Share this postSunday Striprwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSunday StripOwn nothing, be happy!Robert W Malone MD, MSApr 10, 2022734Share this postSunday Striprwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther126ShareExclusive Klaus Schwab Tell All interview! (on rumble)Lies My Gov't Told Me: And the Better Future Coming734Share this postSunday Striprwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther126SharePreviousNext
I realize the 1984 quote is likely tongue-in-cheek, but it did prompt me to search for similar quotes in the original to see how close it was:
“The masses never revolt of their own accord, and they never revolt merely because they are oppressed. Indeed, so long as they are not permitted to have standards of comparison, they never even become aware that they are oppressed.”
“‘The proletarians will never revolt, not in a thousand years or a million. They cannot. I do not have to tell you the reason: you know it already. If you have ever cherished any dreams of violent insurrection, you must abandon them. There is no way in which the Party can be overthrown. The rule of the Party is for ever. Make that the starting-point of your thoughts.’”
When memes, comic strips and comedians do a better job capturing a complex world than legacy media, you know you're living in upside-down world. Thanks, I look forward to the Sunday strip!