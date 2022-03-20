Is Klaus Schwab the 'Most Dangerous Man in the World?' (link to Rumble)
If you wish to further support my work, please consider giving a gift subscription. Thank you!
Or, if you haven’t subscribed - our community in the comments section is super fun. Thank you!
Finally, my book will be published in June, 2022 - feel free to sign up to buy a preprint and thank you again for supporting my work!
Brother Malone, you do understand you are truly a master of exposing the unknown to the surface of humanity’s needs.
You have been chosen for this time in American history. Thank you sir for making these day easier to swallow. 🇺🇸🌎✝️
Ps You owe much to a great women!
I am sorry that you are encouraging the nattering nabobs of negativisim! Things couldn't be better! Record numbers of people are becoming poorer even as their immune systems are under continuous assault. In this case what doesn't kill you makes you weaker.