While I'm usually loathe to agree with Maher in this case he's right. The whole LGBTQ+ thing has gone completely off the rails. Gay men, who led the struggle for equal rights for the first 50 years, are now derided as "privileged oppressors" by the gender-of-the-week club who have taken full control over the movement.
I haven't seen the raw numbers but I highly suspect the increase in Millennial and Gen-Z identification is purely the trans and "gender queer" (whatever the hell that means) category. Old fashioned Gay identification is pretty stable at around 2 - 2 1/2 percent.
Much of this is due to the professional agitator industry, which lives on donations driven by guilt and an unending narrative of persistent oppression, along with of course Hollywood and an increasing number of other industries attempting to capitalize on the social memes of victimhood. No matter where you are, you haven't arrived.
I’m not usually a fan of Bill Maher but I have to say he nailed it. The big bad dudes are going after our children and taking equal rights for women away. Allowing a trans to swim against a female is just wrong. Where are women’s rights. The funnies were great. Have a great Sunday!