Last year, The Unity Project worked with dozens of grassroots organizations and strategic partners to educate Californians on the horrific bills that were being proposed and voted on in the state legislature. With help from many volunteers, perhaps even yourself, they passed out more than 150,000 flyers in three languages and educated 86% of California communities on the consequences these anti-Medical Freedom and Parental Rights bills would have on everyone living, working, or learning in the state.

Now, Unity is expanding across the country and needs your help!

The Unity Project is creating state specific flyers highlighting Bad Bills to fight as well as Good Bills to support.

Below are some of the bills that have been presented so far in 2023.

Bills to Oppose

California

AB 223 - This bill would require any petition for a change of gender and sex identifier or a petition for change of gender, sex identifier, and name filed by a person under 18 years of age, and any papers associated with the proceeding, to be filed under seal.

AB 659 - Adds HPV vaccine to the list of required immunizations for children to attend school grades 8th - 12th.

AB 665 - Hiding behind "children's mental health", this bill would let children as young as 12 years old receive mind-altering drugs and gender-bending counseling, or run away with the State's help.

Maryland

AB 378 - minors who are at least 14 years old have the same capacity as an adult to consent to vaccination; authorizing minors under the age of 14 years to consent to vaccination under certain circumstances; and providing that the capacity to consent does not include the capacity to refuse vaccination for which a parent or guardian has given consent.

New York

AB 9963 - Allows minors of any age to be given any medical procedure including surgery without parental knowledge of consent

A8378 - Authorizes the commissioner of health to develop and supervise the execution of a program of immunization against COVID-19 for purposes of state aid to schools; requires immunization against COVID-19 for attendance at school.

S75a - All adult vaccine records must be given to the state

Washington

HB 1333 - Identifying community-led and evidence-based solutions to combat disinformation and misinformation, address early signs of radicalization, and develop public health-style responses.

Bills to Support

Arizona

SB 1026 - This bill would restrict the "use of state monies prohibited for drag shows targeting minors."

SB 1028 - Not allow anyone to "engage in an adult cabaret performance on public property or in a location where an adult cabaret performance could be viewed by a minor."

SB 1030 - Counties to change their zoning laws to define businesses that hold “drag shows” as adult-oriented.

Arkansas

SB 43 - This bill classifies a drag performance as an adult business similar to pornography, strip clubs and other sexually explicit content and activities. It would outlaw such performances or businesses that stage them on public property or in the proximity of minors, and it would restrict these businesses to areas that children do not frequent.

Florida

SB 222 / HB 305 - These identical bills place “vaccination or immunity status” as a protected class in our civil rights statute, prohibiting discrimination both in the workplace and the public square.

Indiana

SB 480 - Prohibits a physician or other practitioner from knowingly providing gender transition procedures to an individual who is less than 18 years of age (minor) that are intended to alter the gender of the minor or delay puberty.

Kansas

SB 12 - known as the Kansas child mutilation prevention act, would make it illegal for physicians to prescribe hormone replacement therapy or perform gender-reassignment surgeries for anyone under 21, with a few exceptions. Exceptions would include cases in which a person was born with a medically verifiable disorder of sex development, such as not having enough hormone production, or being born with “irresolvable ambiguous” sex characteristics. The list of banned medication includes puberty-blocking medications, testosterone and estrogen.

SB 6 - would limit the authority of health officers and the secretary of health and environment to prevent the spread of infectious or contagious diseases, taking away the secretary’s authority to quarantine people and impose penalties for infected people.

SB 20 - would require vaccine requirement exemptions in places such as child care facilities, elementary schools, high schools and postsecondary educational institutions without asking why the exemption request was asked for. The legislation would also eliminate the requirement to have a meningitis vaccine requirement in order to live in student housing.

HB 2007 - would prohibit the secretary of state and health from requiring children to receive the COVID-19 vaccination to attend child care facilities, or schools.

Kentucky

HB 120 - would prohibit minors from receiving gender-affirming care from health care professionals.

HB 177 – a parental rights bill that bans instruction on gender identity and expression, sexual orientation and sexual relationships. It requires school boards to develop policies that promote parental involvement.

HB 173 - would ban or require parent consent for several things subject to ongoing culture wars in education, including mask requirements, any sort of potential obscene or vulgar materials and therapy sessions. It would also require teachers to tell parents if their child asks to use different pronouns or a name, or if their gender expression begins to change.

HB 162 - would prohibit mental health professionals from trying to change a client's sexual orientation or gender identity - better known as conversion therapy.

SB 115 – would create a 1,000 ft. perimeter around a long list of public amenities (parks, libraries, schools, churches and other places that “cater to minors”) where “adult-oriented” businesses (drag shows) could not exist and where businesses could not host “adult-oriented” activities.

SB 150 - The bill would prohibit the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Board of Education from recommending or requiring policies to keep minor students' information confidential from their parents. A school district must notify parents of health and mental health services offered, or those their minor children seek out, through the school. Another provision of the bill would empower parental engagement and awareness of school courses, curriculum programs, or instruction related to human sexuality by requiring a school district to provide parents with two weeks' prior notice and an opportunity to review materials before instruction begins. It would also require an alternate assignment to be made available to those students of parents who disapprove.

Mississippi

SB 2076 - To Provide That Policies And Laws That Distinguish Between The Sexes; To clarify terms for the purposes of State Law.

