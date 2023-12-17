Nightly Rituals here on the farm…

Seriously, this is the extent of our “night life”. It usually starts around 8:00 PM and ends at 6:00 AM.

Multiple cycles of “who is letting the dogs out?”

Followed by “Who is letting the dogs in?”

Rinse and repeat.

Three Little Pigs by John Branyan

Lets add to this list - I don’t think I will ever see a Republican Congressional investigation into the 51 “former” CIA operatives, who signed the letter stating that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian misinformation.

Yes, that letter from the Dirty 51 had “all the classic earmarks” of a disinformation operation, all right — one designed to ensure Joe Biden won the presidency. And it was essentially a CIA operation, considering 43 of the 51 signatories were former CIA.

This was treason. It was planned by the deep state and the administrative state.

A classic redo.

Have a great day folks.