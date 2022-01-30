“Rushing sheeple for the booster”
This person is a hero of mine, Gov. Ron DeSantis is a man who is willing to stand up and bring truth to power. This video is not funny - but please watch.
Thank you Governor DeSantis.
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) speaks about COVID-19 treatments.
”This is a lesson as to why you should not have the government controlling medication in this country.”
Sen. Johnson & DeSantis have emerged from the pandemic with a rare displays of honesty and courage and public service. Ironic twist to the new normal crowd seeing their elevation in status among the catastrophes laid at the feet of the political class. It's wonderful!
Great funnies but grim. I passed transcendent adoration for Ron DeSantis last year and just realized I can watch him when needed for a neurotransmitter boost😊 He knows evidence analysis in his bones and he loves people. Wonderful to hear him tell the truth and especially about the red headed liar. Of course, you’re in that league too and aren’t we lucky. Looking forward to the Navy Jag reportage. Happy Sunday.