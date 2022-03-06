OK- an upgrade from the cartoon on Friday - courtesy of a reader on GETTR.
This video is one that I found worth watching all the way through.
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Saw a patient yesterday. 45-55 y/o female, registered nurse, medical hx negative, no meds, prosthetic right foot. Had her right foot and ankle amputated last year- 2 months after the 2nd Pfizer jab. She is a critical thinker (AKA conspiracy theorist). Multiple blood clots to the right lower extremity, not amenable to clot buster medications or vascular surgical intervention, because the clots were TOO small and in the MICROVASCULATURE. Reported to VAERS. Lets pray that the EUA indemnification from product liability GOES AWAY with the recent FOIA dump from Pfizer and the FEDS. These people need compensation. Where is the plaintiffs bar other that Thomas Rentz?
One more thing. Pfizer and all the other dirty companies need to be litigated to death, liquidated and proceeds from the liquidation going to a fund to compensate vaccine injured patients. If it can be done to the Sacklers and Purdue Pharma, it can be done to these evil bastards.