HB 576 – To Prohibit Any Person From Knowingly Performing Or Providing Gender Reassignment Surgery Or Services To A Minor; To Provide That Any Licensed Medical Professional Who Performs Or Provides Gender Reassignment Surgery Or Services To A Minor Shall Have His Or Her License Revoked

HB 1125 - also known as the “Regulate Experimental Adolescent Procedures Act,” or REAP, would prohibit Mississippi doctors from performing gender-affirming surgery or writing prescriptions for hormone replacement therapy or puberty blockers to minors.

Missouri

SCS/SBs 49, 236, & 164 - Establishes the "Missouri Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act". Under this act, no physician or health care provider shall provide gender transition procedures to any minor or refer any minor to another health care provider for such procedures. Any health care provider referring or providing gender transition procedures to minors may be subject to discipline by his or her professional licensing board for unprofessional conduct.

HB 498 - Includes businesses that host drag performances in the definition of a sexually oriented business

Montana

SB 99 - Provide for a youth health protection act: Enhance the protection of minors and their families from pressure to receive harmful, experimental puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones and undergo gender reassignment surgery. Prohibit gender reassignment surgery to minors.

Nebraska

Legislature Bill 371 - Prohibit an individual under nineteen years of age or under twenty-one years of age from being present at a drag show as prescribed

Legislature Bill 574 - Adopt the Let Them Grow Act - prohibit health care providers from administering to patients younger than 19 medical interventions such as puberty blockers, hormone treatments and genital or non-genital surgeries for gender dysphoria.

New Hampshire

HB 619 - Prohibiting gender transition procedures for minors, relative to sex and gender in public schools, and relative to the definition of conversion therapy.

HB 396 - Relative to state recognition of biological sex. This bill provides that nothing in state law regarding birth records or motor vehicles is intended to prohibit a public entity from differentiating between male and female sexes or undermine the state's rational interest in recognizing the male and female sexes.

New Jersey

SB 3076 - Establishes "Child Protection and Anti-Mutilation Act." The bill prohibits any person from, with regard to an unemancipated person under 18 years of age, engaging in gender reassignment surgery or puberty blockers

North Dakota

HB 1254 - would make performing a transgender surgery on a minor a class B felony.

HB 1333 – would ban adult cabaret performances such as drag shows on public property or within the line of vision of a minor.

Oklahoma

HB 1377 – Creates the Oklahoma Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act; which outlaws gender-confirming care for minors. No public funding is to go directly or indirectly to entities, organizations or individuals who provide procedures to minors.

HB 1011 - Outlaws gender-confirming care for any individual under 21. Prohibits public funds from going to any entity that provides the care to anyone under 21. The state Medicaid program is banned from reimbursing procedures for anyone under 21.

SB 408 - Creating the Women's Bill of Rights; Women are defined as individuals declared female at birth.

HB 2186 – would ban engaging, organizing or authorizing an “adult cabaret performance,” which includes drag. The bill also bans organizing a drag queen story hour in public spaces or in areas where a minor could see.

Oregon

SB 452 - Prohibits physicians from performing irreversible gender reassignment surgery on minor. Prohibits physicians from performing irreversible gender reassignment surgery on minor.

South Carolina

SB 243 - Prohibit Physicians from Performing Gender Reassignment Surgery on Minors, and to Prohibit Physicians from Prescribing or Administering Certain Substances for the Purpose of Attempting to Alter the Appearance of or Affirm the Minor's Perception of His Gender If That Appearance or Perception Is Inconsistent with the Minor's Biological Sex.

HB 3616 - Enacting The "Defense Of Children's Innocence Act" to Provide That Any Business Where Drag Shows Are Held Is Deemed To Be A Sexually Oriented Business For All Local Ordinances Relating To A Sexually Oriented Business. Prohibits the use of public funds to host or provide a drag show.

Senate Joint Resolution 276 - To Provide That A Person's Biological Sex At Birth Constitutes That Person's Gender For The Purposes Of The State Constitution And Laws.

South Dakota

SB 130 - Grants philosophical belief exemptions from mandatory vaccinations.

HB 1080 - Prohibit certain medical and surgical interventions on minor patients.

Tennessee

SB 3 - creates an offense for a person who engages in an adult cabaret performance on public property or in a location where the adult cabaret performance could be viewed by a person who is not an adult.

SB 11 - makes permanent various provisions regarding COVID-19 to protect citizens from government overreach. Ensure that state and local governments cannot require COVID-19 vaccine mandates and that statewide standards are met before local governments can issue mask mandates in public and in schools. It also guarantees a person hospitalized can be accompanied by a family member during their stay.

SB 1 - prohibit minors from undergoing irreversible and harmful medical procedures to change their gender identity

Texas

SB 250 - would revoke any physician’s medical license if they were to perform gender reassignment surgeries or prescribe puberty blockers to minors.

SB 249 - would amend Chapter 167 of the Health and Safety Code to make it an offense if a person facilitates genital mutilation procedures on a minor or if a parent or caregiver knowingly consents or facilitates such a procedure.

Utah

SB 16 – would ban transgender surgeries and puberty blockers for minors

West Virginia

HB 2007 - The purpose of this bill is to prohibit certain medical practices. It would limit gender-affirming medical care for anyone under 18.

SB 103 - To prohibit public funding of drag shows in West Virginia, and to prohibit minors from being involved in or attending drag shows.

Wyoming

SB 144 - Prohibiting physicians from performing procedures for children related to gender transitioning and gender reassignment; providing an exception; providing that gender transitioning and reassignment procedures are grounds for suspension or revocation of a physician's or health care provider's license; prohibiting insurance coverage for children for gender transitioning and reassignment procedures.

