depression, widespread hunger, and the disappearance of countless lives and livelihoods. Across the world, governments implemented measures modeled on the mass quarantines imposed in China, commonly referred to as “lockdowns.”



It was the greatest geopolitical catastrophe since the Second World War, and the largest man-made famine since the Great Leap Forward. And it was all for nothing. Lockdowns had never been science. Rather, they’d sprung into global policy on the order of the CCP princeling who would become the most influential member of the Baby Boom generation; an aberration thrust upon the world through an unprecedented, international influence operation.



By corrupting global institutions, promoting forged data, publishing fraudulent science, and deploying propaganda on an unprecedented scale, the CCP under Xi Jinping transformed the snake oil of lockdowns into “science,” the greatest crime of the 21st century to date. This is the story of how he did it, and why.

From the book:

No other country could recreate China’s “success” against the virus. Having stampeded into lockdowns with no clear goal in mind, governments bumbled from one justification to another—“flattening the curve,” preventing a “second wave,” getting the outbreak “under control,” “waiting for a vaccine,” or even “eliminating COVID-19” entirely—importing an ever-darker swathe of illiberal mandates along the way, all in the supposed interest of “public health.” It was the greatest geopolitical catastrophe since the Second World War, and the largest man-made famine since the Great Leap Forward. And it was all for nothing. Lockdowns had never been about science. Rather, they’d sprung into global policy on the order of the CCP princeling who would become the most influential member of the Baby Boom generation; an aberration thrust upon the world through an unprecedented, international influence operation.

This book is highly referenced and a great read so far. I am sure it is one that I will be coming back to again and again.

Bottom line- what our country did, what Deborah Birx did, in manipulating and lying to President Trump and people in the White House has caused unimaginable damage to our country. Damage to our health, damage to our schools, damage to our economy, damage to our businesses, damage to the entire public health enterprise, deep psychological and political damage. And she did this as a functional intelligence and propaganda asset of the CCP - whether or not she was recruited and directly acting as a double agent is irrelevant. Functionally, she was operationally a CCP asset buried within the Trump administration under VP Pence oversight.

Those are very ugly words to write. And I take no pleasure in writing them. But based on her book, and the clear documentation that the CCP weaponized the very propaganda that she took as gospel truth - without taking time to obtain verification by the intelligence community (which subsequently verified that this was propaganda) - is clear and compelling evidence of a catastrophic intelligence failure. In terms of Executive Branch operations, I am stunned by this. I have to fall back on one of two explanations, both of which can be true at the same time. Gross incompetence and nefarious intent (what many would call evil). And personally, I think that there needs to be serious consideration of the possibility that, if there were others behind the scenes pushing her to uncritically accept CCP propaganda, that there may have been a double agent somewhere in the Executive branch during that period. By their actions and communications, we should be able to ferret them out, if the administrative state will even allow this to happen.

Bypassing standard protocols - the law, ignoring advice from those not a part of the insider “bubble” handling the COVIDcrises, using China - the CCP as a model for the United States is unconscionable. Dr. Scott Atlas is correct - there needs to be consequences.