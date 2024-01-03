The instagram account @dissappointingaffirmations put these together.

A day in our lives at the farm…

The Epoch times film crew and Jan Jekielek have been at the farm for the past two days filming for our new series to be launched towards the end of February or March. Yesterday afternoon, we had Olympic gold medalist, Tad Coffin here to give Jan a horseback riding lesson on our stallion Jade. It was an intense day of interviews and filming, but lots of fun with a great dinner cooked by myself, Jill and Kelly Coffin.

Photos by Dr. Jill Malone

Finally, a few photos of our dog Oso and Karys. The two became bonded while directing the filming of the above shoot.

Karys (@rheakarys) is currently an associate producer of American Thought Leaders and Kash's Corner on Epoch TV, a fellow with the Jewish Leadership Project, and was a touring drummer and songwriter before becoming disillusioned with the political and cultural arrogance of the industry. She lives in DC and continues to write and release music in her spare time

