As many are now aware, Mr. Alex Berenson decided to use a Fox/ Laura Ingraham show segment to launch an unprovoked ad homonym attack on me as committing “clearly a large exaggeration” by referring to myself as “the inventor of the mRNA technology” or by asserting that “Ivermectin has been proven to work”. In his critique, Mr. Berenson – a former NYTimes journalist without any formal medical training, assumes a self-anointed position as speaker on behalf of “those of us who are trying to raise questions about the vaccine”.

The Laura Ingram show segment had intended to focus on Big Tech censorship and the “Open Letter To Spotify” signed by a rag tag collection of 270 pro-censorship malcontents who self-identify as a “coalition of scientists, medical professionals, professors, and science communicators spanning a wide range of fields such as microbiology, immunology, epidemiology, and neuroscience”. This motley group of self-appointed thought police and Academic Nobility accuse “The Joe Rogan Experience” web host Spotify of the following thoughtcrime:

“By allowing the propagation of false and societally harmful assertions, Spotify is enabling its hosted media to damage public trust in scientific research and sow doubt in the credibility of data-driven guidance offered by medical professionals.”

The specific infraction cited is JRE # 1757 , and in particular the brief explanation of the brilliant insights of Dr. Mattias Desmet concerning the Mass Formation process which has repeatedly lead to the madness of crowds across the entire span of recorded history, and which has been accelerated and deepened during the 20th and 21st centuries due to the rise of mass media.

In the open letter, these culture warriors do not actually cite the source as evidence, but rather a derivative character assassination hit job from the notoriously biased “Politifact”. Evidence cited by “Politifact” supporting their character assassination was that Twitter deplatformed me for posting this factual redpill entitled “The Pfizer Inoculations Do More Harm Than Good”.

The current thoughtcrime committed by myself with accomplices Joe Rogan and Spotify is asserted to rise to the level of being a “sociological issue of devastating proportions”, consequent to “predatory medical misinformation”. However, the text also reveals the underlying issue which triggered this ragtag collection of Academic Elite, trainees, and associated camp followers- that being a “backlash and resistance as the public grows to distrust our research and expertise”. According to the authors and signatories, this is a particularly egregious infraction of unwritten California thoughtcrime law due to the fact that “the average age of Joe Rogan Experience listeners is 24 years old”. In other words, I have committed the same thoughtcrime for which Socrates was put to death: corrupting young minds and having no regard for the Academic/Medical/Pharmaceutical-industrial complex gods of the state.

Well, if my crime is that of Socrates, then clearly this self-appointed Dikastes are well within both their self-mandate and historic precedent to demand the modern equivalent of drinking the hemlock; that Spotify “immediately establish a clear and public policy to moderate misinformation on its platform” and cancel the offending podcast episode.

But getting back to the claims of Mr. Alex Berenson, we have previously addressed his baseless assertion of committing “clearly a large exaggeration” by referring to myself as “the inventor of the mRNA technology”. Now lets turn to his ignorant, uninformed regurgitation of Merck , FDA, and legacy media propaganda concerning the lack of efficacy and safety of Ivermectin as a component of modern early staged treatment protocols for COVID-19 disease.

Here’s the inconvenient truth. The Federal Government’s Department of Health and Human Services of the United States of America has developed an atrocious track record during the many waves of COVID-19 disease which have swept across the country. As if it were not bad enough that the evidence implicates Dr. Anthony Fauci and his minions as having created the pathogen SARS-CoV-2 in a biodefense strategy that would make Rube Goldberg’s Professor Butts proud, the United States is listed by Worldometers as having the most deaths attributed to the disease in the entire world.

If adjusted for mortality as a function of population (total cases per 1M population), the US ranks 19th out of 234 nations (2,614 deaths/1 million). In contrast, India comes in at 130 out of 234 with 347 deaths/1 million. The overall world average for deaths/million population is 712.

What public policies are responsible for this amazing difference in outcomes?

The curious case of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh is often sited. Densely populated, relatively poor, and they have absolutely crushed the COVID-19 death curve. Widespread availability of a package distributed throughout the region, rumored to contain the repurposed drug Ivermectin, have often been credited for this amazing success. But until now, these rumors have remained unsubstantiated. As I mentioned recently on the Fox segment in response to the unprovoked attack by Mr. Berenson, a close colleague of mine recently returned from a vacation in the region. Prompted by my specific request that she seek out evidence of the contents of these “care packages” which have been made available throughout the region, she returned with the following photograph of the list of ingredients. As is often observed, a picture is worth a thousand words.

So, without further ado, I am glad to finally be able to provide photographic evidence of what is responsible for the miracle of Uttar Pradesh. I have nothing more to add, other than that an apology is owed (By Mr. Berenson and many others) to the many brave physicians who have persisted, against enormous coordinated media and governmental pressure, to prescribe this agent as a key component of the staged early treatment protocols responsible for saving countless lives across the USA and the world.