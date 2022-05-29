Share this postSunday Striprwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSunday StripMoney Pox to the Rescue!Robert W Malone MD, MSMay 29, 2022533Share this postSunday Striprwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther52ShareWe Treat You Like a Moron: News Update! (on rumble)Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeGive a gift subscriptionShare533Share this postSunday Striprwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther52SharePreviousNext
The first cartoon reminds me of an old country saying:
“There is no lesson to be learned from the second kick of a mule.”
I added “If you did’t learn anything from the first kick, you deserve the second one.”
In these trying times, a little MASH humor helps us forget, if only for a few seconds, the greed, the criminality, the pharmaceutical malfeasance, the faulty trials, the lack of regulatory oversight, the $$$$$$ kickbacks, the lack of a real vaccine, the varying strengths in the vials, the “safe and effective” lies, the controlling mandates, the public shame against those asking questions, the gag order against respected doctors and scientists, the denials, the collaborating talking heads on news channels, the network cowtowing, complicit social media, the censorship, Google’s algorithmic deceptions, the hospital bribes, the hospitals that accepted bribes, the medical malpractice, the loss of doctor licenses for following their oath and trying to save lives, the nurses who lost their jobs for trying to save lives, the mandates against treatment, the neglect, deadly Remdesivir, deadly ventilation, the parents called terrorists, the shots, the toxins, the synthetic spike protein, the fetal cell lines, the adverse effects, the damage to children’s hearts and immune systems, the retroviruses, the embalmer findings, the bait and switch, the lab-created pathogens, the worldwide human experiment, the Gates-controlled WHO, the evil human beings taking part in these horrors, the permanent disability of millions, the deaths, the deaths to come, the denial of freedom, of life.