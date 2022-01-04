And so the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth Division has ruled in the case of US Navy Seals vs Joseph R. Biden.

And then we have the ongoing government bureaucrat madness concerning our children.

In court cases all over this nation, mandates are getting struck down by the last firewall that protects our freedom from the grasp of totalitarian overreach. This doesn’t help the many millions who were vaccinated against their will in exchange for the government allowing them to earn money to live, support their families, or get an education. In the land of the free and home of the brave, the federal government has forced these souls to choose between allowing themselves to be injected with an unlicensed experimental medical product or literally lose their right to freedom and the pursuit of happiness.

Going forward, it appears that for now it will be the courts who eventually will protect both those who have held out as well as future generations from taking an experimental product against their will. All due to the madness of King Biden, his Consigliere Fauci, and the mass formation psychosis which has gripped the Democratic party.

But we all have to be mindful that our courts are representative of our elected officials. So, forgive a gentle nag. The mid-terms will be here soon, do your own research, and please consider voting for those who stand with us against the mandates.

Enough Already of the Covid State By Buzz Hollander, Real Clear Science, January 4, 2022

More fuel on the fire, but a fun read.

Joe Rogan leads move to GETTR after Twitter bans Dr. Robert Malone, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rogan's move comes after Twitter banned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Dr. Robert Malone for COVID-19 'misinformation'

Fox News Business, by Jon Brown. January 3, 2021

Of relevance is that Joe now has well over 8 million followers on GETTR, which is now the fastest growing social media platform in history.

Twitter censorship: I did manage to screen shot what may have been the offending tweet. Note the warning. There is absolutely nothing in the Canadian Covid Care Alliance video that is not factual. It provides a compelling summary of the adverse event profile and clinical trial data manipulation associated with the Pfizer SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine. This is pure censorship of clearly presented information necessary for the true informed consent of anyone considering accepting what remains an experimental product.

Censorship by the US Government in collusion with Big Pharma and Big Tech must stop. It is time to create censorship free social media platforms.

So, join me on GETTR - where free speech is encouraged!

Further to this point, please consider this discussion between broadcast journalist Kristi Leigh and myself:

”‘I’ve Been Multi-Dimensionally Red-Pilled’: Dr. Malone On the Great Reset, Covid & Information Warfare”

The holiday weekend seems to have stymied the flow of science news, only a handful of article were released over the past few days:

Moving on to today’s Science Newsfeed

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the oncologic activities (diagnosis, treatment, clinical trials enrollment) of a general hospital in a district with high prevalence of SARS-COV-2 in Italy. Support Care Cancer. 2022 Jan 3. doi: 10.1007/s00520-021-06667-y. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 34977981.

“Results: In 2020, a significant reduction in new cancer diagnosis was demonstrated when compared with 2019, with 17.4% fewer cancer diagnoses, 84.5% fewer patients enrolled in clinical trials, a 10.6% reduction in intravenous antitumor treatment, and a 42.7% increase in oral anticancer treatment. Conclusion: Our data indicate a significant reduction in cancer diagnosis, antitumor venous treatment, and patients enrolled in clinical research studies in 2020 compared with 2019, although there was a significant increase in oral treatment. These data suggest that the COVID-19 pandemic had a deep impact on the real-world management of cancer patients in a district of Italy with a high prevalence of COVID-19.”

Importance: Although this data is for Italy only, reports such as this have been rolling in worldwide over the past year. Clearly, we must re-imagine how patients can receive preventative health care as well as important medical treatments in the timely manner in the face of a chronic ongoing pandemic. Absence of innovative leadership is compromising health and wellness systems throughout the world. Telemedicine, mobile unites, send-out laboratory samples, age and disease specific out-patient centers are just some of the ways a society could buffer against the threat of a novel infectious disease or bio-warfare threat. Not to mention the need for innovative clinical research trial designs for rapidly repurposing drugs.

We are now two years into this pandemic; by now such strategies should be fully developed and implemented. Particularly given that the severity of this disease is highly stratified by age and known risk factors.

First Identified Case of Fatal Fulminant Necrotizing Eosinophilic Myocarditis Following the Initial Dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine (BNT162b2, Comirnaty): an Extremely Rare Idiosyncratic Hypersensitivity Reaction. J Clin Immunol. 2022 Jan 3. doi: 10.1007/s10875-021-01187-0. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 34978002.

