Doctors working on the front lines providing early COVID treatment and raising concerns regarding the safety and effectiveness of the COVID genetic vaccines have long suspected that the US Government Department of Health and Human Services was colluding with Big Tech to censor, defame, gaslight and deplatform anyone who veers from the government-approved narrative regarding these matters. But now we finally have hard evidence which documents this blatant infringement on the right to free speech by the US Government.

Why should you care?

Because we now have definitive evidence that the COVID-19 genetic “vaccines” are neither fully safe, nor are they effective in preventing infection, replication, and spread of the virus. In fact, there is growing evidence that these EUA authorized products, which have been mandated by both governments and private industry, are associated with increased risk of disease and death from COVID-19.

Furthermore, the US Government colluded with Big Tech to prevent patients and general US Citizens from being able to obtain true informed consent about the risks of these experimental products which have been provided under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). These COVID genetic “vaccines” are associated with risks to the nervous system, risks of blood clotting, reproductive risks (reduced semen count, menometrorrhagia and other menstrual irregularities), cardiac risks, immune system damage, risks of latent DNA virus reactivation, and a wide range of other adverse events including death. These risks occur in both adults and children. If you or someone that you know has experienced these or other vaccine-associated adverse events within 60 days of receiving an injection of these products, you should know that the US Government acted in collusion with Big Tech to prevent informed consent about these risks prior to administering the products. 60 days being a clearly documented duration of synthetic pseudouridine-containing “mRNA” remaining in the body, as well duration of production of the toxic Spike protein encoded by these products.

America First Legal FOIA

America First Legal (AFL) has now released documents it obtained from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in response to a freedom of information act (FOIA) request. The documents received, while highly redacted, provide concrete evidence of collusion between the CDC and social media companies to censor free speech and promote Biden Administration propaganda.

The findings are summarized in an AFL press release summarizing conclusions from 256 pages of documents obtained from the FOIA. The AFL case is one of many legal cases now pending concerning the collusion of the Biden administration with Big Tech. By way of full disclosure, I am involved in some of these.

America First Legal President Stephen Miller has provided the following statement:

“These explosive smoking-gun documents, obtained as a result of America First Legal’s litigation against the Biden Administration, conclusively demonstrate that Big Tech has unlawfully colluded with the federal government to silence, censor, and suppress Americans’ free speech and violate their First Amendment rights. Government is expressly prohibited from censoring competing or dissenting viewpoints or from silencing its political opponents whether it does so directly or whether it uses an outside corporation to achieve its draconian, totalitarian ends. AFL will not rest in the fight against illegal collusion between Big Tech and Big Government to trample on your voices and the Bill of Rights,” Stephen Miller said.

The 286-pages of documents which have been released consequent to the FOIA can be found here.

Regarding Twitter. Specific findings based on these documents include the following:

Regarding Facebook. Specific findings based on these documents include the following:

Regarding Google. Specific findings based on these documents include the following:

The AFL concludes with following comment in their press release:

The records AFL finally received from the CDC reveal the extent to which the Biden Administration is willing to engage in unconstitutional and otherwise unlawful activities in total disregard for the rights of American citizens. AFL continues to file crucial oversight requests with the Biden Administration to reveal to the American people the actions this Administration is taking on a daily basis which undermine the rule of law and the liberties of American citizens. AFL has made clear that any corrupt government agency that attempts to conceal records should be prepared to face legal action.

Clearly there is no end in sight for this behavior.

