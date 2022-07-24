Why Do You Trust Us? - News Update! (on Rumble)
On a more serious note:
Jill and I are in Belgium and Holland this weekend to meet with scientists and intellectuals, as well as attend a small conference and a BBQ hosted by Brecht Arnaert (I will also be on his podcast later today). We also got to spend time with Mattias Desmet, one of my favorite people. Despite this being a whirl-wind trip, arriving on Saturday morning and returning to the USA tomorrow - it has been incredibly productive.
While here, we have met with a scientist, who has some very important data from the Netherlands public database Central Bureau of Statistics and the National Public Health database. His studies shows that the statistical correlation between vaccination in the Netherlands and people who have died within a week (all cause mortality) is very strong. This data again should alert the authorities to reconsider their vaccination strategies - it is important. Once this data is out of embargo, we will be writing about it here. So, stay tuned!
One of the funniest Sunday Strips! Have a wonderful conference and safe travels with fantastic folks!
That James Madison quote is going straight into my Tyranny file.
The Netherlands data sounds intriguing. You really think the authorities will pay attention to data analysis this time? Maybe we can get Gideon van Meijeren (https://rumble.com/vsmb1j-dutch-mp-gideon-van-meijeren-confronts-pm-rutte-on-his-connections-w-klaus-.html) to press Mark Rutte on the matter :-)
Robert, I think you’ll appreciate this letter I wrote to Alex Berenson in honor of World Ivermectin Day:
• “Letter to Alex Berenson on World Ivermectin Day” (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/letter-to-alex-berenson-on-world)
I was tempted to add a line about suggesting he apologize to you after he re-evaluates his position on ivermectin, but one challenge at a time 😆
I’ve asked my readers to share this using the hashtag #WorldIvermectinDay in hopes of getting that trending. Tess has asked me to keep this campaign going for a few more days as they still have WID events going on. We would be grateful if you could lend your megaphone to the cause :-)