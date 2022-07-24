Why Do You Trust Us? - News Update! ( on Rumble )

On a more serious note:

Jill and I are in Belgium and Holland this weekend to meet with scientists and intellectuals, as well as attend a small conference and a BBQ hosted by Brecht Arnaert (I will also be on his podcast later today). We also got to spend time with Mattias Desmet, one of my favorite people. Despite this being a whirl-wind trip, arriving on Saturday morning and returning to the USA tomorrow - it has been incredibly productive.

While here, we have met with a scientist, who has some very important data from the Netherlands public database Central Bureau of Statistics and the National Public Health database. His studies shows that the statistical correlation between vaccination in the Netherlands and people who have died within a week (all cause mortality) is very strong. This data again should alert the authorities to reconsider their vaccination strategies - it is important. Once this data is out of embargo, we will be writing about it here. So, stay tuned!

