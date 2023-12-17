Nightly Rituals here on the farm…
Seriously, this is the extent of our “night life”. It usually starts around 8:00 PM and ends at 6:00 AM.
Multiple cycles of “who is letting the dogs out?”
Followed by “Who is letting the dogs in?”
Rinse and repeat.
Three Little Pigs by John Branyan
Lets add to this list - I don’t think I will ever see a Republican Congressional investigation into the 51 “former” CIA operatives, who signed the letter stating that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian misinformation.
Yes, that letter from the Dirty 51 had “all the classic earmarks” of a disinformation operation, all right — one designed to ensure Joe Biden won the presidency. And it was essentially a CIA operation, considering 43 of the 51 signatories were former CIA.
This was treason. It was planned by the deep state and the administrative state.
A classic redo.
Have a great day folks.
As humanity continues on its path of planning its own suicide, we are running out of time. To say we are sorry to our young, for what we have allowed to happen, does not seem like enough. We have let the Trojan horse through the gate and now we watch our young generations disconnect from life and be enhanced and fascinated by electronic machines. We all have been forced into this game that none of us here will win. In the beginning of the rise of the machine it was to simplify life and was a status symbol. Now it is mandatory. The monthly statements we all receive are simply paper and ink generated by the machine. Paper and ink much like our constitution that the controllers of the machines disregard. For years I hesitated to connect with the machine but now I can’t conduct business or life without it. I fear even people that are strong enough to unplug from this insanity, in the end, will not be able to exist unscathed. Eventually the machine and their supporters will devour all. J.Goodrich
One of your best collections, Dr. Malone! I'm so glad to see that you laugh, twinkle with mischief, and still meet so many challenges while retaining your sense of humor! It's a great balancer.