“The clinical features and immunopathology of a case of fatal fulminant necrotizing eosinophilic myocarditis, following the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, are described in this report.



It seems probable the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was responsible for the fatal fulminant necrotizing myocarditis in this case. The temporal association is compatible with such a hypersensitivity reaction, other causes have been excluded, and the histomorphology is consistent with the diagnosis.”

Note that this case report involved a 57 year old woman. Post-vaccination myocarditis doesn’t only happen in young men and boys.

However, despite the overwhelming worldwide data concerning the risks of myocarditis post genetic vaccination, the obsequious authors still felt it necessary to make irrational homage to the dominant approved narrative that everyone must get a vaccine was so over the top to make the article almost unreadable. Some of cited publications were very out of date and did not make the case for vaccination, in contrast to claims made by the authors.

And speaking of the dominant narrative, it looks like that is starting to crack in multiple places. Soon it will be time to bring in the clowns.

Fourth Covid jab: We can’t vaccinate the planet every six months, says JCVI chief

Further inoculations should not be offered until there is more evidence, says Sir Andrew Pollard, with priority given to the most vulnerable.

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, the head of Britain’s lead vaccine oversight and policy body, is now on record basically endorsing the much maligned Great Barrington Declaration “Focused Protection” approach, which happens to also have been the basis for the two Washington Times op-eds penned by Peter Navarro and myself back in early August 2021, which was attacked by Facebook’s opinion reinforcers masquerading as “factcheckers”. Pollard serves as the Chairman of the UK-based Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), and has taken the previously radical position that fourth jabs should not be offered until there is more evidence, as he warned that giving a new dose to people every six months was “not sustainable”. Stop the presses. Homer Simpson’s famous “D-oh” comes to mind. He goes even further off of the approved script by stating that there is no point in trying to stop all infections, and that “at some point, society has to open up”. I guess this is what constitutes scientific progress in the age of COVID. If only he had this great epiphany back last August, or when the Great Barrington Declaration was first published, perhaps we would not be where we are today.

Speaking to mark the first anniversary of the AstraZeneca jab rollout last January, Sir Andrew said: “The worst is absolutely behind us. We just need to get through the winter.” He wants lockdowns to be consigned to history, adding: “At some point, society has to open up. When we do open, there will be a period with a bump in infections, which is why winter is probably not the best time. “But that’s a decision for the policy makers, not the scientists. Our approach has to switch, to rely on the vaccines and the boosters. The greatest risk is still the unvaccinated.” Sir Andrew cautioned against blindly following Israel and Germany, which have given the green light to a second set of boosters to all over-60s. “The future must be focusing on the vulnerable and making boosters or treatments available to them to protect them,” he said. “We know that people have strong antibodies for a few months after their third vaccination, but more data are needed to assess whether, when and how often those who are vulnerable will need additional doses.” Vaccines can rapidly be adapted to fight new variants, but he said: “We can’t vaccinate the planet every four to six months. It’s not sustainable or affordable. In the future, we need to target the vulnerable.”

All I can say in conclusion is “heaven save us from academic bureaucrats”. We must do better in the future.

And now for something completely different.

Ending on a personal note: we had a gloriously warm weekend, with almost seventy-degree weather. So, I began to have a pleasant fantasy about how winter might skip us this year. The thought had barely entered and exited my mind when a mere eight inches of snow got dumped on our farm yesterday morning. The wet mess brought down the power lines; knocking out our electricity and the internet until about 2:00 AM this morning. Let me whine more - this was almost 24 hours without power in freezing cold weather.

Needless to say, my six Podcasts, radio shows and interviews were a challenge , as I was running off my phone’s hotspot and an empty office space. Conducting research and getting on the internet became next to impossible. Somehow – I managed to get it done with the help of friends. but I am now yearning for a whole house generator.

I think we got lucky though, it does not appear that our water pipes broke! Although truth be told, I haven’t climbed under the house or done the farm walk to check for frozen lines. But with a view like this out the front door, even the cold has its benefits.





More cold weather news…

World-wide Rally for Freedom Day

Join us for a march in DC on defeating the mandate and to march in support of our international colleagues- who are also rallying on this day: Sunday January 23rd.

United we stand, in peace we match. Bring friends and jackets.

Go to https://defeatthemandatesdc.com/ for details





